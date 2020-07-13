ECSI Student Loan Review: What to Know About This Servicer

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government and many lenders. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.
When you’re making payments toward your student loans, your lender may use a third-party servicer to collect. One such servicer is Heartland ECSI. There’s no such thing as an ESCI loan, but you may have a lender who uses the service.
If so, you might have some questions about how ECSI works, and what it can offer you. This ECSI review will try to answer those — specifically:
What is ECSI?
What does ECSI do?
How does ECSI help student loan borrowers?
How do you sign up for an ECSI online account?
How do I contact ECSI about my student loan?
What is ECSI?
ECSI is a campus-based loan servicer for colleges and universities. Their services include borrower support, billing statement generation, payment processing, due diligence, accounting, reporting and automated collection agency placement.
ESCI has an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau website, although it is not BBB accredited.
What does ECSI do?
Along with being a third-party loan servicer, ECSI is a customer service agent for the borrower. The company offers software solutions for services beyond student loan servicing as well, including tuition payment plans, document signing (such as promissory notes, entrance counseling and exit interviews), refund disbursements and tax document management. They have advocates who can help students who are having trouble paying their past due tuition. They may also work with students who are having trouble paying back their loans and want to discuss deferment or forbearance.
ECSI can service many types of student loans:
- Perkins loans
- Private student loans
- School institutional loans
- Primary care loans
- Health and nursing loans
You won’t be able to choose ECSI as your servicer; your lender should be the one to notify you if it works with ECSI. Then you can sign up to make payments through ECSI. You may also be able to apply through ECSI for a tuition repayment plan, as long as your school is a participating institution.
How does ECSI help student loan borrowers?
ECSI makes paying back your loan as simple as possible. You can make payments through ECSI several ways:
- Online payments. Payments are accepted online via ACH and credit/debit cards.
- Mobile app payments: You can make payments through ECSI’s EasyPath mobile app.
- Phone payments. One-time ACH and credit card payments as well as recurring ACH are accepted via telephone.
- Bill Pay: You may make payments through your bank or another third-party bill pay service.
- Snail mail. You can mail a check or money order to ECSI.
How do you sign up for an ECSI online account?
Because ECSI works mainly with colleges and universities, the schools themselves will often direct you to create an account with ECSI. For example, Harvard notes on its website that it uses EasyPath, powered by Heartland ECSI, and it tells users to create an ECSI profile.
Once you know your school or lender works with ECSI, you can follow some simple steps to set up your online account.
- Go to heartland.ecsi.net, click the “Sign In or Register” button. Next, click “Register” in the pop-up window.
- Create your username and password.
- Click “Continue.” Next, you will need to enter your personal information, such as your name, date of birth and address.
- You will then need to choose three security questions and answers to protect your account when logging in later.
- Finally, you will click “Sign In and Accept.”
- You can now use the username and password you created to log in.
- Next, you will have to connect an account, which will require account information, often called a Heartland Key, from your lender.
- From the Your School Accounts screen, click the red plus sign located under “Connect An Account.”
- If you have your Heartland ECSI key, which you can look for on your lender’s billing statement, enter it under “Connect An Account.” On this page, ECSI calls the number “your Heartland account” and notes on its site that “your account number can be located in the upper right hand section of all printed and mailed communication and notifications. The account number is a 17 character alphanumeric number (including a hyphen). A sample account number is 01122-12345678912.”
- Click “Connect.” Your loan accounts should now be connected.
How do I contact ECSI about my student loan?
You can call ECSI Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST. Speciality numbers are as follows:
- Student loans: 888-549-3274
- Tuition Payment Plans: 866-927-1438
- Unpaid tuition and fees: 888-454-6100
- Refund disbursements: 844-760-6052
- Tax Documents: 866-428-1098
You can also live chat with a customer service representative. They may chat with you about a variety of topics:
- Customer service and general questions
- Signing into your account
- Making a payment
- Deferment, forbearance and cancellation forms
- Your student loans
- Your tuition payment plans
- Your financial aid refunds
- Your tax statements
If you have any questions about your student loans, take advantage of ECSI’s customer service. And if you feel like a newbie to the world of student loans, see Student Loan Hero’s beginner’s guide to paying off student loans.
Rebecca Safier and Rebecca Stropoli contributed to the reporting of this article.
Offered terms are subject to change. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900). If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.19% effective June 10, 2020.