The Complete Guide to Federal Student Loans

Kamaron McNair

Kamaron McNair

Updated on June 22, 2020
June 22, 2020June 22, 2020Paying for CollegeFeatured, Student Loans2090Kamaron McNair
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

federal student loans
Logo

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
1.24% to 11.98% APR1

Visit Lender

1.25% to 9.44% APR2

Visit Lender

1.24% to 11.44% APR3

Visit Lender

1Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

1Rates shown are for the College Ave Undergraduate Loan product and include autopay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

2This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a first year graduate student borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 7.10% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $141.66 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $16,699.21. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

Information advertised valid as of 6/15/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation. Lowest advertised rates require selection of full principal and interest payments with the shortest available loan term.



2Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

3Important Disclosures for Earnest.

Earnest Disclosures

  1. Rates include 0.25% Auto Pay Discount
     
  2. Explanation of Rates “With Autopay” (APD)
    Rates shown include 0.25% APR discount when client agrees to make monthly principal and interest payments by automatic electronic payment. Use of autopay is not required to receive an Earnest loan.

    Available Terms
    For Cosigned loans – 5, 7, 10, 12, 15 years. 
    Primary Only – 10, 12, 15 years

    In school deferred payment is not available in AL, AZ, CA, FL, MA, MD, MI, ND, NY, PA, and WA).



  • Variable APR
Learn more about private student loan lenders.

According to The College Board, the average cost of tuition and fees at public four-year institutions is about three times higher than it was 30 years ago. Though student borrowing is on the decline, many still rely on student loans to pay for college.

To fund your education, you can either take out private loans from a lender or bank, or federal loans from the U.S. Department of Education. Federal student loans are often preferred to private student loans because they come with lower interest rates, protections from the government and opportunities for loan forgiveness.

To help you understand how federal student loans work, we’ve assembled this complete guide to federal student loans — complete, in that we’ll cover all the kinds of federal student loans available, along with your repayment options and other details. Specifically…

Types of federal student loans

The U.S. Department of Education grants several different types of student loans backed by the federal government. Borrowers wishing to receive any of these loans need to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to see if they qualify.

Direct subsidized loans: Undergraduate students with financial need may be eligible to receive direct subsidized loans. The Department of Education pays the interest on these loans while you are in school at least half time, and for a six-month grace period after you leave school. There are borrowing limits for direct loans and your school determines the amount you can borrow.

Direct unsubsidized loans: Undergraduate and graduate students do not need to demonstrate financial need to receive direct unsubsidized loans. These loans also come with borrowing limits, and your school will determine how much you can borrow based on the rest of your financial aid package and the cost of attendance. You are responsible for paying all interest that accrues on unsubsidized loans. If you do not make interest payments while you are in school or during the grace period, the interest that accrued is added to your principal balance.

Direct PLUS loans: Graduate or professional students or parents of undergraduate students are eligible to apply for grad PLUS or parent PLUS loans. Unlike subsidized and unsubsidized loans, PLUS loans require a credit check. These loans are available for borrowers without an adverse credit history — meaning you can’t have defaulted, gone into collections, had a foreclosure or other circumstances in the last few years.

Federal Family Education Loan Program: The FEFL program ceased loan origination after June 30, 2010, but allowed private lenders to make education loans backed by the federal government. The program included Subsidized Federal Stafford Loans, Unsubsidized Federal Stafford Loans, FFEL PLUS loans and FFEL consolidation loans.

Direct consolidation loans: Borrowers with existing federal loans are eligible to apply for a direct consolidation loan. Consolidating with a direct consolidation loan is free and allows you to simplify your repayment by combining your loans into one monthly payment. All the federal loans listed above are eligible for direct consolidation along with:

  • Supplemental loans for students
  • Federal Perkins loans
  • Nursing student loans
  • Nurse Faculty loans
  • Health Education Assistance loans
  • Health Professions Student loans
  • Loans for Disadvantaged Students
  • Federal Insured Student loans
  • Guaranteed Student loans
  • National Direct Student loans
  • National Defense Student loans
  • Parent Loans for Undergraduate Students
  • Auxiliary Loans to Assist Students

Students cannot consolidate loans taken out in their parent’s name into loans in the student’s name. You also may not consolidate any private loans with direct consolidation, however the balance on your private loans will be considered when deciding how long you need to repay your consolidation loan.

Student loan interest rates

One of the most important factors to consider when comparing student loans is the interest rate. Federal student loans are often preferable because they typically come with a better rate than banks or private lenders.

