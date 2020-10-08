How to Use Dave Ramsey’s Envelope Method to Benefit Your Finances

This story was originally published on Oct. 13, 2017.
The envelope method espoused by personal finance expert Dave Ramsey is a useful strategy for beginning budgeters, including student loan borrowers looking to maximize their cash flow. It’s more attractive than other strategies because it requires you to physically handle your expenses – by categorizing them with cash-filled envelopes.
That’s what drew Scott Grierson and his wife Luby to the Dave Ramsey envelope system.
“It has a name, it has a purpose,” said Scott, a self-employed tutor and teacher. “If your money doesn’t have a purpose, it’s easy to spend it on a whim.”
In four years of employing the envelope method, the Griersons accomplished the following:
- Paid $5,800 of school tuition and expenses without resorting to student loans
- Built a $15,000 emergency fund
- Saved $6,000 in cash
- Invested in four mutual funds to save for a future home down payment
Let’s review how the Griersons got started with the envelope method, how they broke some of Ramsey’s rules for their benefit – and how you can get started with this budgeting strategy.
The envelope method: How the Griersons got started
After Luby listened to a side-hustle podcast describing the envelope method, she told her husband about it. Having never budgeted, Scott knew his days of running up a tab at the bar were numbered.
Following the envelope method’s formula, they estimated their weekly spending on groceries, bills and nonessentials like new clothes. They lumped those latter categories into one envelope called entertainment. Then they earmarked $100 for groceries and $350 for entertainment.
“The system is supposed to make you mindful of your spending money,” Scott said. “I think we had too much money to be mindful of it. It was, ‘We still have $100, I should buy this!’”
Little by little, the Griersons readjusted the amounts to ensure they weren’t giving themselves too little or too much to spend each week. When money remains at the end of a week, it goes into savings instead of fattening the envelope. The envelope is then refilled with new income.
The small weekly savings helps to fund big goals. The couple saved $5,000 this way in 2016 before hitting the pause button on a savings goal for 2017: They welcomed their daughter into the world earlier that year.
4 ways the Griersons improved the Dave Ramsey envelope system
Even with planning a baby budget, having a child and a fluctuating income forced Scott and Luby to edit the envelope method for their use.
The Griersons broke a Ramsey rule by creating one entertainment envelope instead of dedicating envelopes to all the smaller nonessentials, like:
- Clothing
- Technology
- Dining out
“We thought it was overwhelming the way [it was] designed, so we simplified to make it work for us,” Scott said.
Here are four more ways they make the Dave Ramsey envelope system work best for them.
1. Shift money between envelopes
The envelope method stresses the importance of keeping each envelope separate from the others. You’re not being disciplined enough to limit your spending on clothing, for example, if you need to borrow from your restaurants’ envelope. It’s like robbing Peter to pay Paul, the thinking goes.
At least once a month, however, Scott said he and his wife run out of grocery money while the entertainment envelope is bursting at the seams. But they don’t feel bad about borrowing from entertainment to buy more food.
“But we never use grocery money to buy shoes,” Scott said.
Becoming parents has also naturally adjusted their spending. They used to spend $40 to $50 at the bar after playing volleyball with their friends. Not anymore.
“A beer becomes a onesie,” Scott said. “You just can’t do as much [as parents], so it’s easier to not spend money.”
2. Hold weekly, monthly meetings
The Dave Ramsey envelope system advises its users to call emergency money meetings with your significant other when spending over budget. The Griersons decided they’d hold 10-minute weekly meetings to discuss everyday spending as well as longer monthly conversations to focus on savings goals.
Agenda items have included:
- Skipping a dinner out during a week that they buy $70 worth of baby formula.
- Annual goal of saving $2,000 for their Christmas and New Year’s plans: “We treat every upcoming expense as debt,” Scott said. “We’re always paying off everything before we spend it. That way, we live within our means.”
- Current goals to replenish a five-month emergency fund that was depleted, in part, by an unforeseen trip to visit family.
They also always talk before shelling out $100 or more for an expense.
Communication is key. Scott said the system only works because he and his wife both believe in it.
“I don’t think we’ve had a money argument in four years of doing this,” he said. “It brings a sense of calm and peace to you because you no longer have to worry.”
|Are Dave Ramsey’s recommendations right for your finances?
|● How the Dave Ramsey Budget Works
● Can Ramsey’s “Baby Steps” Help You Escape Debt?
3. Fill envelopes with inconsistent income
The envelope method was built for salaried professionals like Luby, a physical therapist assistant. She earns the same amount of money with each paycheck.
Scott, on the other hand, runs a small mostly-cash business, tutoring children in their homes and giving math tutorials through his YouTube channel. During the summer months, he might only earn $200 to $500 in a given week. In the fall, he could bring in anywhere between $800 and $1,200.
“My money is so scattered that if I didn’t have a plan, we’d be screwed,” Scott said.
Fearful of taking on debt, planning allows Scott to spread his volatile earnings over a year. He uses his cash to fund the envelopes and contribute to big savings goals. Luby, meanwhile, takes care of the apartment rent and monthly bills with her consistent paycheck.
As a private contractor, Scott also uses the envelope method to create a separate savings goal: having the money on hand to pay his freelancer taxes come April.
4. Add credit cards to the mix
Believing that credit cards inspire consumers to make unnecessary purchases, the Dave Ramsey envelope system leaves no room for the plastic presently in your wallet. Scott, who earns much of his tutoring income in cash, agreed.
