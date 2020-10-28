How To Manage Your Edfinancial Services Student Loans

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.
* * *
Edfinancial Services is a federal loan servicer that helps borrowers manage the repayment of their education debt.
If you have Edfinancial student loans, here’s how to use the servicer’s online platform and find out about alternative repayment plans.
- Edfinancial Services: the basics
- Edfinancial Services online platform
- Edfinancial Services repayment options
- Alternative payment plans for Edfinancial student loans
- Edfinancial Services customer reviews
- Edfinancial student loan consolidation and refinancing
Edfinancial Services: the basics
Loan servicers are an important part of managing your loans. Your loan servicer is not the lender; instead, the servicer is who you make payments to and who you go to with questions about your repayment plan or your account.
Edfinancial Services is one of 10 companies that services federal student loans, as of October 2020. The servicer was one of two holdovers awarded a new government contract in June 2020 as the Department of Education slowly ushers in a group of new federal loan servicers.
Whether you like it or not, you don’t get to choose Edfinancial Services or any other federal loan servicer. Instead, the Department of Education selects one for you.
Added to the list of designated federal loan servicers in 2012, Edfinancial Services manages student loans within the direct loan program, including:
- Direct unsubsidized loans
- Direct subsidized loans
- Direct PLUS loans
- Direct consolidation loans
Edfinancial student loans also include debt lent through the defunct Federal Family Education Loan program and some private lenders.
Edfinancial Services online platform
Most students manage Edfinancial student loans online through edfinancial.com.
To sign up for an account, click on “Register” at the top right of the screen. The site will prompt you to enter your name, birthdate and Social Security number before asking you to create a username and password.
By registering for an account, you can:
- Find out your loans’ balances and interest rates
- Receive bills
- Make payments online
The site has additional resources for borrowers on their website, including a blog with information about repayment options and loan forgiveness.
Edfinancial Services repayment options
If you’re ready to start making payments on Edfinancial student loans, you can do so in the following ways:
- Online: You can make one-time online payments once you register for an account.
- Automatic payments: Some borrowers might be able to get a 0.25 percentage point discount on your interest rate discount on their loans by signing up for automatic monthly payments.
- Phone: You can make payments over the phone by calling 866-709-0202.
- Mail: To mail payments for your direct loan, send a check to: U.S. Department of Education, P.O. Box 4830, Portland, OR 97208.
Alternative payment plans for Edfinancial student loans
If you cannot afford your federal direct loan payments or are going through a financial hardship, Edfinancial Services may be able to help you with an alternative payment plan, such as:
- Income-driven repayment (IDR): Under an IDR plan, the government caps your monthly payment at a percentage of your discretionary income. Depending on your income and family size, your payment could dramatically decrease.
- Forbearance or deferment: If you’ve lost your job, are facing a medical emergency or cannot afford your payments, you might be able to postpone making payments for up to 12 months without entering into default.
- Student loan forgiveness: If you work for a qualifying nonprofit or government organization, you could be eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF). Under this program, the government forgives your remaining loan balance after you make 10 years of qualifying payments. There’s also Teacher Loan Forgiveness, which gives up to $17,500 for five years of eligible service.
- Student loan discharge: In some cases, the government might discharge your loans if there are extenuating circumstances. For example, if you become disabled, you might be eligible for Total and Permanent Disability Discharge.
Edfinancial Services customer reviews
Federal loan servicers are under intense scrutiny due to concerns about how they handle borrower issues and payments.
For its part, Edfinancial Services was absent from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau student loan ombudsman’s 2019 annual report. With that said, 113 borrowers filed complaints about Edfinancial student loans between October 2017 and October 2020.
|Complaint
|Number
|Dealing with the servicer
|71
|Struggling in repayment
|16
|Incorrect information on credit report
|15
|Other
|11
To protect yourself against similar problems, it’s important to ensure your account information is up to date with your latest mailing address and phone number.
If you have to contact Edfinancial Services, record the date, time and name of the representative you speak with to record any issues or problems and their resolutions.
If you can’t resolve problems directly with Edfinancial, rely on the Federal Student Aid Ombudsman.
Edfinancial student loan consolidation and refinancing
If you’re unhappy with Edfinancial Services or any other federal loan servicer, you can switch to a different servicer by opting for a direct consolidation loan. You could also ditch your loan servicer for a private lender by refinancing your federal loans.
When you refinance, you take out a new loan with a private company and use it to pay off your old Edfinancial student loans. The new loan will have different repayment terms, including interest rate and minimum monthly payment. You’ll have an entirely different loan servicer and customer service team.
