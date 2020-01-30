My FAFSA Was Selected for Verification — Now What?

Kat Tretina

Kat Tretina

Updated on January 30, 2020
January 30, 2020
Completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is an essential first step when you’re planning for college. It’s what the federal government and colleges use to determine how much aid you’re eligible to receive. And in some cases, the U.S. Department of Education will request FAFSA verification from applicants.

What does this mean?

The FAFSA asks a lot of questions about your finances and family situation. However, entering that information isn’t always enough to satisfy the government. If your FAFSA is selected for verification and you fail to complete the process, you could be ineligible for aid.

That said, If your FAFSA was selected for verification, there’s no need to panic — you can get through it and receive the financial aid you need. Here’s what you should know:

How will you know you’ve been chosen for FAFSA verification?
What to do if you’re selected for FAFSA verification
What you can do if your financial aid package changes

How will you know you’ve been chosen for FAFSA verification?

If you’re flagged for FAFSA verification, you’ll be asked to provide documentation that proves the information you submitted is accurate. The information you are asked to verify may include any number of items, including household size, adjusted gross income and taxes paid.

If you need to verify your information, a notice will appear on your Student Aid Report, which is a summary of your FAFSA submission. Additionally, the college you plan to attend will likely send a letter in the mail notifying you of the verification process.

What to do if you’re selected for FAFSA verification

It’s easy to feel scared or overwhelmed when you receive a notification that you’ve been selected for verification. But being selected for verification doesn’t mean you’re in trouble or that you did something wrong. The Department of Education uses a model for targeted verification based on several factors that you may not control, or should not worry about. You also may be selected randomly for verification. So don’t take it as a reprimand, and don’t panic.

It’s important, however, to take the verification process seriously, or you might not end up getting financial aid at all. Don’t leave your response to a verification request for another day; this is something that must be done immediately.

Here are five steps you should take if you receive a verification notice.

1. Gather your documentation

There are five areas the government typically flags for verification. To prove the information you provided on your FAFSA is accurate, you’ll be asked to submit documentation or signed statements for each point.

  • Household size: In most cases, you can submit a signed statement listing your family size and number of dependents.
  • Number of family members in college: If you have family members who are also in college, contact the registrar for a signed statement affirming that each member is a current student.
  • Adjusted gross income (AGI): Your tax return should show your AGI, or you can use a W-2 form from your parents’ employers.
  • Taxes paid: You can submit your parents’ tax return from the previous tax year.
  • Untaxed income and benefits: If you receive other forms of income, such as Social Security benefits, child support or the earned income tax credit, ask the agency that issues those benefits for official documentation or a signed statement.

2. Fill out the necessary forms

Your school will send you FAFSA verification worksheets to complete as part of the process. You need to complete each worksheet and submit it along with any necessary documentation. Double-check each worksheet to ensure you completed it accurately and completely.

3. Correct any mistakes

Sometimes, innocent mistakes happen. You might find out during the verification process that you made an error, such as writing down the wrong number for a particular data point. If that’s the case, you’ll need to fix that mistake before you submit your worksheets and documentation.

The quickest and easiest way to fix your FAFSA is to do so online at FAFSA.gov. However, it’s a good idea to inform your financial aid office the error as well. The representative can advise you on what else you might have to do.

It should be noted that your chances of submitting incorrect tax information in the first place may be minimized by making use of the IRS data retrieval tool. This tool provides a quick way to transfer accurate tax information on your original FAFSA form.

4. Submit your documents on time

When you receive the FAFSA verification notice, the letter will state when you need to submit your documentation and worksheets. Again, time is of the essence here. It’s essential that you meet the deadline. If you’re late, you risk losing out on your federal financial aid eligibility. So procrastination is simply not an option when it comes to FAFSA verification.

5. Contact your financial aid office

In many cases, going through the verification process will not affect how much aid you receive. However, there’s a chance your financial aid package could change. If there was a problem with your FAFSA, you could end up receiving less financial aid than you expected.

If that happens, contact your school’s financial aid office to talk about your options and what alternatives are available to you.

You can read more here about the whole process at the FAFSA verification website.

What you can do if your financial aid package changes

If you complete the FAFSA verification process and find out you’re going to receive less aid than you expected, you may be left scrambling to come up with the money you need to go to school.

However, there are other options available to help you fill the gap. If you need help paying for school, consider taking out private student loans so you can complete your education. You can shop for private student loans here at Student Loan Hero’s marketplace.

Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report.

