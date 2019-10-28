With our collective student loans reaching a staggering $1.56 trillion, it’s not surprising that education debt has an influence on the U.S. economy. More than 45 million Americans owe student loans, and the Brookings Institution predicts the rate of student loan default may reach nearly 40% by the year 2023.
According to experts, all this debt could slow economic growth, with borrowers prevented from fully participating in the economy. Here are some ways experts see the effects of student loan debt on the economy:
1. Slows the growth of new businesses
2. Lowers rates of home ownership
3. Makes it harder to weather a recession
4. Suppresses consumer spending
5. Delays traditional life milestones
6. Puts a damper on retirement savings
7. Shifts economic power away from students
8. Increases earning potential for those with advanced degrees
Full impact of student loan debt may be yet to come
1. Slows the growth of new businesses
According to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, higher student loan debt means fewer new businesses are created. Karthik Krishnan, an associate professor of finance at Northeastern University, estimates that a person with $30,000 in student loans is 11% less likely to start a business than one who graduated debt-free.
“[Student debt] slows the growth of small businesses,” said financial advisor Scott Pederson. “If you’re paying off student loans or other types of debt, you have less capital to start a new business. New businesses have an impact on long-term employment.”
In other words, fewer new businesses could mean fewer jobs in the long run.
Joe Bailey, business development consultant at MyTrading Skills, also sees student loans as discouraging would-be entrepreneurs.
“One devastating impact of post-college debt is that it stifles the entrepreneurial spirit amongst the people,” Bailey said. “A decline of entrepreneurial activities translates to lower employment levels, and economic output, which brings the national income down.”
Ultimately, student loans get in the way of the spending and business engines that power the U.S. economy. And this can have far-reaching effects linked to slow economic growth and productivity.
2. Lowers rates of home ownership
Student loans hold back borrowers who might otherwise be saving for or purchasing a home. Among student loan borrowers, 43% have delayed homeownership due to their debt, according to a Student Loan Hero survey last year. Meanwhile, recent data from TD Ameritrade shows that roughly half of young millennials in college intend to move back with their parents once they graduate.
“One of the main ways student loan debt affects the economy is that it prevents millennials from purchasing real estate,” said Igor Mitic, co-founder of finance website Fortunly.com. “Saving for a down payment is difficult when you are still paying off student loans, not to mention it can increase the chances of defaulting. In turn, this affects credit scores and the ability to qualify for mortgages and other types of loans.”
According to the Federal Reserve‘s most recent data, student loan debt has prevented an estimated 400,000 young Americans from purchasing real estate. With fewer homebuyers, home prices can stagnate.
Home-buying trends also ripple into the financial industry. If fewer people are buying homes, then fewer people are likely to take out mortgages, which can be an important revenue source for banks and investment firms alike.
3. Makes it harder to weather a recession
High rates of debt could also mean student loan borrowers have a harder time if a recession strikes the economy, something Pederson predicts will happen soon.
“Student loans make it harder to go through downturns or recessions in the economy, [and] the probability of a recession occurring in the next year has been increasing,” he said. “The more debt that somebody has, the less they will have normally in savings and reserves to cover any shortfall during a slowdown in the economy.”
Although building an emergency fund might feel impossible when you’re paying off debt, the effort may prove well worth it if you lose your job or run into a large, unexpected expense.
4. Suppresses consumer spending
Many student loan borrowers choose to spend less, and sometimes they can’t afford to spend on items they otherwise feel ready to buy.
For example, the previously mentioned Student Loan Hero survey showed 1 in 10 borrowers couldn’t buy a car because of their debt, while an earlier poll showed about a third of borrowers saying they would limit holiday shopping due to student loans.
According to financial analyst Riley Adams, some of the effects from this decrease in consumer spending will continue to play out in the future.
“Student loans serve as a detriment to the broader economy, with the true effects yet to be fully felt,” said Adams. “In much the way other debt works, borrowers pulled ahead spending to finance a purchase in the present at the expense of financial flexibility and wherewithal in the future. As a result, these loan repayments will take away from the usual economic activity an economy would experience as a large generational cohort ages.”
In the U.S., when people pay for goods and services, it keeps the economy running and growing. So for a consumer-driven economy like ours, less spending means lower revenues and profits, which in turn can slow financial growth.
5. Delays traditional life milestones
Student loan borrowers are waiting longer to pass certain life milestones than the previous generation did. With high student loan payments, many borrowers likely can’t afford the same experiences their relatively debt-free parents did.
“Student loan debt can be a barrier to other financial milestones,” said Betsy Mayotte, president and founder of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors. “There are many studies out there showing that this debt is causing consumers to delay first time home purchases, getting married, having children and retirement, just to name a few.”
