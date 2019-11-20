What You Should Know When Filing a FAFSA for Graduate School

When applying for financial aid for college, the first step should almost always be filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). But, how do you complete a FAFSA graduate school application?
Just over 2.2 million graduate degree-seeking students filled out the FAFSA in the 2017-2018 application year. And while there’s a lot that’s similar to filling out the FAFSA at the undergraduate level, there are several key distinctions for graduate students to keep in mind.
It can seem confusing at first, but it’s not so difficult once you know the facts. Here’s everything you need to know about filling out the FAFSA for graduate school:
How to file a FAFSA for graduate school
FAFSA eligibility requirements for graduate school students
Who’s considered a graduate school student?
Types of financial aid available to graduate students through FAFSA
Important FAFSA deadlines
When you’ll hear back regarding your FAFSA application
Average award amounts for graduate school
Disbursement of your financial aid
Important FAFSA support resources
How to file a FAFSA for graduate school
As of 2018, FAFSA graduate school can only be filled out electronically, so you’ll need a computer and internet access to complete your application. Here are seven steps to filing your application.
1. Go to www.fsaid.ed.gov to obtain an FSA ID. An FSA ID is your digital signature for the FAFSA.
2. Then go to www.FAFSA.gov. Be ready with your personal information, driver’s license number, Social Security number, and have copies of your prior year’s tax returns (2017 for the 2019-20 school year).
3. Choose which FAFSA form you’d like to complete. For example, fill out the 2019-20 FAFSA form if you will be attending college between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020.
4. Next, fill out the demographics section. Information will include your name, date of birth, and so on.
5. Fill out the School Selection section. Add every school you’re considering, even if you haven’t applied or received an acceptance letter yet.
6. Supply your financial information. You can use the IRS Data Retrieval Tool (DRT), which allows you to import your IRS tax information into the FAFSA form with just a few clicks. To access the tool, indicate that you’ve “already completed” taxes on the student finances page. If you’re eligible, you’ll see a “LINK TO IRS” button.
If you haven’t completed your taxes, you have two options. One is to answer “not going to file.” You can skip the questions about income tax, exemptions, and adjusted gross income.
You can also respond “will file.” If you choose this option and your 2017 income is similar to your 2016 income, use your 2016 income tax return to provide estimates for questions about your finances. If your income is not similar, click “Income Estimator” for help estimating your adjusted gross income. Then answer the remaining questions as best as possible.
7. Finally, sign and submit your FAFSA form. And with that, you’re done.
FAFSA eligibility requirements for graduate school students
As with undergraduate federal financial aid, you must have financial need for most programs, though there is no maximum income cut-off that would make you automatically ineligible. You must also be a U.S. citizen or eligible noncitizen, and be enrolled or accepted for enrollment as a regular student in an eligible degree or certificate program.
“The main difference,” according to Mark Kantrowitz, publisher of Savingforcollege.com, “is that when graduate students fill out the FAFSA, they are considered independent. That means that what they’re awarded will be based on their income and assets, and possibly their spouse’s. For undergraduates, their parents’ income and assets are what are taken into consideration.”
Kantrowitz added that certain intense professional programs — such as medical or law school — can sometimes take parents’ incomes into consideration. It varies by program and school.
There is no age limit when it comes to filing for the FAFSA for graduate school, but there are some eligibility limitations.
“Everyone can apply other than those who have drug-related offenses while receiving previous financial aid,” said Charlie Javice, founder and CEO of Frank, a website to help those seeking educational aid.
Abril Hunt, the outreach manager of ECMC, a nonprofit focused on helping students and families plan and pay for college, added that those applying cannot be in default on a prior student loan or owe a Pell Grant overpayment to the Department of Education.
Who’s considered a graduate school student?
“Someone who is pursuing a degree beyond a bachelor’s is considered a graduate student,” Kantrowitz said.
For example: “Once you receive a bachelor’s degree, you are no longer eligible for Pell Grant, which is available to undergraduate students.” The only time a Pell Grant would be available is if a student enrolls in a post-baccalaureate teacher certification program.
Everything from a master’s or doctorate/Ph.D. to professional programs, such as law and medical school, are considered graduate studies. It can get a bit tricky if someone is doing a joint undergraduate/graduate program. Some schools consider you a graduate student as soon as you start taking graduate level classes, according to Kantrowitz.
Also, if you go on to get a second bachelor’s degree, you could be considered a graduate student when it comes to receiving financial aid. This is determined on an individual basis, so it’s best to talk to your school about these unique scenarios.
Types of financial aid available to graduate students through FAFSA
When you apply for the FAFSA, there are two main types of financial aid available to graduate students: the Federal Stafford Loan (or Direct Unsubsidized Loan) and the Federal Grad PLUS loan.
“For both of these, the graduate student is the borrower, not the parent,” said Kantrowitz.
