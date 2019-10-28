Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

With our collective student loans reaching a staggering $1.56 trillion, it’s not surprising that education debt has an influence on the U.S. economy. More than 45 million Americans owe student loans, and the Brookings Institution predicts the rate of student loan default may reach nearly 40% by the year 2023.

According to experts, all this debt could slow economic growth, with borrowers prevented from fully participating in the economy. Here are some ways experts see the effects of student loan debt on the economy:

1. Slows the growth of new businesses

According to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, higher student loan debt means fewer new businesses are created. Karthik Krishnan, an associate professor of finance at Northeastern University, estimates that a person with $30,000 in student loans is 11% less likely to start a business than one who graduated debt-free.

“[Student debt] slows the growth of small businesses,” said financial advisor Scott Pederson. “If you’re paying off student loans or other types of debt, you have less capital to start a new business. New businesses have an impact on long-term employment.”

In other words, fewer new businesses could mean fewer jobs in the long run.

Joe Bailey, business development consultant at MyTrading Skills, also sees student loans as discouraging would-be entrepreneurs.

“One devastating impact of post-college debt is that it stifles the entrepreneurial spirit amongst the people,” Bailey said. “A decline of entrepreneurial activities translates to lower employment levels, and economic output, which brings the national income down.”

Ultimately, student loans get in the way of the spending and business engines that power the U.S. economy. And this can have far-reaching effects linked to slow economic growth and productivity.

2. Lowers rates of home ownership

Student loans hold back borrowers who might otherwise be saving for or purchasing a home. Among student loan borrowers, 43% have delayed homeownership due to their debt, according to a Student Loan Hero survey last year. Meanwhile, recent data from TD Ameritrade shows that roughly half of young millennials in college intend to move back with their parents once they graduate.

“One of the main ways student loan debt affects the economy is that it prevents millennials from purchasing real estate,” said Igor Mitic, co-founder of finance website Fortunly.com. “Saving for a down payment is difficult when you are still paying off student loans, not to mention it can increase the chances of defaulting. In turn, this affects credit scores and the ability to qualify for mortgages and other types of loans.”

According to the Federal Reserve‘s most recent data, student loan debt has prevented an estimated 400,000 young Americans from purchasing real estate. With fewer homebuyers, home prices can stagnate.

Home-buying trends also ripple into the financial industry. If fewer people are buying homes, then fewer people are likely to take out mortgages, which can be an important revenue source for banks and investment firms alike.

3. Makes it harder to weather a recession

High rates of debt could also mean student loan borrowers have a harder time if a recession strikes the economy, something Pederson predicts will happen soon.

“Student loans make it harder to go through downturns or recessions in the economy, [and] the probability of a recession occurring in the next year has been increasing,” he said. “The more debt that somebody has, the less they will have normally in savings and reserves to cover any shortfall during a slowdown in the economy.”

Although building an emergency fund might feel impossible when you’re paying off debt, the effort may prove well worth it if you lose your job or run into a large, unexpected expense.

4. Suppresses consumer spending

Many student loan borrowers choose to spend less, and sometimes they can’t afford to spend on items they otherwise feel ready to buy.

For example, the previously mentioned Student Loan Hero survey showed 1 in 10 borrowers couldn’t buy a car because of their debt, while an earlier poll showed about a third of borrowers saying they would limit holiday shopping due to student loans.

According to financial analyst Riley Adams, some of the effects from this decrease in consumer spending will continue to play out in the future.

“Student loans serve as a detriment to the broader economy, with the true effects yet to be fully felt,” said Adams. “In much the way other debt works, borrowers pulled ahead spending to finance a purchase in the present at the expense of financial flexibility and wherewithal in the future. As a result, these loan repayments will take away from the usual economic activity an economy would experience as a large generational cohort ages.”

In the U.S., when people pay for goods and services, it keeps the economy running and growing. So for a consumer-driven economy like ours, less spending means lower revenues and profits, which in turn can slow financial growth.

5. Delays traditional life milestones

Student loan borrowers are waiting longer to pass certain life milestones than the previous generation did. With high student loan payments, many borrowers likely can’t afford the same experiences their relatively debt-free parents did.