Rather than using your credit history to assign you an interest rate, Congress sets one rate for each type of loan for all federal borrowers each school year. For July 2019 to July 2020, the federal student loan interest rates were:

  • Direct subsidized loans for undergraduates: 4.53%
  • Direct unsubsidized loans for graduates: 6.08%
  • Direct PLUS loans: 7.08%

Remember, the interest on student loans compounds daily, which means you’ll end up paying more than you initially borrowed.

Even though you don’t have to pay the interest while you’re in school on subsidized loans, as soon as you enter repayment any balances will start accruing interest. You can use a student loan interest calculator to estimate how much you’ll actually end up repaying.

While federal student loan interest certainly adds up over time, private lenders often set interest rates higher than what the government has on offer. While PLUS loans are sometimes an exception to this, federal loans generally save you money on interest in the long run.

Student loan forgiveness

Another benefit of federal student loans is the chance of receiving student loan forgiveness. Forgiveness for your loans means just that — the remaining debt is forgiven and you don’t have to pay it back. Unfortunately, getting forgiveness is not that simple.

The federal government offers two different student loan forgiveness programs:

Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Borrowers who are employed full time by a government or not-for-profit organization may be eligible for federal student loan forgiveness after a certain period of time.

The program requires borrowers to make 120 monthly payments on their federal loans before being considered for forgiveness. Additionally, those payments must be made through certain repayments plans and while you are employed by a qualifying organization.

Standard repayment plan payments qualify, but you will not save any money through forgiveness if you make 120 monthly payments on this plan, as the balance will be paid in full. If you intend to seek loan forgiveness, you should switch to an income-driven repayment plan.

The PSLF program is a great benefit for those passionate about working in nonprofit or government industries, especially ones that don’t pay high salaries. The requirements are tight, though, so it’s not in your best interest to chase forgiveness through this program if you’re not fully committed to it.

Teacher Loan Forgiveness

Teachers have the opportunity to earn student loan forgiveness a bit faster through the Teacher Loan Forgiveness program. Borrowers who teach full time for five consecutive years in a low-income school may be eligible for up to $17,500 in federal loan forgiveness.

Like PSLF, the Teacher Loan Forgiveness program also comes with fairly rigorous requirements beyond putting in your time and making monthly payments. Teachers have to meet certain eligibility requirements and may be subject to proficiency testing. Grad PLUS and parent PLUS loans are not eligible for forgiveness.

You may be able to receive loan forgiveness from both programs, but you have to meet the requirements separately; meaning if you teach for five years and receive Teacher Loan Forgiveness, you’ll then need to make an additional 120 monthly payments to qualify for PSLF.

Repayment options

Federal student loans offer several different repayment options to give borrowers flexibility. When your loans enter repayment, you will automatically be enrolled in the Standard Repayment Plan. You can request a different payment plan at any time over the life of your loan. Explore the different options to decide which is best for you.

Repayment plan Eligible loans Monthly payment and length of repayment Eligibility and benefits
Standard Repayment Plan All direct and direct consolidation loans A fixed monthly payment that ensures the loan is paid off in 10 years (or 10 to 30 years for consolidation loans) *All borrowers are eligible
* You usually save money in the long run on interest payments
Graduated Repayment Plan All direct and direct consolidation loans Payments start low and increase over time, typically every 2 years. You’ll pay off the loan within 10 years (or 10 to 30 years for consolidation loans) * All borrowers are eligible
* Low monthly payments to begin, however this means you’ll generally pay more over time
Extended Repayment Plan All direct and direct consolidation loans Payments are either fixed or graduated and the loan is paid off within 25 years * Borrowers with more than $30,000 in direct loans are eligible
* Lower monthly payments than standard repayment
Revised Pay as You Earn Plan (REPAYE) All direct and direct consolidation loans issued to students Monthly payments are 10% of your discretionary income. Payments are recalculated each year based on your income and family size. * Borrowers with an eligible loan qualify for this plan.
* Any outstanding balance on your loan for undergraduate studies will be forgiven after 20 years or 25 years for graduate or professional studies. However, you may have to pay tax on the amount forgiven.
Pay as You Earn Plan (PAYE) All direct and direct consolidation loans issued to students Monthly payments are 10% of your discretionary income, but never greater than your standard repayment plan would be. Payments are recalculated each year based on your income and family size. * Borrowers who were a new borrower on or after Oct. 1, 2007, and received a disbursement of a direct loan on or after Oct. 1, 2011, are eligible.
* You must have a high debt-to-income ratio
* Your monthly payment will never be more than the 10-year Standard Plan amount.
-Any outstanding balance will be forgiven after 20 years
Income-Based Repayment Plan (IBR) All direct and direct consolidation loans issued to students Monthly payments are 10% or 15% of your discretionary income (depending on the date you first received the loans). Payments are recalculated each year based on your income and family size. * Borrowers must have a high debt-to-income ratio
* Monthly payments never greater than what you would have paid through standard repayment
* Any outstanding balance will be forgiven after 20 or 25 years
Income-Contingent Repayment Plan (ICR) All direct and direct consolidation loans Monthly payments will be 20% of your discretionary income or the amount you would pay on a repayment plan with a fixed payment over 12 years, adjusted according to your income. Payments are recalculated each year based on your income and family size. * Borrowers with eligible loans can select this plan
* Any balance remaining after 25 years may be forgiven
* This plan is a great option for borrowers seeking PSLF
Income-Sensitive Repayment Plan Federal Stafford loans, FFEL Loans Monthly payments are calculated using your annual income. Loans are paid in full within 15 years. * Only available for FFEL Program loans