Direct Unsubsidized Loans tend to have lower interest rates and fees than PLUS loans — for 2019-20, the former carried a 6.08% rate, while interest on the PLUS loan was 7.08%. However, Direct loans have borrowing limits, while PLUS loans can usually cover the entire cost of attendance (minus any other financial aid).
In addition loans, your FAFSA can also unlock other types of aid — specifically:
- School-based aid: The individual institutions decide what amount to award you based on need and merit.
- Work-study: As part of your package you could receive a work-study option where you receive an on-campus job, with the salary applied towards your tuition.
- Scholarships: State aid will have scholarships available by field of study, interest, or school type.
Important FAFSA deadlines
Determine the school year for which you are applying for financial aid. For example, if you plan to attend college between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020, then you’ll want to apply for the 2019-20 school year.
You should file your FAFSA as soon as possible after Oct. 1 of the year prior to each enrollment period, notes ECMC’s Hunt. This is because there are a few federal student aid programs that have limited funds, and they’re awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
Important dates:
- Oct. 1: The new FAFSA season opens.
- June 30: Previous FAFSA year closes.
Deadlines for aid from individual states and schools vary. Check with your state and the schools you’re interested in to find out about applicable deadlines for your situation.
Additionally, if you are applying for a summer session, check with your college to verify which application you should complete.
When you’ll hear back regarding your FAFSA application
After submitting your FAFSA for grad school, you will receive a Student Aid Report (SAR) — a summary of the FAFSA information you provided — in three to five business days. All colleges you applied to will review the SAR.
From there, the schools that have decided to admit you will send a formal acceptance letter, accompanied by a financial aid package. This could take a few weeks to a few months, depending on the time of year you applied.
Average award amounts for graduate school
“The average grant size is about $10,000, and average loan size is about $20,000, assuming you are a full-time grad student,” said Frank founder Javice.
But this varies depending on school and program, according to Kantrowitz. “There are different costs for different programs,” he said. “So, for example, the professors in computer science are likely to get more research grants to support students, as opposed to someone in the English literature department.”
The financial aid package will typically include a mix of grants or scholarships, loans, and work-study jobs.
Disbursement of your financial aid
“Disbursements are sent directly to the school and first applied to the student’s outstanding balance of tuition and fees, and other institution-based charges,” said Hunt. “Any remaining balance is refunded to the student for living expenses.”
Important FAFSA support resources
If you still have questions, there is some important contact information you should have on hand.
For general information about federal student financial assistance programs, help with completing the FAFSA for graduate school, or to obtain federal student aid publications, visit studentaid.gov or call 1-800-4-FED-AID (1-800-433-3243).
The hours of operation are as follows:
- Monday–Friday: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. EST
- Saturday–Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST
You can also email them here.
Laura Woods contributed to this report.
Need a student loan?Here are our top student loan lenders of 2019!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligibility
|* The Sallie Mae partner referenced is not the creditor for these loans and is compensated by Sallie Mae for the referral of Smart Option Student Loan customers.
1 Important Disclosures for College Ave.
CollegeAve Disclosures
College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.
(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.
(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.
Information advertised valid as of 11/4/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.
2 Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.
3 Important Disclosures for Discover.
Discover's lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.
Discover Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).
5 Important Disclosures for Citizens.
Citizens Disclosures
Undergraduate Rate Disclosure: Variable rate, based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of November 1, 2019, the one-month LIBOR rate is 1.80%. Variable interest rates range from 2.90% – 11.16% (2.90% – 11.01% APR) and will fluctuate over the term of the loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Fixed interest rates range from 4.72% – 12.19% (4.72% – 12.04% APR) based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Lowest rates shown requires application with a co-signer, are for eligible applicants, require a 5-year repayment term, borrower making scheduled payments while in school and include our Loyalty and Automatic Payment discounts of 0.25 percentage points each, as outlined in the Loyalty Discount and Automatic Payment Discount disclosures. Subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change. Please note: Due to federal regulations, Citizens Bank is required to provide every potential borrower with disclosure information before they apply for a private student loan. The borrower will be presented with an Application Disclosure and an Approval Disclosure within the application process before they accept the terms and conditions of the loan.
Citizens Bank Student Loan Eligibility: Borrowers must be enrolled at least half-time in a degree-granting program at an eligible institution. Borrowers must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident or an international borrower/eligible non-citizen with a creditworthy U.S. citizen or permanent resident co-signer. For borrowers who have not attained the age of majority in their state of residence, a co-signer is required. Citizens Bank reserves the right to modify eligibility criteria at anytime. Interest rate ranges subject to change. Citizens Bank private student loans are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application/consumer credit agreement, verification of application information, and if applicable, self-certification form, school certification of the loan amount, and student’s enrollment at a Citizens Bank- participating school.
Please Note: International Students are not eligible for the multi-year approval feature.
|2.84% – 10.97%1
|Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents
|3.12% – 10.54%*,2
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|3.37% – 11.87%3
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|3.52% – 9.50%4
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|2.90% – 11.16%5
|Undergraduate and Graduate