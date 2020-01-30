3 Reasons Your Free FICO Credit Score Might Not Tell the Whole Story

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

There are more ways than ever to access your free credit score, including through online credit monitoring services, banks and credit card companies, but you may be wondering if the credit score is accurate. While these scores are trustworthy, they may not give you a sufficiently broad picture of your credit health on their own.

Your score may not reflect all the information a lender will see in your credit reports, for instance, or it may not be up to date. A financial institution you’d like to get a loan or credit card from might also evaluate your application using a different score type than the VantageScore or FICO credit score you’ve gotten for free.

What a free credit score really is

Your credit score is a core part of your financial identity. It’s a three-digit number that shows lenders whether you responsibly manage credit cards and whether you pay credit card and loan bills on time. Factors that influence your score include your payment history, how much of your credit limit you use, how long your credit accounts have been open and how often you apply for new credit.

You have many credit scores because there are multiple scoring models and different versions of each score (which we’ll explore in more detail later on). But all of your credit scores are based on the information in your credit report, which is a record of your financial history. It lists personal information including your name, address and Social Security number; every loan you’ve taken out and credit card you’ve used; and any negative marks including missed or late payments on your accounts.

You don’t have to use a service that provides free credit scores to get your credit report. You can access your credit report for free directly from each of the three credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — once a year at AnnualCreditReport.com.

Why your free credit score may be misleading

In the past, you generally had to pay to get your credit score directly from FICO, the most commonly used scoring model, or from the credit bureaus. Now, you can access your free credit score from a number of entities. However, the score you’ll get may vary depending on where you get it from, which can affect how valuable it is to you.

For instance, there are multiple versions of the FICO score, and the best one for you to check depends on the type of credit you’re pursuing. Below, we’ll outline three scenarios in which your free credit score might not give you the full picture.

Your credit score is outdated

Credit scores change frequently, depending on the information in your credit report. If you’re thinking about applying for new credit and you want to know where you stand, check your score in real time. Avoid relying on the information you received in your latest email from a score monitoring service, for instance, even if it’s just a few weeks or a month old.

For instance, missing a bill payment, applying for a new credit card or paying off a loan can all affect your score. If the free credit monitoring service pulled your score before any of these took place, you may not have an updated view of your creditworthiness.

Your credit score is from a different bureau

The free credit score you receive might come from one particular credit bureau. But the information in your credit report could vary from bureau to bureau. For that reason, look beyond your free credit score to fully understand how lenders will evaluate you.

Say your bank provides a free VantageScore, the biggest credit scoring competitor to FICO, from TransUnion. If you’re applying for a mortgage, for instance, lenders will generally look at your credit reports from all three credit bureaus.

But perhaps a previous lender you worked with only reported your payment information to Equifax and Experian. In that case, TransUnion wouldn’t have all the data reflected in your Equifax and Experian credit reports. Or, if there’s an error on one of your reports, that will affect your score from that entity.

Your best bet when you’re seeking new credit that heavily relies on your credit score, such as a mortgage, is to check your scores from all three bureaus in advance.

Your credit score is a different version

Not only are there multiple credit bureaus collecting your data. Though there are two main scoring models, FICO and VantageScore, that produce credit scores, there are also multiple FICO and VantageScores versions. Lenders don’t all use the same one to assess your application. The free credit score you receive may not be the version a lender will use to evaluate you.

Credit scoring companies update their models to emphasize or deemphasize certain pieces of information in your credit report. The FICO Score 9 is an update to the FICO Score 8, for instance, and so on.

But lenders don’t always check the latest version, and the scoring models also release versions that are specific to certain industries. So when you apply for a car loan, a lender might check your FICO Auto Score, not your general FICO Score; plus, it might check your FICO Auto Score 2, not your FICO Auto Score 4. Mortgage lenders typically use your FICO Scores 2, 4 and 5, according to FICO.

Make sure to check the score model and version a lender is most likely to look at to ensure you’re getting the most relevant information.

Should you bother getting a free credit score?

Free credit scores don’t give you every piece of data you’ll need, but they offer a useful starting point from which to understand your credit history and behavior. Regularly monitoring your score also helps you notice patterns that could tank it, such as missed payments or high credit utilization.

You can access your free credit score in a number of ways, including:

Online tools and personal finance websites, including My LendingTree, offered by Student Loan Hero’s parent company LendingTree

Credit card companies, such as American Express, Barclays, Discover and Capital One (Note you don’t necessarily have to be a cardholder to use these services, though in some cases you do.)

Banks like Bank of America, Chase and Wells Fargo

Actively building and safeguarding your credit score is part of gaining control over your finances, and it can help you qualify for money-saving strategies like refinancing student loans. But when seeking new credit, recognize the limitations of free credit scores and understand how lenders will evaluate you. That can help prevent unwelcome surprises during your application.

Kat Tretina contributed to this report.

