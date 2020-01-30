For many people, debt is a normal part of life — consider the $1.56 trillion in student loans and more than $1 trillion in credit card debt that Americans owe. And to pay off such debt, it helps to have an easy way to measure your progress. That’s where online student loan debt reduction tools come in.
Online debt reduction tools can be great resources, especially for student loan borrowers. They can help you track your debt elimination goals and make managing your student debt less confusing. Best of all, you can access many of them free of charge.
3 great online debt reduction tools
There’s a large variety of debt management software online. Some are expensive, some are free, and others have pricing somewhere in the middle. Below are three of our favorites, which you can use to plan and track your debt reduction strategy. If you’re an Apple or Android user, be sure to also check the App Store and Google Play, respectively, for these and other resources.
1. Vertex42
Fans of spreadsheets and free debt elimination software may appreciate the financial templates available from Vertex42. Whether you want to customize a zero-based budget, reach a savings goal or chart your debt payoff journey, the company has a template that may help. However, some spreadsheets work best on a PC or Mac, rather than a mobile device.
Vertex42’s Debt Reduction Calculator may be especially useful to student loan borrowers. You can switch the spreadsheet between the debt snowball method (focusing on lowest balances first) or the debt avalanche method (focusing on highest interest first). Switching views allows you to see which debt payoff strategy will save you more. You can also create a debt reduction schedule to guide you.
Some versions of the Vertex42 Debt Reduction Calculator are free, while others require a fee to download. Here’s a breakdown of what’s available.
- Free version: $0 (Up to 10 creditors, personal use only)
- Extended version: $9.95 (Up to 20 creditors for Google Sheets or 40 creditors for Excel, personal use only)
- Pro version: $39.95 (Up to 40 creditors, commercial use allowed)
2. Qoins
If you want to put your debt-elimination plan on autopilot, Qoins may be a good fit for you. The financial app can be downloaded from both the App Store and Google Play.
To use the app, you must create an account and link it to your bank account. Once connected, you can choose between a “Rounding Up” or “Smart-Savings” option. Based on your selection, Qoins will withdraw spare change or extra cash (up to $5.00 every few days) throughout the month. You can also opt to save a certain percentage of every $100 deposit (or higher) that is made into your bank account.
Qoins saves these small withdrawals for you. It uses the collective savings to pay down your designated student loans or credit card debt each month.
Although Qoins is free to download, you are charged $1.99 (out of your savings) each time Qoins sends an extra payment to your lender. That said, however, your first payment is free.
3. Digit
Digit is another financial app that connects to your bank account and saves money for you automatically. The app, also available in both the App Store and on Google Play, analyzes your spending patterns and then tries to predict the right amount you can afford to save daily. It then moves money from your checking account to your Digit account.
Digit offers an overdraft prevention feature that lets you set a minimum amount you want to keep in your checking account. If the app ever withdraws too much and your checking account balance drops below the amount you set, Digit automatically transfers the money back to your bank. Digit even offers overdraft fee reimbursement if its auto-saving feature causes you to overdraw your checking account — for up to two instances.
You can use Digit to set up different savings goals, including debt elimination. You can also direct the app to make automatic extra payments straight to your credit card issuers. However, if you want to pay down student loans or other debt, you’ll need to transfer your savings out of Digit and back to your bank account. When you’re ready, you can manually send those extra debt payments on your own.
Digit is free to download, but there is a subscription fee of $5 per month. You can cancel the service at any time. And although a Digit account won’t earn you interest like, say, at a bank account, you may be eligible for a 1% annualized “savings bonus” when you save with Digit for three months in a row.
Other ways to reduce your debt
Aside from the online debt reduction tools above, there are other strategies you can use to put a dent in your student debt. Consider some of these methods:
Try cash envelopes
If you prefer a low-tech approach to pay off debt, you might consider the cash envelope system of budgeting. First, you assign every dollar you earn a task. Next, you withdraw actual cash from your bank account and split it into different envelopes for spending categories like groceries, gas, entertainment, etc.
Once you’ve used all the cash from one envelope, you can’t spend more money in that category until your next pay period. If all goes well, your plan will free up extra funds in your budget that you can apply toward debt elimination.
Sell unneeded items
Another way to free up extra funds for debt elimination is to sell items you don’t need anymore. As you sell off unwanted items, you can use the cash you earn to pay down your student loans, credit cards or other debt. Here’s a helpful guide with nine tips for selling your stuff online.
Consider refinancing to lower your interest rates
It sounds counterintuitive, but you may be able to speed up your debt reduction journey by taking out a new loan. Specifically, refinancing your student loans might help you to secure a lower interest rate, saving you money on your loan. Check out the pros and cons of refinancing to see if it works for your situation.
Use debt calculators
There is a wide selection of calculators, including loan calculators on our own site, that can help you maximize savings as you repay your loans. You can see how much refinancing would save you, how much an extra payment might help, or how income-driven repayment would help tackle your debt. Try out these calculators to help you get a handle on your student loans.
Online debt reduction tools: the bottom line
In the end, it doesn’t matter whether you use an expensive software program, a free app or a simple notebook to track your success. The real key to a successful debt payoff plan is to be intentional with your spending. Cutting expenses, lowering interest and — especially — finding ways to earn extra income won’t hurt either.
At the same time, consider using a budget that you can follow consistently. Once you have a workable spending plan in place, the tools above can give you an edge to reach your financial goals even faster.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 8 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
|1.99% – 6.48%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.31% – 6.73%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.06% – 6.81%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.62% – 6.12%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.29% – 6.65%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 7.06%6
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.81% – 6.29%7
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.90% – 8.59%8
|Undergrad & Graduate