Ultimate Guide to Paying off Engineering Student Loans

Once you’ve graduated and found your first job, you may still have to deal with student loans from your engineering degree.

The average Class of 2018 graduate has $29,800 in student loans, according to an analysis by Student Loan Hero. That can feel overwhelming to people in any field, including engineers.

To help relieve the burden, consider programs that provide student loan forgiveness for engineers, as well as repayment strategies that can save you money over time. Here’s how:

Look into student loan forgiveness for engineers

You may be able to get your federal student loan debt wiped out completely after a certain period of time if you work as an engineer for a government agency or a qualifying nonprofit organization. The Public Service Student Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program forgives the balance on federal direct loans after the borrower makes 120 qualifying payments. That means it takes at least 10 years, and you must be on an income-driven repayment plan during that time.

There are also other federal and state programs that offer repayment assistance or forgiveness for engineers. If you work in a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) field in Maine, for instance, you may be able to get up to half of your student loan balance paid off through the Alfond Leaders student debt reduction program if you qualify. Other states may also offer similar programs, so look into what’s available in your area.

Finally, you may qualify for the Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program if you opt to teach at a school that serves low-income students, instead of working as a full-time engineer.

Refinance student loans

Even if you can’t get your debt forgiven, you can use repayment strategies that will reduce your loan balance faster than by only making the minimum payment.

First, you might want to consider lowering your interest rate. Refinancing your student loans may help you secure a lower interest rate, reduce your monthly payments or both. Saving on interest means you’ll have more money to put toward your loans to get rid of them faster.

If you use a private loan to refinance your federal loans, though, you will lose access to certain benefits, such as student loan forgiveness for engineers and income-driven repayment plans. Weigh out the pros and cons to determine if it’s the right move for you.

Make biweekly payments

After you’ve secured the best interest rate — or even if you chose not to refinance — start making payments on your loans biweekly instead of monthly. Biweekly or half-payments will lead to the equivalent of one full extra payment per year, helping you make a bigger dent in your student loans.

Here’s how you pay every two weeks:

Split your monthly payment in half.

Make a half-payment every other week.

Ensure that your both of your payments are made before your next due date.

Read your statement online to make sure your servicer is applying them correctly.

Biweekly payments are even easier if your employer pays you every other week — just set up an automatic payment for your student loans every pay day.

It’s crucial to make sure any extra payments you make are applied toward the principal. Some student loan servicers may apply your extra payment toward a future bill, rather than allocating it to the current principal balance. Check your account online or call your servicer to make sure your payments are applied correctly.

Set a target payoff date

Once you’ve optimized your payments to make sure as much of your money is going to the principal as possible, the next step is to set a target payoff date. Setting an earlier payoff date than the current term of the student loans for your engineering degree will help you save money on interest, and free you from debt sooner.

There are a few ways to choose a target payoff date:

Pick a date based on the maximum amount you can afford to pay each month.

Decide on a payoff date based on the maximum amount of years you’re comfortable with being in student loan debt.

Think about another goal you want to reach and pick your date based on when you want to reach that goal.

Once you’ve picked a target payoff date, calculate how much you’ll need to pay per month to hit it using our Student Loan Payment Calculator. You can also use our Student Loan Prepayment Calculator to see how much you’d save in interest, and how much time you’d shave off your repayment term, by paying extra every month. Note – These calculators are estimates.

Make the most of your income with a spending plan

Setting up a budget or spending plan can help keep you on track toward a debt-free life, no matter the size of your salary.

There are a variety of ways to make a budget. Try a few and see which one works best for you. By setting intentions for your spending, you may realize you can afford to pay even more money toward student loans than you originally planned.

Allocate money for fun, too, to ensure you’re not creating a budget that’s too restrictive. Sticking to your spending plan can help you enjoy your money in the short term without falling behind on your long-term goals.

Pay off engineering student loans so you can grow your money

Paying off student loans for your engineering degree sooner not only reduces the amount of stress in your life — it can also free up money for other goals, like investing. Plus, you may save thousands of dollars in interest.

Look into student loan forgiveness for engineers. If you’re not eligible, consider other repayment strategies that can help you bring the balance down to zero. That can help ensure you can put your engineering salary to good use.

Joni Sweet contributed to this report.

