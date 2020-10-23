When Will Student Loan Forgiveness Programs Actually Start Paying?

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Although you might be eager to have your student loans forgiven right away, most legitimate forgiveness programs take a long time. The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, for example, requires 10 years of service, and most income-driven repayment plans offer student loan forgiveness after 20 or more years of repayment.

To get more details on when student loan forgiveness programs actually start paying, let’s answer these questions:

Are student loans forgiven after 20 years?

The government offers several loan forgiveness programs. Some will forgive your loans in exchange for qualifying service, whereas others will forgive your balance after a certain number of years on a qualifying repayment plan.

Here’s when the income-driven repayment plans forgive your student loans:

Income-Based Repayment

Student loan forgiveness is available after 20 years if you were a new borrower on or after July 1, 2014. Otherwise, forgiveness won’t occur until after 25 years.

Student loan forgiveness is available after 20 years if you were a new borrower on or after July 1, 2014. Otherwise, forgiveness won't occur until after 25 years.

Student loan forgiveness is available after 20 years

Student loan forgiveness is available after 20 years

Student loan forgiveness is possible after 20 years if you’re only repaying undergraduate loans, or after 25 years for any of the loans you’re repaying from graduate school or professional study.

Student loan forgiveness is possible after 20 years if you're only repaying undergraduate loans, or after 25 years for any of the loans you're repaying from graduate school or professional study.

Student loan forgiveness is possible after 25 years of repayment.

This assumes you still have a balance after two decades or more of repayment and that you’ve kept up with your payments over the years. Note that even though your balance will be discharged, you might still have to pay taxes on the forgiven amount.

Alternatively, you could pursue a forgiveness program that’s based on qualifying service. The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, for example, will forgive your remaining loan balance after 10 years of service in an eligible organization, such as a nonprofit or government agency, and 120 qualifying payments.

Teacher Loan Forgiveness is another popular program that provides $5,000 or $17,500 in loan forgiveness (depending on the subject you teach), typically after five years in an eligible school. This program promises to help you with your student loans sooner than PSLF does, but it only offers partial forgiveness, rather than full forgiveness.

While these federal forgiveness programs typically require five or more years of repayment before offering forgiveness, some state-run loan repayment assistance programs (LRAPs) offer rewards much sooner. LRAPs assist doctors, lawyers, nurses, teachers and several other qualifying professionals, and they usually only require a couple of years of work in exchange for the award.

What’s more, you can often use that money toward both private and federal student loans. If you can qualify, an LRAP could offer financial relief even sooner than a federal student loan forgiveness program.

What’s going on with the PSLF program?

If you’ve seen PSLF in the news lately, you know that the road to loan forgiveness hasn’t been smooth for a lot of borrowers.

PSLF started in 2007, with the first borrowers becoming eligible for loan discharge in 2017. But many of these borrowers found out they had been misinformed about the requirements of the program. For example, some had their applications denied because they weren’t on the right repayment plan — you have to be on an income-driven plan, as graduated and extended repayment plans don’t count.

What’s more, many borrowers didn’t realize they were supposed to submit an Employment Certification Form every year, or at least every time they changed to a new employer.

Fortunately, the Department of Education made some moves to address this issue in early 2018 with the introduction of Temporary Expanded PSLF (TEPSLF). This program set aside $350 million for borrowers who had been on the wrong repayment plan.

Hopefully, the requirements for PSLF will be more clear going forward so that public service workers can receive loan forgiveness after 10 years of service, rather than just running into a lot of red tape.

Are the days of the PSLF program numbered?

Although there are many hoops to jump through, PSLF does offer a path to student loan forgiveness. But since it’s a federal program, it could still be eliminated in years to come.

“The PSLF program has been under threat for the last several years by policymakers concerned about the potential cost,” said Nancy Conneely, director of policy at AccessLex Institute.

With this controversy over funding, no one can guarantee that PSLF will stick around forever. But despite this, personal finance expert David Bakke is hopeful about the future of the program.

“Going forward, I think the program will finally begin to kick in for a lot of borrowers, the forgiveness numbers will go up, and people will realize what an excellent program it is to help defray the cost of college,” said Bakke. “You might even see more people interested in careers in public service because of this program’s benefits.”

Travis Hornsby, CFA and founder of Student Loan Planner, is also optimistic about the program, at least for now.

“I’m actually seeing very encouraging signs, such as borrowers who have received forgiveness getting refunds for overpayments,” he said. “One woman I spoke with got 16 payments given back to her. I didn’t expect that in my wildest dreams.”

PSLF remains subject to the changing tides of politics, but as of now, it is still a viable option for student loan borrowers committed to careers in public service.

What are some alternatives to student loan forgiveness programs?

While some finance experts are hopeful about the future of PSLF, Joshua Hastings, founder of the blog Money Life Wax, encourages borrowers to consider alternatives, just in case.

“Borrowers should have a backup plan when it comes to using PSLF,” Hastings said. “If you are hell-bent on paying the minimum and waiting 10 years to see if you get your student loans forgiven, realize a lot can change in 10 years.”

Before committing to PSLF, take time to consider your alternatives. Take a look at what your monthly payments would be if you stayed with the standard 10-year plan. If your bills aren’t too burdensome, sticking with a 10-year repayment schedule might be a safer strategy.

Along the way, you could even throw extra payments at your student loans when and if you have the funds, and end up paying them off ahead of schedule.

And once you have a steady income and decent credit score — or can apply with a cosigner who does — you could consider refinancing for new terms and a lower interest rate. (Note, however, that refinancing federal student loans turns them private, meaning you become ineligible not just for PSLF, but also other federal programs like income-driven repayment.)

How can you stay up to date on federal forgiveness program developments?

If you owe a large amount in federal student loans, a forgiveness program could offer the financial relief you need. But make sure you understand exactly what the program’s requirements are, so you don’t find yourself out of luck after years of service.

And remember, too, that policies can change, so stay updated on PSLF news, as well as developments around any federal forgiveness programs or repayment plans. Beyond keeping informed, try to have a plan B in case loan forgiveness doesn’t work out.

Look into other strategies for paying off debt or lowering your interest rate, and use a student loan calculator to devise a debt payoff plan that works for your budget.

Eric Rosenberg contributed to this article.

