Which is the Best Personal Finance Podcasts For You? Consider These…

Personal finance podcasts are perfect for time-strapped listeners who want to manage their money better. With literally hundreds of financial topics to choose from, you can brush up on news, budgeting, growing your wealth or even learning the basics of investing.

Of course, there’s no single best personal finance podcast for everyone, but here are some great ones for millennials, recent grads and young professionals — or really for anyone who wants to learn all they can about their money:

The list below is by no means exhaustive, but these podcast options are a good place to start as you search for the best personal finance podcasts to match your situation and interests.

1. So Money

Author and personal finance expert Farnoosh Torabi’s mission is to help her personal finance podcast listeners “build a richer, happier life.” On her So Money podcast, listeners get a range of digestible subjects discussed by some uber popular guests in the finance, business and education world. In a new short episode each day, Torabi discusses such topics as changing careers, asking for a raise and surviving a financial crisis.

2. Money Girl’s Quick and Dirty Tips for a Richer Life

Do you have real money questions? Laura Adams of Money Girl has real life answers that are beginner-approved — exactly what you want from one of the best finance podcasts.

Money Girl’s episodes play more like having a blog read to you. With topics essential to your money, such as retirement and blending money together in relationships, you’ll love the to-the-point format. For example, “6 Options to Get a Loan With Bad Credit” runs down exactly what you need to know without too much fluff or off-topic conversation.

3. The Dave Ramsey Show

Love him or hate him, you’ve most likely heard of money and debt guru Dave Ramsey. His financial podcast, The Dave Ramsey Show, takes all of his best lessons and combines them into an easily digestible short session.

If you’re facing repaying tons of student loans or working on cutting down your debt, Ramsey focuses on tools and tricks that may work for you. With his popular advice as your guide, you may find yourself doing the “debt-free scream” in no time.

4. You Need a Budget

You Need a Budget is one of the most popular budgeting apps out there, with its iOS app garnering 4.8 stars out of 5 from over 25,000 reviews (it’s also available on Android). It’s no wonder the site’s finance podcast does so well with those looking to become expert budgeters. With most episodes clocking in under 10 minutes, you’ll always be able to fit in a listen.

On this personal finance podcast, you’ll get some of the best advice out there on how to get out of debt as fast as possible and make your money work for you, as well. Host and YNAB founder Jesse Mecham also opens up with his own personal budgeting and debt stories anyone can relate to.

5. Afford Anything

After building a six-figure income as a personal finance writer, Paula Pant decided she wanted the freedom that comes with passive income streams. Over time, she was able to invest in real estate and support her and her partner with the income she makes as a property owner.

Now, she teaches her Afford Anything listeners how to set financial goals, prioritize their spending and achieve their financial dreams. Check out Pant’s podcast to learn how to “reach financial independence, retire early and live an awesome life.”

6. Stacking Benjamins

Joe Saul-Sehy and Josh Bannerman’s Stacking Benjamins show covers what you would expect it to: Smart earning, saving and spending. Saul-Sehy and Bannerman often engage in conversations with experts, and there’s a little something for everyone — including discussions on Benjamin Franklin’s money management with a historian, saving a few cents on lunches and saving for retirement.

7. Listen Money Matters

Brutally honest, personable and fun, Listen Money Matters can make you feel like your best friends from college are sitting around a table discussing money. This finance podcast focuses on the big topics all personal finance nerds and beginners need to know, like paying off debt, budgeting and growing income.

Hosted by Andrew Fiebert and Thomas Frank (along with a ton of all-star guests), you’ll be surprised at how much you learn in under an hour.

8. Side Hustle Show

Whether you’re paying off debt or supplementing an entry-level income, making more money is essential. Enter the Side Hustle Show — each podcast has a goal of bringing financial freedom and empowerment to its listeners.

Listening to these informative and fascinating entrepreneur-based financial podcasts, you’ll get plenty of ideas on how to earn extra cash and start a business outside your normal 9-to-5 job. Host Nick Loper’s guests are inspiring and the topics potentially life-changing, especially if you’re aiming for a life outside the cubicle.

9. Freakonomics

Want to sound like the smartest person in the room? The Freakonomics finance podcast has you covered on all things economy, money and spending and psychology.

Interested in newsworthy subjects like guaranteed basic income or the economics of a winning soccer team? Want to know how to win at just about any game you play or how to be more productive? You’ll get it all with tons of golden nuggets you can apply to your life and money.

Personal finance podcasts teach better money management

There are many reasons why so many millennials and young adults are subscribing to financial podcasts. Easy to listen to, perfect for on-the-go learning and full of advice and conversations with top money experts, you’ll learn more than ever and be inspired to spend, save and earn like the best of them.

Subscribing and downloading to one, or even all, of these finance podcasts may be one of the smartest things you can do for your money. If you want to read about money management too, add these personal finance books to your reading list. And of course, check out our Student Loan Hero blog for hundreds of posts to help you own your finances.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

