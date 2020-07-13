ECSI Student Loan Review: What to Know About This Servicer

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

* * *

When you’re making payments toward your student loans, your lender may use a third-party servicer to collect. One such servicer is Heartland ECSI. There’s no such thing as an ESCI loan, but you may have a lender who uses the service.

If so, you might have some questions about how ECSI works, and what it can offer you. This ECSI review will try to answer those — specifically:

What is ECSI?

What does ECSI do?

How does ECSI help student loan borrowers?

How do you sign up for an ECSI online account?

How do I contact ECSI about my student loan?

What is ECSI?

ECSI is a campus-based loan servicer for colleges and universities. Their services include borrower support, billing statement generation, payment processing, due diligence, accounting, reporting and automated collection agency placement.

ESCI has an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau website, although it is not BBB accredited.

What does ECSI do?

Along with being a third-party loan servicer, ECSI is a customer service agent for the borrower. The company offers software solutions for services beyond student loan servicing as well, including tuition payment plans, document signing (such as promissory notes, entrance counseling and exit interviews), refund disbursements and tax document management. They have advocates who can help students who are having trouble paying their past due tuition. They may also work with students who are having trouble paying back their loans and want to discuss deferment or forbearance.

ECSI can service many types of student loans:

Perkins loans

Private student loans

School institutional loans

Primary care loans

Health and nursing loans

You won’t be able to choose ECSI as your servicer; your lender should be the one to notify you if it works with ECSI. Then you can sign up to make payments through ECSI. You may also be able to apply through ECSI for a tuition repayment plan, as long as your school is a participating institution.

How does ECSI help student loan borrowers?

ECSI makes paying back your loan as simple as possible. You can make payments through ECSI several ways:

Online payments . Payments are accepted online via ACH and credit/debit cards.

. Payments are accepted online via ACH and credit/debit cards. Mobile app payments: You can make payments through ECSI’s EasyPath mobile app.

You can make payments through ECSI’s EasyPath mobile app. Phone payments . One-time ACH and credit card payments as well as recurring ACH are accepted via telephone.

. One-time ACH and credit card payments as well as recurring ACH are accepted via telephone. Bill Pay: You may make payments through your bank or another third-party bill pay service.

You may make payments through your bank or another third-party bill pay service. Snail mail. You can mail a check or money order to ECSI.

How do you sign up for an ECSI online account?

Because ECSI works mainly with colleges and universities, the schools themselves will often direct you to create an account with ECSI. For example, Harvard notes on its website that it uses EasyPath, powered by Heartland ECSI, and it tells users to create an ECSI profile.

Once you know your school or lender works with ECSI, you can follow some simple steps to set up your online account.

Go to heartland.ecsi.net, click the “Sign In or Register” button. Next, click “Register” in the pop-up window. Create your username and password. Click “Continue.” Next, you will need to enter your personal information, such as your name, date of birth and address. You will then need to choose three security questions and answers to protect your account when logging in later. Finally, you will click “Sign In and Accept.” You can now use the username and password you created to log in. Next, you will have to connect an account, which will require account information, often called a Heartland Key, from your lender. From the Your School Accounts screen, click the red plus sign located under “Connect An Account.” If you have your Heartland ECSI key, which you can look for on your lender’s billing statement, enter it under “Connect An Account.” On this page, ECSI calls the number “your Heartland account” and notes on its site that “your account number can be located in the upper right hand section of all printed and mailed communication and notifications. The account number is a 17 character alphanumeric number (including a hyphen). A sample account number is 01122-12345678912.” Click “Connect.” Your loan accounts should now be connected.

How do I contact ECSI about my student loan?

You can call ECSI Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST. Speciality numbers are as follows:

Student loans: 888-549-3274

Tuition Payment Plans: 866-927-1438

Unpaid tuition and fees: 888-454-6100

Refund disbursements: 844-760-6052

Tax Documents: 866-428-1098

You can also live chat with a customer service representative. They may chat with you about a variety of topics:

Customer service and general questions

Signing into your account

Making a payment

Deferment, forbearance and cancellation forms

Your student loans

Your tuition payment plans

Your financial aid refunds

Your tax statements

If you have any questions about your student loans, take advantage of ECSI’s customer service. And if you feel like a newbie to the world of student loans, see Student Loan Hero’s beginner’s guide to paying off student loans.

Rebecca Safier and Rebecca Stropoli contributed to the reporting of this article.

