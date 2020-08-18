Which is the Best Personal Finance Podcasts For You? Consider These…

Personal finance podcasts are perfect for time-strapped listeners who want to manage their money better. With literally hundreds of financial topics to choose from, you can brush up on news, budgeting, growing your wealth or even learning the basics of investing.
Of course, there’s no single best personal finance podcast for everyone, but here are some great ones for millennials, recent grads and young professionals — or really for anyone who wants to learn all they can about their money:
1. So Money
2. Money Girl’s Quick and Dirty Tips for a Richer Life
3. The Dave Ramsey Show
4. You Need a Budget
5. Afford Anything
6. Stacking Benjamins
7. Listen Money Matters
8. Side Hustle Show
9. Freakonomics
9 personal finance podcasts worth your time
The list below is by no means exhaustive, but these podcast options are a good place to start as you search for the best personal finance podcasts to match your situation and interests.
1. So Money
Author and personal finance expert Farnoosh Torabi’s mission is to help her personal finance podcast listeners “build a richer, happier life.” On her So Money podcast, listeners get a range of digestible subjects discussed by some uber popular guests in the finance, business and education world. In a new short episode each day, Torabi discusses such topics as changing careers, asking for a raise and surviving a financial crisis.
2. Money Girl’s Quick and Dirty Tips for a Richer Life
Do you have real money questions? Laura Adams of Money Girl has real life answers that are beginner-approved — exactly what you want from one of the best finance podcasts.
Money Girl’s episodes play more like having a blog read to you. With topics essential to your money, such as retirement and blending money together in relationships, you’ll love the to-the-point format. For example, “6 Options to Get a Loan With Bad Credit” runs down exactly what you need to know without too much fluff or off-topic conversation.
3. The Dave Ramsey Show
Love him or hate him, you’ve most likely heard of money and debt guru Dave Ramsey. His financial podcast, The Dave Ramsey Show, takes all of his best lessons and combines them into an easily digestible short session.
If you’re facing repaying tons of student loans or working on cutting down your debt, Ramsey focuses on tools and tricks that may work for you. With his popular advice as your guide, you may find yourself doing the “debt-free scream” in no time.
4. You Need a Budget
You Need a Budget is one of the most popular budgeting apps out there, with its iOS app garnering 4.8 stars out of 5 from over 25,000 reviews (it’s also available on Android). It’s no wonder the site’s finance podcast does so well with those looking to become expert budgeters. With most episodes clocking in under 10 minutes, you’ll always be able to fit in a listen.
On this personal finance podcast, you’ll get some of the best advice out there on how to get out of debt as fast as possible and make your money work for you, as well. Host and YNAB founder Jesse Mecham also opens up with his own personal budgeting and debt stories anyone can relate to.
5. Afford Anything
After building a six-figure income as a personal finance writer, Paula Pant decided she wanted the freedom that comes with passive income streams. Over time, she was able to invest in real estate and support her and her partner with the income she makes as a property owner.
Now, she teaches her Afford Anything listeners how to set financial goals, prioritize their spending and achieve their financial dreams. Check out Pant’s podcast to learn how to “reach financial independence, retire early and live an awesome life.”
6. Stacking Benjamins
Joe Saul-Sehy and Josh Bannerman’s Stacking Benjamins show covers what you would expect it to: Smart earning, saving and spending. Saul-Sehy and Bannerman often engage in conversations with experts, and there’s a little something for everyone — including discussions on Benjamin Franklin’s money management with a historian, saving a few cents on lunches and saving for retirement.
7. Listen Money Matters
Brutally honest, personable and fun, Listen Money Matters can make you feel like your best friends from college are sitting around a table discussing money. This finance podcast focuses on the big topics all personal finance nerds and beginners need to know, like paying off debt, budgeting and growing income.
Hosted by Andrew Fiebert and Thomas Frank (along with a ton of all-star guests), you’ll be surprised at how much you learn in under an hour.
8. Side Hustle Show
Whether you’re paying off debt or supplementing an entry-level income, making more money is essential. Enter the Side Hustle Show — each podcast has a goal of bringing financial freedom and empowerment to its listeners.
Listening to these informative and fascinating entrepreneur-based financial podcasts, you’ll get plenty of ideas on how to earn extra cash and start a business outside your normal 9-to-5 job. Host Nick Loper’s guests are inspiring and the topics potentially life-changing, especially if you’re aiming for a life outside the cubicle.
9. Freakonomics
Want to sound like the smartest person in the room? The Freakonomics finance podcast has you covered on all things economy, money and spending and psychology.
Interested in newsworthy subjects like guaranteed basic income or the economics of a winning soccer team? Want to know how to win at just about any game you play or how to be more productive? You’ll get it all with tons of golden nuggets you can apply to your life and money.
Personal finance podcasts teach better money management
There are many reasons why so many millennials and young adults are subscribing to financial podcasts. Easy to listen to, perfect for on-the-go learning and full of advice and conversations with top money experts, you’ll learn more than ever and be inspired to spend, save and earn like the best of them.