Although shifting social norms might also impact some of these statistics, such as marriage rates, high student loan debt likely plays a large role, putting these goals out of reach for many debt-burdened borrowers.
6. Puts a damper on retirement savings
The nation’s student loan debt might also leave an entire generation unprotected when they reach retirement age.
“Those with student loans often can’t afford to set aside much for retirement until they fully repay those loans,” said Adams. “This means millennials won’t have the benefit of compounding returns for as long as they need and will not have the current entitlement program benefit payout levels when they do reach retirement age.”
A lack of retirement savings could mean people are working longer or relying more heavily on programs like Social Security, which might not sufficiently cover people’s needs.
7. Shifts economic power away from students
While a college degree remains valuable, financial analyst and writer Dennis Shirshikov suggested that student loans have disempowered students more than they’ve helped them.
“Student loan debt has shifted economic power away from students,” Shirshikov said. “Universities, lenders, investors, and others have benefited from the increase in prices. They have more capital for investments, risk-taking, and general projects.”
Mayotte also noted that the burden is no longer the “young person’s issue” people think it is.
“Half of all [student loan] borrowers are over the age of 30, a quarter are over 45, and the fastest growing population with student debt are the over-65s,” said Mayotte. “This means that the effects to the economy are much broader and long-lasting than they were even 15 years ago.”
While Mayotte suggested that mass student loan forgiveness, such as the proposals put forth by Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, could increase purchasing power and thereby benefit the economy, the real solution needs to address the cost of college.
“The cost of education is what has driven the debt levels to the point we are today,” Mayotte said. “Sure, you can wipe out all the student loans, and there would be an economic boost due to the freed-up income, but it would only be temporary as consumers would still need to borrow — a lot — to go to college.”
In Mayotte’s eyes, tuition-free or debt-free college is needed to return economic power to students.
“To me the free or debt-free college proposals hold more weight, as they address the illness itself rather than just the symptoms,” she said. “Don’t get me wrong — if we could find a way to do both, we should — but reducing the debt consumers have to take out in the first place would be the thing that would have the longer-lasting benefit to the economy.”
8. Increases earning potential for those with advanced degrees
According to many experts, the impact of student loans on the economy is pretty bleak. But that doesn’t mean student loans don’t have any positive impact on the economy.
Student loans enable many borrowers to pursue a bachelor’s or graduate degree, and higher education remains an effective pathway to economic mobility. Those with college degrees tend to have higher incomes than those without, and greater rates of college education are usually associated with lower unemployment.
“An educated workforce can positively impact the economy,” Mayotte said. “High-income states almost always correlate to highly educated states. The key is to ensure that the debt level needed to attain the education doesn’t outweigh the positive effects of the education.”
According to Justin Draeger, president of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, student loans can have a positive impact overall as long as the borrower finishes their degree.
“Since loan debt is used to pay for educational expenses, yes,” said Draeger, when asked if loans can positively impact the economy. “Even those with some education are statistically better off and more likely to earn more money over their career than those who are without postsecondary education.”
Draeger adds that lower rates of homeownership and similarly downbeat economic statistics can’t be solely attributed to student loan debt alone.
“Whether home buying and savings are impacted by loan debt, depressed wages, and shifting attitudes between different generations is tough to pinpoint,” said Draeger. “It’s likely a combination of all three.”
The full effects of student loan debt may be yet to come
Student loans enable many young people to attend college or graduate school and earn a valuable degree. But unfortunately, many graduates find the benefits of college are soured by the burdensome debt they took on to attend.
While student loan borrowing appears to be past its peak, according to a recent Student Loan Hero study, the amount of debt that’s already out there keeps growing due to accumulating interest. So as these experts point out, some of the consequences of America’s student loan debt may still be waiting for us down the road.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 7 lenders of 2019!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 3.45% APR (with Auto Pay) to 6.99% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 2.05% APR (with Auto Pay) to 6.49% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of October 11, 2019, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 10/11/2019. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at hello@earnest.com, or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2018 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
2 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
3 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Mortgage lending is not offered in Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association.
ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE (“APR”)
FIXED APR
Fixed rate options consist of a range from 3.75% per year to 5.80% per year for a 5-year term, 4.25% per year to 6.25% per year for a 7-year term, 4.55% per year to 6.65% per year for a 10-year term, 4.85% per year to 7.05% per year for a 15-year term, or 5.30% per year to 7.27% per year for a 20-year term, with no origination fees. The fixed interest rate will apply until the loan is paid in full (whether before or after default, and whether before or after the scheduled maturity date of the loan). The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan at a range of 3.75% per year to 5.80% per year for a 5-year term would be from $183.04 to $192.40. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan at a range of 4.25% per year to 6.25% per year for a 7-year term would be from $137.84 to $147.29. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan at a range of 4.55% per year to 6.65% per year for a 10-year term would be from $103.88 to $114.31. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan at a range of 4.85% per year to 7.05% per year for a 15-year term would be from $78.30 to $90.16. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan at a range of 5.30% per year to 7.27% per year for a 20-year term would be from $67.66 to $79.16.
