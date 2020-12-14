6 Mentoring Programs for Women Entrepreneurs

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

If you’re a woman looking to start a business, working with a mentor could help you achieve your goals.

The number of women-owned businesses increased by 21% between 2014 and 2019, while the number of total businesses only increased by 9%, according to the State of Women-Owned Businesses Report by American Express. We’ve put together a list of some of the leading entrepreneur mentor programs for women to help you get started.

6 entrepreneur mentor programs for women

Mentors for female entrepreneurs can help you take your business idea to the next level. Some leading entrepreneur mentor programs include:

1. 37 Angels

2. Astia

3. National Association of Women Business Owners

4. Office of Women’s Business Ownership

5. The Women’s Venture Fund

6. Women Who Startup

1. 37 Angels

37 Angels is an organization led and run by women investors. As angel investors, they focus on providing startups with the funds they need to grow and expand. Business owners can receive up to $150,000 for things like product development, inventory or process improvement.

However, 37 Angels isn’t just about money. What sets the organization apart from other seed investors is that it also connects startups with seasoned mentors. When 37 Angels accepts your company and invests money into it, the investors will ask where you need help.

Once you’ve identified where you need expert assistance, 37 Angels turns to its network of investors to help you with issues like making business contacts or expanding your head count. Mentors come from many different fields, including marketing and finance, so you can get the advice you need from people who work in your industry.

2. Astia

Astia is a nonprofit organization in Silicon Valley that’s dedicated to identifying and promoting female entrepreneurs.

Through the Astia entrepreneur mentor program, business owners get access to expert advisors and peers to share ideas. They also get feedback from experts to perfect their business plan and maximize their chances of success. Entrepreneurs can even get the funding they need to build their businesses.

3. National Association of Women Business Owners

The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) is a robust network of over 10 million women-owned businesses. Members have access to events, seminars, leadership development courses and business classes.

The organization also offers discounts to partner companies, such as UPS and Southwest. These discounts help reduce your costs so you can produce more revenue and expand your business.

NAWBO is a due-based organization with varying fees depending on your membership level.

4. Office of Women’s Business Ownership

If you’re ready to make your dream a reality, the Small Business Administration’s Office of Women’s Business Ownership (OWBO) can help. OWBO has women’s business centers across the country, along with district offices and local partners.

At these centers, women entrepreneurs can get access to credit lines and receive training in finance, business and marketing.

The Small Business Administration also has loan programs for business owners. According to OWBO, startup owners who work with the business centers have a higher survival rate than other small businesses.

5. The Women’s Venture Fund

The Women’s Venture Fund is a nonprofit organization that helps women build successful businesses in urban communities. Offering mentors for female entrepreneurs and small business loans, the Women’s Venture Fund accelerates the growth of startups.

Unlike some organizations that offer online courses, the Women’s Venture Fund offers one-on-one sessions with an advisor. You can meet with the advisor to discuss roadblocks, create a business plan, develop a customer relations plan or review your business’s finances.

It also offers in-person training seminars that cover topics such as how to apply for a business loan and how to get free publicity for your company.

If you need a loan to help your business expand, the Women’s Venture Fund also offers flexible loans. However, it’s only lending in New York City, Long Island and certain areas of New Jersey right now.

6. Women Who Startup

Women Who Startup is a global network of female entrepreneurs. It connects you with professionals to collaborate about ideas and projects to build your company. It also offers workshops and training programs.

The Women Who Startup podcast celebrates women in technology and female entrepreneurs. It profiles successful businesswomen and offers advice on managing and growing your business.

Make the most of mentors for female entrepreneurs

As a business owner, asking for help can be intimidating. But the above entrepreneur mentor programs offer a safe learning environment for women leaders to get training and a network of other professionals. If you’re ready to become an entrepreneur and join the ranks of thousands of women business owners nationwide, here are grants that can help you get started.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

Interested in a personal loan?