Forty percent of high-debt student loan borrowers surveyed by nonprofit TG Research in 2016 had no memory of going through student loan entrance counseling.
There’s one problem: The counseling is mandatory.
Every federal student loan borrower must complete entrance counseling upon taking out their first loan.
Once you complete your counseling, don’t forget what it actually covered.
Entrance counseling: 5 lessons to learn about your federal loans
How to complete loan entrance counseling
Why direct loan entrance counseling is worth your time
Entrance counseling: 5 lessons to learn about your federal loans
What will you learn in a half-hour of loan entrance counseling? That’s really up to you. But here are the five topics the counseling at StudentAid.gov will cover.
1. Understanding your loans
This initial section of loan entrance counseling should keep you engaged because it allows you to enter your individual loan information. If you’re starting your college journey with multiple loans, you can enter them all. This allows you to see how the debts grow over time.
You’ll also review basic terms and concepts when it comes to your current loan and other financing options. Among them:
- How your loan will grow over time
- How and why to seek gift aid before loans
- Types of federal loans available and their maximum amounts
2. Managing your spending
The highlight of this section is an interactive budgeting tool that prepares you for on-campus expenses. It will even pull the average costs specific to your school.
Based on the financial aid, income and expenses personalized for your situation, you’ll see whether you’ve raised enough money to pay for a year of school.
Further on in this section, you’ll be encouraged to make in-school payments on your loans. The website’s calculator allows you to estimate potential savings.
3. Planning to repay
If you’re a freshman and have no idea what kind of career you’ll pursue after college — join the club.
Still, the federal student aid website StudentAid.gov wants to put you through the paces. It will ask you to visit the Department of Labor’s CareerOneStop website to find the projected annual income of your dream job (even if you don’t have one yet).
The hope is that you’ll understand how a salary, even a placeholder one, will affect the following:
- Your future monthly loan payment
- Your repayment plan options
- When you should enter repayment
4. Avoiding default
This section of student loan entrance counseling is meant to deter you from letting your debt from joining the 11.5% of loans that are delinquent on their payments or in default, according to our student debt stats. The counseling covers every option to avoid such a fate:
- Deferment and forbearance
- Loan forgiveness
- Loan cancellation or discharge
- Resolving disputes with your servicer
- Loan consolidation
5. Making finances a priority
The final section of entrance counseling is as broad as its name implies. It covers every other aspect of your financial future with the idea that healthy spending and saving habits will lead to paying off your loans faster. What’s covered:
- Opening a savings account and keeping an emergency fund
- Creating a budget to spend wisely and paying off your credit card debt
- Withholdings from your paycheck and considering tax deductions and credits
- Building, maintaining and protecting your credit score
How to complete loan entrance counseling
Entrance counseling at StudentAid.gov is particularly important because it reviews everything you need to know about the gravity of your debt. It’s designed to keep you out of delinquency and default.
The Federal Student Aid office’s counseling is required for all first-time federal loan borrowers. In fact, a loan won’t be disbursed until you’ve met the requirement.
If your school requires alternative counseling for direct loans, it might be part of a Department of Education (DOE) experiment aiming to reduce delinquencies and defaults. Starting in August 2016, the DOE began working with select universities and colleges to test the benefits of additional, flexible loan entrance counseling options.
For the most part, entrance counseling takes place on StudentAid.gov. The website is also a one-stop shop for taking control of your federal debt once you leave school.
Before completing the 20- to 30-minute online session, you can search for your school and choose to notify it of the results. The school could be alerted in as little as three to five business days.
Why direct loan entrance counseling is worth your time
Entrance counseling has its benefits. If you complete it and realize a direct student loan isn’t right for you, you can cancel all or part of it without penalty.
More likely, the student loan counseling will confirm what you already know about student loans and emphasize the finer points of your responsibilities as a borrower. If you have not created a Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID and gained full access to StudentAid.gov entrance counseling, you can follow this demo of the counseling.
The counseling’s five-part agenda is ambitious. That might help to explain why 40% of borrowers surveyed forgot all about it. Perhaps they raced through it and moved on without a care.
Take the time to complete each section. I found that I needed closer to 40 minutes to grasp everything in the entrance counseling session.
When you finish StudentAid.gov’s entrance counseling, you should be reminded of what your student loan debt looks like now and into the future. But the counseling’s cool visuals are only as worthwhile as the data you supply to make them. Much like your actual loans, doing your homework now can paint a rosier picture of the future.
Learn about the different types of student loans available, your interest rates and what you can do now to make repayment easier.
Need a student loan?Here are our top student loan lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligibility
|* The Sallie Mae partner referenced is not the creditor for these loans and is compensated by Sallie Mae for the referral of Smart Option Student Loan customers.
1 Important Disclosures for College Ave.
CollegeAve Disclosures
College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.
(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.
(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.
Information advertised valid as of 11/4/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.
2 Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.
3 Important Disclosures for Discover.
Discover's lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.
Discover Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).
5 Important Disclosures for Citizens.
Citizens Disclosures
Undergraduate Rate Disclosure: Variable rate, based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of February 1, 2020, the one-month LIBOR rate is 1.66%. Variable interest rates range from 2.76% – 11.02% (2.76% – 10.87% APR) and will fluctuate over the term of the loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Fixed interest rates range from 4.72% – 12.19% (4.72% – 12.04% APR) based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Lowest rates shown requires application with a co-signer, are for eligible applicants, require a 5-year repayment term, borrower making scheduled payments while in school and include our Loyalty and Automatic Payment discounts of 0.25 percentage points each, as outlined in the Loyalty Discount and Automatic Payment Discount disclosures. Subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change. Please note: Due to federal regulations, Citizens Bank is required to provide every potential borrower with disclosure information before they apply for a private student loan. The borrower will be presented with an Application Disclosure and an Approval Disclosure within the application process before they accept the terms and conditions of the loan.
Parent Loan Rate Disclosure: Variable rate, based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of February 1, 2020, the one-month LIBOR rate is 1.66%. Variable interest rates range from 4.31%-7.45% (4.31%-7.45% APR) and will fluctuate over the term of the loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms. Fixed interest rates range from 5.48%-8.52% (5.48%-8.52% APR) based on applicable terms. Lowest rates shown are for eligible applicants, require a 5-year repayment term and include our Loyalty and Automatic Payment discounts of 0.25 percentage points each, as outlined in the Loyalty Discount and Automatic Payment Discount disclosures. Subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change. Please note: Due to federal regulations, Citizens Bank is required to provide every potential borrower with disclosure information before they apply for a private student loan. The borrower will be presented with an Application Disclosure and an Approval Disclosure within the application process before they accept the terms and conditions of the loan.
|2.84% – 10.97%1
|Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents
|2.75% – 10.65%*,2
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|2.80% – 11.37%3
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|3.52% – 9.50%4
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|2.76% – 11.02%5
|Undergraduate and Graduate