However, if the borrower chooses to make monthly payments automatically by electronic funds transfer (EFT) from a bank account, the fixed rate will decrease by 0.25%, and will increase back up to the regular fixed interest rate described in the preceding paragraph if the borrower stops making (or we stop accepting) monthly payments automatically by EFT from the designated borrower’s bank account.
VARIABLE APR
Variable rate options consist of a range from 2.50% per year to 6.30% per year for a 5-year term, 4.00% per year to 6.35% per year for a 7-year term, 4.25% per year to 6.40% per year for a 10-year term, 4.50% per year to 6.65% per year for a 15-year term, or 4.75% per year to 6.90% per year for a 20-year term, with no origination fees. APR is subject to increase after consummation. The variable interest rate will change on the first day of every month (“Change Date”) if the Current Index changes. The variable interest rates are based on a Current Index, which is the 1-month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) (currency in US dollars), as published on The Wall Street Journal’s website. The variable interest rates and Annual Percentage Rate (APR) will increase or decrease when the 1-month LIBOR index changes. The variable interest rates are calculated by adding a margin ranging from 0.45% to 4.25% for the 5-year term loan, 1.95% to 4.30% for the 7-year term loan, 2.20% to 4.35% for the 10-year term loan, 2.45% to 4.60% for the 15-year term loan, and 2.70% to 4.85% for the 20-year term loan, respectively, to the 1-month LIBOR index published on the 25th day of each month immediately preceding each “Change Date,” as defined above, rounded to two decimal places, with no origination fees. If the 25th day of the month is not a business day or is a US federal holiday, the reference date will be the most recent date preceding the 25th day of the month that is a business day. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan at a range of 2.50% per year to 6.30% per year for a 5-year term would be from $177.47 to $194.73. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan at a range of 4.00% per year to 6.35% per year for a 7-year term would be from $136.69 to $147.77. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan at a range of 4.25% per year to 6.40% per year for a 10-year term would be from $102.44 to $113.04. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan at a range of 4.50% per year to 6.65% per year for a 15-year term would be from $76.50 to $87.94. The monthly payment for a sample $10,000 loan at a range of 4.75% per year to 6.90% per year for a 20-year term would be from $64.62 to $76.93.
However, if the borrower chooses to make monthly payments automatically by electronic funds transfer (EFT) from a bank account, the variable rate will decrease by 0.25%, and will increase back up to the regular variable interest rate described in the preceding paragraph if the borrower stops making (or we stop accepting) monthly payments automatically by EFT from the designated borrower’s bank account.
MAXIMUM RATES
Borrowers who take out a variable loan with a term of 5, 7, or 10 years will have a maximum interest rate of 9%. Borrowers who take out a 15 or 20-year variable loan will have a maximum interest rate of 10%.
FEE INFORMATION
There are no origination fees or prepayment penalties associated with the loan. Lender may assess a late fee if any part of a payment is not received within 15 days of the payment due date. Any late fee assessed shall not exceed 5% of the late payment or $28, whichever is less. A borrower may be charged $20 for any payment (including a check or an electronic payment) that is returned unpaid due to non-sufficient funds (NSF) or a closed account.
LOAN AMOUNT
For bachelor’s degrees and higher, up to 100% of outstanding private and federal student loans (minimum $5,000) are eligible for refinancing. If you are refinancing greater than $300,000 in student loan debt, Lender may refinance the loans into 2 or more new loans.
ELIGIBILITY & ELIGIBLE LOANS
Borrower, and Co-signer if applicable, must be a U.S. Citizen or Permanent Resident with a valid I-551 card (which must show a minimum of 10 years between “Resident Since” date and “Card Expires” date or has no expiration date); state that they are of at least borrowing age in the state of residence at the time of application; and meet Lender underwriting criteria (including, for example, employment, debt-to-income, disposable income, and credit history requirements).
All loans must be in grace or repayment status and cannot be in default. Borrower must have graduated or be enrolled in good standing in the final term preceding graduation from an accredited Title IV U.S. school and must be employed, or have an eligible offer of employment. Parents looking to refinance loans taken out on behalf of a child should refer to https://www.laurelroad.com/refinance-student-loans/refinance-parent-plus-loans/ for applicable terms and conditions.