The repayment plan you choose will depend on your goals and budget. If you’re looking for low monthly payments, you might have to accept the fact that you’ll likely pay more over time. If you’re aiming to pay the loans off as quickly as possible, expect to make high monthly payments.

Trouble repaying student loans

If you are facing financial hardship, you can work with your loan servicer to temporarily suspend your payments through deferment or forbearance.

Deferment

Federal student loan deferment allows eligible borrowers to pause payments on their student loans in certain situations. Eligible reasons include cancer treatments, extreme economic hardship (such as receiving welfare or serving in the Peace Corps.), military service or educational fellowship.

Direct subsidized loans will not accrue interest while loans are in deferment, but all other loans will — meaning you will end up paying more on the loan when you resume payments. Any period your loans spend in deferment will not qualify toward PSLF requirements. The Department of Education recommends borrowers explore income-driven repayment plans before requesting a deferment.

Forbearance

Similarly, student loan forbearance allows borrowers to pause monthly payments without negatively impacting your credit score. The eligibility requirements for forbearance are bit less strict than deferment, but all direct loans accrue interest while in forbearance except in special circumstances. You may only keep your loan in forbearance for up to 12 months at a time. You may request another forbearance period, but the total limit is three years.

Any federal borrower can request a forbearance, but loan servicers are required to grant them to borrowers in certain situations, like serving in an AmeriCorps position or the National Guard.

An income-based repayment plan is still preferable to a forbearance, so make sure you review all your repayment options. But if forbearance is your only choice, try to continue making interest-only payments.

Above all, if you are struggling to make your monthly student loan payment for any reason, contact your servicer right away. Skipping payments can end up costing you late fees or hurting your credit score. Lenders are generally willing to work with borrowers who are transparent about their situations.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Variable APRDegrees That QualifyMore Info
1.24% – 11.98%1 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit College Ave

1.25% – 9.44%2 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit SallieMae

1.24% – 11.44%3 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Earnest

1.87% – 11.99%4 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Discover

2.71% – 12.99%5 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Ascent

3.52% – 9.50%6 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit CommonBond

Learn more about private student loan lenders.
Learn more about private student loan lenders.
1Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

1Rates shown are for the College Ave Undergraduate Loan product and include autopay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

2This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a first year graduate student borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 7.10% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $141.66 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $16,699.21. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

Information advertised valid as of 6/15/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation. Lowest advertised rates require selection of full principal and interest payments with the shortest available loan term.



2Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

3Important Disclosures for Earnest.

Earnest Disclosures

  1. Rates include 0.25% Auto Pay Discount
     
  2. Explanation of Rates “With Autopay” (APD)
    Rates shown include 0.25% APR discount when client agrees to make monthly principal and interest payments by automatic electronic payment. Use of autopay is not required to receive an Earnest loan.

    Available Terms
    For Cosigned loans – 5, 7, 10, 12, 15 years. 
    Primary Only – 10, 12, 15 years

    In school deferred payment is not available in AL, AZ, CA, FL, MA, MD, MI, ND, NY, PA, and WA).



4Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  2. View Auto Reward Debit Reward Terms and Conditions at DiscoverStudentLoans.com/AutoDebitReward.
  3. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  4. Lowest APRs shown are available for the most creditworthy applicants and include an interest-only repayment discount and Auto Debit Reward. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including undergraduate and graduate loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable margin percentage. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 1.00% as of April 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans may adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Our lowest APR is only available to customers with the best credit and other factors. Your APR will be determined after you apply. It will be based on your credit history, which repayment option you choose and other factors, including your cosigner’s credit history (if applicable). Learn more about Discover Student Loans interest rates.
  5. Get a variable interest rate from 2.99% APR to 6.24% APR (3-Month LIBOR + 1.99% to 3-Month LIBOR + 5.24%) for either a 10-year or 20-year repayment term. Or lock in a fixed interest rate from 3.74% APR to 6.49% APR for a 10-year repayment term or from 3.74% APR to 6.49% APR for a 20-year repayment term. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable margin percentage. The margin is based on your credit evaluation at the time of application and does not change. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 1.00% as of April 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans may adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both.
Lowest APRs shown for Discover Student Loans are available for the most creditworthy applicants for undergraduate loans, and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

5Important Disclosures for Ascent Student Loans.