Subscribing and downloading to one, or even all, of these finance podcasts may be one of the smartest things you can do for your money. If you want to read about money management too, add these personal finance books to your reading list. And of course, check out our Student Loan Hero blog for hundreds of posts to help you own your finances.
Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.98% – 6.90%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 5.64%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 6.24%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 6.10%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|3.18% – 6.06%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Splash Financial loans are available through arrangements with lending partners. Your loan application will be submitted to the lending partner and be evaluated at their sole discretion. For loans where a credit union is the lender, or a purchaser of the loan, in order to refinance your loans, you will need to become a credit union member.
The Splash Student Loan Refinance Program is not offered or endorsed by any college or university. Neither Splash Financial nor the lending partner are affiliated with or endorse any college or university listed on this website.
You should review the benefits of your federal student loan; it may offer specific benefits that a private refinance/consolidation loan may not offer. If you work in the public sector, are in the military or taking advantage of a federal department of relief program, such as income based repayment or public service forgiveness, you may not want to refinance, as these benefits do not transfer to private refinance/consolidation loans.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of August 11, 2020.
Fixed APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Fixed Rate options range from 2.88% (without autopay) to 7.27% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Rates are subject to change without notice. Fixed rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.88% per year to 5.80% per year for a 5-year term, 3.30% per year to 6.25% per year for a 7-year term, 3.45% to 5.08% for a 8-year term, 3.69% per year to 6.65% per year for a 10-year term, 4.18% per year to 5.11% per year for a 12-year term, 3.94% per year to 7.05% per year for a 15-year term, or 4.51% per year to 7.27% per year for a 20-year term, with no origination fees. The fixed interest rate will apply until the loan is paid in full (whether before or after default, and whether before or after the scheduled maturity date of the loan).
Variable APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Variable rate options range from 1.98% (with autopay) to 6.90% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Our lowest rate option is shown with a 0.25% autopay discount. Our highest rate option does not include an autopay discount. The variable rates are based on the Variable rate index, is based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of June 26, 2020, the one-month LIBOR rate is 0.18%. The interest rate on a variable rate loan is comprised of an index and margin added together. The margin is a fixed amount (disclosed at the time of your loan application) added each month to the index to determine the next month’s variable rate. Variable rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.18% per year to 6.30% per year for a 5-year term, 4.00% per year to 6.35% per year for a 7-year term, 2.18% per year to 3.66% per year for a 8-year term, 4.25% per year to 6.40% per year for a 10-year term, 2.41% per year to 4.30% per year for a 12-year term, 3.18% per year to 6.65% per year for a 15-year term, 4.54% per year to 6.90% per year for a 20-year term, or 4.43% per year to 7.02% for a 25-year term, with no origination fees. APR is subject to increase after consummation. Variable interest rates will fluctuate over the term of the borrower’s loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. The maximum variable rate may be between 9.00% and 16.00%, depending on loan term. The floor rate may be between 0.54% and 4.21%, depending on loan term. These rates are subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change.
Variable APRs and amounts subject to increase or decrease. Variable rates are indexed to the one-month LIBOR rate. The following Variable Rate examples are based on a $10,000 loan amount. Repayment examples are for illustrative purposes only. All student loan rates below are shown without the autopay discount (.25%). There are no application or origination fees, and no prepayment penalties. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan with an APR of 2.18% per year for a 5-year term would be $176.07. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan with an APR of 4.00% for a 7-year term would be $136.69. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan with an APR of 2.18% for a 8-year term would be $113.61. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 with an APR of 4.25% for a 10-year term would be $102.44. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 with an APR of 2.41% for a 12-year term would be $80.04. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan with an APR of 3.18% for a 15-year term would be $69.93. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan with an APR of 4.54% for a 20-year term would be from $63.48. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan with an APR of 4.43% for a 25-year term would be from $55.19.
2 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 2.98% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.79% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.64% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of July 31, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 7/31/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2020 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
3 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
All credit products are subject to credit approval.
Laurel Road began originating student loans in 2013 and has since helped thousands of professionals with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees consolidate and refinance more than $4 billion in federal and private school loans. Laurel Road also offers a suite of online graduate school loan products and personal loans that help simplify lending through customized technology and personalized service. In April 2019, Laurel Road was acquired by KeyBank, one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association, a nationally chartered bank. Member FDIC. For more information, visit www.laurelroad.com.
As used throughout these Terms & Conditions, the term “Lender” refers to KeyBank National Association and its affiliates, agents, guaranty insurers, investors, assigns, and successors in interest.
Assumptions: Repayment examples above assume a loan amount of $10,000 with repayment beginning immediately following disbursement. Repayment examples do not include the 0.25% AutoPay Discount.
Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): This term represents the actual cost of financing to the borrower over the life of the loan expressed as a yearly rate.
Interest Rate: A simple annual rate that is applied to an unpaid balance.
Variable Rates: The current index for variable rate loans is derived from the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and changes in the LIBOR index may cause your monthly payment to increase. Borrowers who take out a term of 5, 7, or 10 years will have a maximum interest rate of 9%, those who take out a 15 or 20-year variable loan will have a maximum interest rate of 10%.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of August 10, 2020. Information and rates are subject to change without notice.
5 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900). If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.18% effective July 10, 2020.