Before moving ahead, make sure you understand the benefits and drawbacks of refinancing. You’ll lose out on federal loan benefits, such as income-driven repayment plans, for example. Some people, however, find it worthwhile to get a new servicer.
If you’ve decided this route is right for you, check out our list of the best lenders for refinancing.
Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.89% – 6.66%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.89% – 5.90%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.25% – 6.09%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 5.34%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.98% – 8.55%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Terms and Conditions apply. Splash reserves the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. Rates and terms are also subject to change at any time without notice. Offers are subject to credit approval. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident in an eligible state and meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers receive the lowest rate. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. If approved, your actual rate will be within a range of rates and will depend on a variety of factors, including term of loan, a responsible financial history, income and other factors. Refinancing or consolidating private and federal student loans may not be the right decision for everyone. Federal loans carry special benefits not available for loans made through Splash Financial, for example, public service loan forgiveness and economic hardship programs, fee waivers and rebates on the principal, which may not be accessible to you after you refinance. The rates displayed may include a 0.25% autopay discount.
The information you provide to us is an inquiry to determine whether we or our lenders can make a loan offer that meets your needs. If we or any of our lending partners has an available loan offer for you, you will be invited to submit a loan application to the lender for its review. We do not guarantee that you will receive any loan offers or that your loan application will be approved. Offers are subject to credit approval and are available only to U.S. citizens or permanent residents who meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers will receive the lowest rates, which are available to the most qualified borrowers. Participating lenders, rates and terms are subject to change at any time without notice.
To check the rates and terms you qualify for, Splash Financial conducts a soft credit pull that will not affect your credit score. However, if you choose a product and continue your application, the lender will request your full credit report from one or more consumer reporting agencies, which is considered a hard credit pull and may affect your credit.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of October 1, 2020.
2 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
All credit products are subject to credit approval.
Laurel Road began originating student loans in 2013 and has since helped thousands of professionals with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees consolidate and refinance more than $4 billion in federal and private school loans. Laurel Road also offers a suite of online graduate school loan products and personal loans that help simplify lending through customized technology and personalized service. In April 2019, Laurel Road was acquired by KeyBank, one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association, a nationally chartered bank. Member FDIC. For more information, visit www.laurelroad.com.
As used throughout these Terms & Conditions, the term “Lender” refers to KeyBank National Association and its affiliates, agents, guaranty insurers, investors, assigns, and successors in interest.
Assumptions: Repayment examples above assume a loan amount of $10,000 with repayment beginning immediately following disbursement. Repayment examples do not include the 0.25% AutoPay Discount.
Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): This term represents the actual cost of financing to the borrower over the life of the loan expressed as a yearly rate.
Interest Rate: A simple annual rate that is applied to an unpaid balance.
Variable Rates: The current index for variable rate loans is derived from the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and changes in the LIBOR index may cause your monthly payment to increase. Borrowers who take out a term of 5, 7, or 10 years will have a maximum interest rate of 9%, those who take out a 15 or 20-year variable loan will have a maximum interest rate of 10%.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of September 9, 2020. Information and rates are subject to change without notice.
3 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 2.98% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.49% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.34% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of October 26, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 10/26/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2020 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
5 Important Disclosures for LendKey.
LendKey Disclosures
Refinancing via LendKey.com is only available for applicants with qualified private education loans from an eligible institution. Loans that were used for exam preparation classes, including, but not limited to, loans for LSAT, MCAT, GMAT, and GRE preparation, are not eligible for refinancing with a lender via LendKey.com. If you currently have any of these exam preparation loans, you should not include them in an application to refinance your student loans on this website. Applicants must be either U.S. citizens or Permanent Residents in an eligible state to qualify for a loan. Certain membership requirements (including the opening of a share account and any applicable association fees in connection with membership) may apply in the event that an applicant wishes to accept a loan offer from a credit union lender. Lenders participating on LendKey.com reserve the right to modify or discontinue the products, terms, and benefits offered on this website at any time without notice. LendKey Technologies, Inc. is not affiliated with, nor does it endorse, any educational institution.
Subject to floor rate and may require the automatic payments be made from a checking or savings account with the lender. The rate reduction will be removed and the rate will be increased by 0.25% upon any cancellation or failed collection attempt of the automatic payment and will be suspended during any period of deferment or forbearance. As a result, during the forbearance or suspension period, and/or if the automatic payment is canceled, any increase will take the form of higher payments. The lowest advertised variable APR is only available for loan terms of 5 years and is reserved for applicants with FICO scores of at least 810.
As of 10/15/2020 student loan refinancing rates range from 1.98% APR to 8.55% Variable APR with AutoPay and 2.99% APR to 8.77% Fixed APR with AutoPay.