Ascent Student Loans Disclosures

Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.

  1. Competitive variable rates calculated monthly at the time of loan approval based on a margin plus the 1-Month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) rounded to the nearest 1/100th of a percent. The current LIBOR is 0.667%, which may adjust monthly. Your interest rate may increase or decrease, based on LIBOR monthly changes. Rates are effective as of 06/01/2020 and reflect an Automatic Payment Discount. Automatic Payment Discount is available if the borrower is enrolled in automatic payments from their personal checking account and the amount is successfully withdrawn from the authorized bank account each month. (See Automatic Payment Discount Terms & Conditions.)
    1. Undergraduate Loans: Variable rate loans have an Annual Percentage (APR) range between 2.71%- 12.99%. Fixed rate loans have an APR range between  3.82%- 14.50% based on your credit worthiness and your selected program. Rates reflect an Automatic Payment Discount of 0.25% (for Credit-Based Loans) on the lowest offered rate and a 2.00% discount on the highest offered rate (See Undergraduate Loan repayment examples.)
    2. Graduate Loans: Variable rate loans have an APR range between 5.71% and 11.17%. Fixed rate loans have an APR range between 6.64% and 11.92% based on your credit worthiness and your selected program. Rates reflect an Automatic Payment Discount of 0.25%. (See Graduate Loan repayment examples.)
  2. Payments may be deferred. Subject to lender discretion, forbearance and/or deferment options may be available for borrowers who are encountering financial distress.
  3. Making interest only or partial interest payments while in school will not reduce the principal balance of the loan. There are three (3) flexible in-school repayment options that include fully deferred, interest only and $25 minimum repayment.
  4. Flexible repayment plans may be offered up to a fifteen (15) year repayment term for a variable rate loan and ten (10) year repayment term for a fixed rate loan. Students must be enrolled at least half-time at an eligible school. Minimum loan amount is $2,000.
  5. Interest rate reduction of 0.25% for enrollment in automatic debit applies only when the borrower and/or cosigner signs up for automatic payments and the regularly scheduled, current amount due (including full, flat, or interest only payments, as applicable) is successfully deducted from the designated bank account each month. Interest rate reduction(s) will not apply during periods when no payment is due, including periods of In-School, Deferment, Grace or Forbearance. If you have two (2) returned payments for Nonsufficient Funds, we may cancel your automatic debit enrollment and you will lose the 0.25% interest rate reduction. You will then need to re-qualify and re-enroll in automatic debit payments to receive the 0.25% interest rate reduction.
  6. All applicants (individual and cosigner) are required to complete a brief online financial literacy course as part of the application process to be eligible for funding.
  7. Eligibility, loan amount and other loan terms are dependent on several factors, which may include: loan product, other financial aid, creditworthiness, school, program, graduation date, major, cost of attendance and other factors. Aggregate loan limits may apply. The cost of attendance is determined and certified by the educational institution.
  8. The legal age for entering into contracts is eighteen (18) years of age in every state except Alabama where it is nineteen (19) years old, Nebraska where it is nineteen (19) years old (only for wards of the state), and Mississippi and Puerto Rico where it is twenty-one (21) years old.
  9. 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward subject to terms and conditions. Click here for details. In order to be eligible for the 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward, borrower must meet the following criteria after graduation:
    • The student borrower has graduated from the degree program that the loan was used to fund.
    • The student borrower may change majors and/or transfer to a different school, but must obtain the same level of degree (e.g. – undergraduate or graduate)
    • The graduation date is more than 90 days and less than five (5) years after the date of the loan’s first disbursement.
    • Any loan that the student has borrowed under the Ascent loan is not more than 30-days delinquent or in a default status as of the graduation date and until any Graduation Reward is paid.
  10. Students can apply to release their cosigner and continue with the loan in only their name after making the first 24 consecutive regularly scheduled full principal and interest payments on-time and meeting the other eligibility criteria to qualify for the loan without a cosigner.

* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.



6Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).

  1.  Rates are as of July 1, 2019 and include auto-pay discount. All loans are eligible for a 0.25% reduction in interest rate by agreeing to automatic payment withdrawals once in repayment. Variable rates may increase after consummation.