“Student loan debt can be a barrier to other financial milestones,” said Betsy Mayotte, president and founder of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors. “There are many studies out there showing that this debt is causing consumers to delay first time home purchases, getting married, having children and retirement, just to name a few.”

Although shifting social norms might also impact some of these statistics, such as marriage rates, high student loan debt likely plays a large role, putting these goals out of reach for many debt-burdened borrowers.

6. Puts a damper on retirement savings

The nation’s student loan debt might also leave an entire generation unprotected when they reach retirement age.

“Those with student loans often can’t afford to set aside much for retirement until they fully repay those loans,” said Adams. “This means millennials won’t have the benefit of compounding returns for as long as they need and will not have the current entitlement program benefit payout levels when they do reach retirement age.”

A lack of retirement savings could mean people are working longer or relying more heavily on programs like Social Security, which might not sufficiently cover people’s needs.

7. Shifts economic power away from students

While a college degree remains valuable, financial analyst and writer Dennis Shirshikov suggested that student loans have disempowered students more than they’ve helped them.

“Student loan debt has shifted economic power away from students,” Shirshikov said. “Universities, lenders, investors, and others have benefited from the increase in prices. They have more capital for investments, risk-taking, and general projects.”

Mayotte also noted that the burden is no longer the “young person’s issue” people think it is.

“Half of all [student loan] borrowers are over the age of 30, a quarter are over 45, and the fastest growing population with student debt are the over-65s,” said Mayotte. “This means that the effects to the economy are much broader and long-lasting than they were even 15 years ago.”

While Mayotte suggested that mass student loan forgiveness, such as the proposals put forth by Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, could increase purchasing power and thereby benefit the economy, the real solution needs to address the cost of college.

“The cost of education is what has driven the debt levels to the point we are today,” Mayotte said. “Sure, you can wipe out all the student loans, and there would be an economic boost due to the freed-up income, but it would only be temporary as consumers would still need to borrow — a lot — to go to college.”

In Mayotte’s eyes, tuition-free or debt-free college is needed to return economic power to students.

“To me the free or debt-free college proposals hold more weight, as they address the illness itself rather than just the symptoms,” she said. “Don’t get me wrong — if we could find a way to do both, we should — but reducing the debt consumers have to take out in the first place would be the thing that would have the longer-lasting benefit to the economy.”

8. Increases earning potential for those with advanced degrees

According to many experts, the impact of student loans on the economy is pretty bleak. But that doesn’t mean student loans don’t have any positive impact on the economy.

Student loans enable many borrowers to pursue a bachelor’s or graduate degree, and higher education remains an effective pathway to economic mobility. Those with college degrees tend to have higher incomes than those without, and greater rates of college education are usually associated with lower unemployment.

“An educated workforce can positively impact the economy,” Mayotte said. “High-income states almost always correlate to highly educated states. The key is to ensure that the debt level needed to attain the education doesn’t outweigh the positive effects of the education.”

According to Justin Draeger, president of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, student loans can have a positive impact overall as long as the borrower finishes their degree.

“Since loan debt is used to pay for educational expenses, yes,” said Draeger, when asked if loans can positively impact the economy. “Even those with some education are statistically better off and more likely to earn more money over their career than those who are without postsecondary education.”

Draeger adds that lower rates of homeownership and similarly downbeat economic statistics can’t be solely attributed to student loan debt alone.

“Whether home buying and savings are impacted by loan debt, depressed wages, and shifting attitudes between different generations is tough to pinpoint,” said Draeger. “It’s likely a combination of all three.”

The full effects of student loan debt may be yet to come

Student loans enable many young people to attend college or graduate school and earn a valuable degree. But unfortunately, many graduates find the benefits of college are soured by the burdensome debt they took on to attend.

While student loan borrowing appears to be past its peak, according to a recent Student Loan Hero study, the amount of debt that’s already out there keeps growing due to accumulating interest. So as these experts point out, some of the consequences of America’s student loan debt may still be waiting for us down the road.