For Associates Degrees: Only associates degrees earned in one of the following are eligible for refinancing: Cardiovascular Technologist (CVT); Dental Hygiene; Diagnostic Medical Sonography; EMT/Paramedics; Nuclear Technician; Nursing; Occupational Therapy Assistant; Pharmacy Technician; Physical Therapy Assistant; Radiation Therapy; Radiologic/MRI Technologist; Respiratory Therapy; or Surgical Technologist. To refinance an Associates degree, a borrower must also either be currently enrolled and in the final term of an associate degree program at a Title IV eligible school with an offer of employment in the same field in which they will receive an eligible associate degree OR have graduated from a school that is Title IV eligible with an eligible associate and have been employed, for a minimum of 12 months, in the same field of study of the associate degree earned.
INTEREST RATES
The interest rate you are offered will depend on your credit profile, income, and total debt payments as well as your choice of fixed or variable and choice of term. For applicants who are currently medical or dental residents, your rate offer may also vary depending on whether you have secured employment for after residency.
DISBURSEMENT OPTIONS
The repayment of any refinanced student loan will commence (1) immediately after disbursement by us, or (2) after any grace or in-school deferment period, existing prior to refinancing and/or consolidation with us, has expired.
POSTPONING OR REDUCING PAYMENTS
After loan disbursement, if a borrower documents a qualifying economic hardship, we may agree in our discretion to allow for full or partial forbearance of payments for one or more 3-month time periods (not to exceed 12 months in the aggregate during the term of your loan), provided that we receive acceptable documentation (including updating documentation) of the nature and expected duration of the borrower’s economic hardship.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow a borrower to make $100/month payments for a period of time immediately after loan disbursement if the borrower is employed full-time as an intern, resident, or similar postgraduate trainee at the time of loan disbursement. These payments may not be enough to cover all of the interest that accrues on the loan. Unpaid accrued interest will be added to your loan and monthly payments of principal and interest will begin when the post-graduate training program ends.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow postponement (deferral) of monthly payments of principal and interest for a period of time immediately following loan disbursement (not to exceed 6 months after the borrower’s graduation with an eligible degree), if the borrower is an eligible student in the borrower’s final term at the time of loan disbursement or graduated less than 6 months before loan disbursement, and has accepted an offer of (or has already begun) full-time employment.
If Lender agrees (in its sole discretion) to postpone or reduce any monthly payment(s) for a period of time, interest on the loan will continue to accrue for each day principal is owed. Although the borrower might not be required to make payments during such a period, the borrower may continue to make payments during such a period. Making payments, or paying some of the interest, will reduce the total amount that will be required to be paid over the life of the loan. Interest not paid during any period when Lender has agreed to postpone or reduce any monthly payment will be added to the principal balance through capitalization (compounding) at the end of such a period, one month before the borrower is required to resume making regular monthly payments.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of October 1, 2019 and is subject to change.
4 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Terms and Conditions apply. Splash reserves the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. Rates and terms are also subject to change at any time without notice. Offers are subject to credit approval. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident in an eligible state and meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers receive the lowest rate. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers.
5 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900). If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 2.05% effective September 10, 2019.
6 Important Disclosures for LendKey.
LendKey Disclosures
Refinancing via LendKey.com is only available for applicants with qualified private education loans from an eligible institution. Loans that were used for exam preparation classes, including, but not limited to, loans for LSAT, MCAT, GMAT, and GRE preparation, are not eligible for refinancing with a lender via LendKey.com. If you currently have any of these exam preparation loans, you should not include them in an application to refinance your student loans on this website. Applicants must be either U.S. citizens or Permanent Residents in an eligible state to qualify for a loan. Certain membership requirements (including the opening of a share account and any applicable association fees in connection with membership) may apply in the event that an applicant wishes to accept a loan offer from a credit union lender. Lenders participating on LendKey.com reserve the right to modify or discontinue the products, terms, and benefits offered on this website at any time without notice. LendKey Technologies, Inc. is not affiliated with, nor does it endorse, any educational institution.
7 Important Disclosures for College Ave.
College Ave Disclosures
College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.
1College Ave Refi Education loans are not currently available to residents of Maine.
2All rates shown include autopay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
3$5,000 is the minimum requirement to refinance. The maximum loan amount is $300,000 for those with medical, dental, pharmacy or veterinary doctorate degrees, and $150,000 for all other undergraduate or graduate degrees.
4This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a refi borrower with a Full Principal & Interest Repayment and a 10-year repayment term, has a $40,000 loan and a 5.5% Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $434.11 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $52,092.61. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.
Information advertised valid as of 09/23/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.
|2.05% – 6.49%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.05% – 5.98%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.25% – 6.65%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.43% – 7.60%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.14% – 7.21%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.01% – 8.88%6
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.74% – 6.24%7
|Undergrad & Graduate