“Let’s say your clothes budget is up to $300,” he said. “You can go to Amazon.com and buy $300 of clothes in one click. There was no resistance to spending the money. But if I go to Old Navy and physically pull $300 out of my pocket, it’ll make me think twice about what I’m buying.”
So why does the Grierson household have four credit cards? To build the credit needed to buy a home.
Two years ago, Scott couldn’t even qualify for a credit card. Luby made him an authorized user on her cards. After making timely payments on the couple’s cable, electric and gas bills, credit card offers started arriving in the mail.
In 18 months, Scott said he increased his credit score from 640 to 758, besting Luby’s. And two months ago, the couple was preapproved for a home mortgage.
Not letting the envelope method get in the way of a good time
Scott knows what you’re thinking. No, he and his wife aren’t hermits. Since using the envelope system, they have…
- Vacationed to Europe twice
- Spent a month in Florida, where they married
- Paid for about half of their $25,000 wedding
- Footed the bill for having their first child
And, no, you don’t have to be a math teacher like Scott to make this work. The whole thing was actually Luby’s idea in the beginning.
“I certainly enjoy looking at the numbers, and that makes the system appealing to me,” said Scott. “But whether you’re a math teacher or not, you have to be able to handle your finances, right?”
|4 pros of the envelope method
|4 cons of the envelope method
How to create your own version of the Dave Ramsey envelope system
Consider creating a budget or an alternative strategy or tool to monitor finances. You might begin by building a $1,000 emergency fund, as the Griersons in 2013.
From there, figure out how much you spend on groceries and everything else. Scott recommended tracking your spending for two weeks and then dividing by two to find your weekly average in each category.
Then zero in on where you can make cuts.
“For us, it’s going out Friday night, not going out Tuesday night, Friday night and Saturday night,” Scott said. “That’s because if you’re doing this system, you probably have some kind of financial goal, whether it’s getting out of debt or buying a house or whatever it is.
“If that goal is important to you, you’ve got to be willing to make a sacrifice.”
Don’t worry about the smaller details of the Dave Ramsey envelope system. If you never use cash, for example, use the debit card in your wallet and a spreadsheet on your computer.
Edit the envelope method to your benefit, and you can accomplish your aims, whether to pay down debt or save up.
|Steps to get started with the envelope method
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.99% – 5.64%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.89% – 5.90%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.25% – 6.09%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.89% – 6.66%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|1.99% – 5.41%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 2.98% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.79% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.64% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of July 31, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 7/31/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2020 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
2 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
All credit products are subject to credit approval.
Laurel Road began originating student loans in 2013 and has since helped thousands of professionals with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees consolidate and refinance more than $4 billion in federal and private school loans. Laurel Road also offers a suite of online graduate school loan products and personal loans that help simplify lending through customized technology and personalized service. In April 2019, Laurel Road was acquired by KeyBank, one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association, a nationally chartered bank. Member FDIC. For more information, visit www.laurelroad.com.
As used throughout these Terms & Conditions, the term “Lender” refers to KeyBank National Association and its affiliates, agents, guaranty insurers, investors, assigns, and successors in interest.
Assumptions: Repayment examples above assume a loan amount of $10,000 with repayment beginning immediately following disbursement. Repayment examples do not include the 0.25% AutoPay Discount.
Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): This term represents the actual cost of financing to the borrower over the life of the loan expressed as a yearly rate.
Interest Rate: A simple annual rate that is applied to an unpaid balance.
Variable Rates: The current index for variable rate loans is derived from the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and changes in the LIBOR index may cause your monthly payment to increase. Borrowers who take out a term of 5, 7, or 10 years will have a maximum interest rate of 9%, those who take out a 15 or 20-year variable loan will have a maximum interest rate of 10%.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of September 9, 2020. Information and rates are subject to change without notice.
3 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Terms and Conditions apply. Splash reserves the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. Rates and terms are also subject to change at any time without notice. Offers are subject to credit approval. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident in an eligible state and meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers receive the lowest rate. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. If approved, your actual rate will be within a range of rates and will depend on a variety of factors, including term of loan, a responsible financial history, income and other factors. Refinancing or consolidating private and federal student loans may not be the right decision for everyone. Federal loans carry special benefits not available for loans made through Splash Financial, for example, public service loan forgiveness and economic hardship programs, fee waivers and rebates on the principal, which may not be accessible to you after you refinance. The rates displayed may include a 0.25% autopay discount.
The information you provide to us is an inquiry to determine whether we or our lenders can make a loan offer that meets your needs. If we or any of our lending partners has an available loan offer for you, you will be invited to submit a loan application to the lender for its review. We do not guarantee that you will receive any loan offers or that your loan application will be approved. Offers are subject to credit approval and are available only to U.S. citizens or permanent residents who meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers will receive the lowest rates, which are available to the most qualified borrowers. Participating lenders, rates and terms are subject to change at any time without notice.
To check the rates and terms you qualify for, Splash Financial conducts a soft credit pull that will not affect your credit score. However, if you choose a product and continue your application, the lender will request your full credit report from one or more consumer reporting agencies, which is considered a hard credit pull and may affect your credit.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of October 1, 2020.
5 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change and state law restriction. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900), NMLS Consumer Access. If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.16% effective August 10, 2020.