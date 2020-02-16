Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Forty percent of high-debt student loan borrowers surveyed by nonprofit TG Research in 2016 had no memory of going through student loan entrance counseling.

There’s one problem: The counseling is mandatory.

Every federal student loan borrower must complete entrance counseling upon taking out their first loan.

Once you complete your counseling, don’t forget what it actually covered.

Entrance counseling: 5 lessons to learn about your federal loans

How to complete loan entrance counseling

Why direct loan entrance counseling is worth your time

Entrance counseling: 5 lessons to learn about your federal loans

What will you learn in a half-hour of loan entrance counseling? That’s really up to you. But here are the five topics the counseling at StudentAid.gov will cover.

1. Understanding your loans

This initial section of loan entrance counseling should keep you engaged because it allows you to enter your individual loan information. If you’re starting your college journey with multiple loans, you can enter them all. This allows you to see how the debts grow over time.

You’ll also review basic terms and concepts when it comes to your current loan and other financing options. Among them:

How your loan will grow over time

How and why to seek gift aid before loans

Types of federal loans available and their maximum amounts

2. Managing your spending

The highlight of this section is an interactive budgeting tool that prepares you for on-campus expenses. It will even pull the average costs specific to your school.

Based on the financial aid, income and expenses personalized for your situation, you’ll see whether you’ve raised enough money to pay for a year of school.

Further on in this section, you’ll be encouraged to make in-school payments on your loans. The website’s calculator allows you to estimate potential savings.

3. Planning to repay

If you’re a freshman and have no idea what kind of career you’ll pursue after college — join the club.

Still, the federal student aid website StudentAid.gov wants to put you through the paces. It will ask you to visit the Department of Labor’s CareerOneStop website to find the projected annual income of your dream job (even if you don’t have one yet).

The hope is that you’ll understand how a salary, even a placeholder one, will affect the following:

Your future monthly loan payment

Your repayment plan options

When you should enter repayment

4. Avoiding default

This section of student loan entrance counseling is meant to deter you from letting your debt from joining the 11.5% of loans that are delinquent on their payments or in default, according to our student debt stats. The counseling covers every option to avoid such a fate:

Deferment and forbearance

Loan forgiveness

Loan cancellation or discharge

Resolving disputes with your servicer

Loan consolidation

5. Making finances a priority

The final section of entrance counseling is as broad as its name implies. It covers every other aspect of your financial future with the idea that healthy spending and saving habits will lead to paying off your loans faster. What’s covered:

Opening a savings account and keeping an emergency fund

Creating a budget to spend wisely and paying off your credit card debt

Withholdings from your paycheck and considering tax deductions and credits

Building, maintaining and protecting your credit score

How to complete loan entrance counseling

Entrance counseling at StudentAid.gov is particularly important because it reviews everything you need to know about the gravity of your debt. It’s designed to keep you out of delinquency and default.

The Federal Student Aid office’s counseling is required for all first-time federal loan borrowers. In fact, a loan won’t be disbursed until you’ve met the requirement.

If your school requires alternative counseling for direct loans, it might be part of a Department of Education (DOE) experiment aiming to reduce delinquencies and defaults. Starting in August 2016, the DOE began working with select universities and colleges to test the benefits of additional, flexible loan entrance counseling options.

For the most part, entrance counseling takes place on StudentAid.gov. The website is also a one-stop shop for taking control of your federal debt once you leave school.

Before completing the 20- to 30-minute online session, you can search for your school and choose to notify it of the results. The school could be alerted in as little as three to five business days.

Why direct loan entrance counseling is worth your time

Entrance counseling has its benefits. If you complete it and realize a direct student loan isn’t right for you, you can cancel all or part of it without penalty.

More likely, the student loan counseling will confirm what you already know about student loans and emphasize the finer points of your responsibilities as a borrower. If you have not created a Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID and gained full access to StudentAid.gov entrance counseling, you can follow this demo of the counseling.

The counseling’s five-part agenda is ambitious. That might help to explain why 40% of borrowers surveyed forgot all about it. Perhaps they raced through it and moved on without a care.

Take the time to complete each section. I found that I needed closer to 40 minutes to grasp everything in the entrance counseling session.

When you finish StudentAid.gov’s entrance counseling, you should be reminded of what your student loan debt looks like now and into the future. But the counseling’s cool visuals are only as worthwhile as the data you supply to make them. Much like your actual loans, doing your homework now can paint a rosier picture of the future.

Learn about the different types of student loans available, your interest rates and what you can do now to make repayment easier.

Need a student loan?

Here are our top student loan lenders of 2020!

Lender Variable APR Eligibility * The Sallie Mae partner referenced is not the creditor for these loans and is compensated by Sallie Mae for the referral of Smart Option Student Loan customers.



1 .



2 Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.



3 .

Discover's lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

4 .



5 .

2.84 % – 10.97 % 1 Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents Visit College Ave 2.75 % – 10.65 % *,2 Undergraduate and Graduate Visit SallieMae 2.80 % – 11.37 % 3 Undergraduate and Graduate Visit Discover 3.52 % – 9.50 % 4 Undergraduate and Graduate Visit CommonBond 2.76 % – 11.02 % 5 Undergraduate and Graduate VISIT CITIZENS