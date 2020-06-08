How to Use Your Rent Payments to Build Good Credit

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

If you’re living in a rental apartment or house, and you’re conscientious about paying your rent on time and in full, you might wonder: Does rent affect credit score? If you’re looking to boost or build your credit, being a good tenant should help, right?

Historically, rent has not had much of an effect on your credit score. However, that has changed in recent years. Some newer services make it possible for those monthly rent payments to contribute to your credit history, just as a credit card or loan would. This can help you improve your credit, or build it up if you don’t have much, or any, history.

But this isn’t an automatic process. Here are some of the most commonly asked questions about how to build credit by paying rent:

Does paying rent build credit?

How you can build credit with rent?

Which services will help you self-report your rent?

What’s in the fine print of rent reporting services?

Will missed rent payments hurt my credit?

What other credit-building options are there?

Does paying rent build credit?

You don’t have a credit score that only reflects rent. That said, each of the major credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — may list rental payment history on your credit report, as long as they receive the information. You must ensure your rent payments are reported to one or more of the bureaus so they can be included on your credit report.

Once that occurs, there are four credit-scoring models that use the rental payment history on your credit report when calculating your credit score. VantageScores 3.0 and 4.0 can include rental history in their scoring models, and two FICO-based scoring models, the FICO 9 and FICO XD, also allow this. Notably, however, the most commonly used FICO model, FICO Score 8, does not feature rent payments in its calculations.

That said, many future lenders and creditors you might work with will use a cross section of credit scores — VantageScore, FICO and others — to determine your creditworthiness.

How you can build credit with rent?

Having good credit can help you secure loans, credit cards and apartment rentals. A relatively easy way to build or boost credit through your rent is to have your payments logged with one of numerous rent-reporting companies, which will then turn the information over to the credit bureaus.

Some large property management companies may already be reporting rental payment information to the bureaus, but smaller landlords may be less familiar with the concept. Ask your landlord or management company if they are signed up with a company that reports rental data to any of the credit bureaus.

It may help if you provide your landlord with information about services with which they can work, particularly those that require them to opt in. Some of these services will even facilitate payments between you and your landlord or management company.

For example, Experian RentBureau works with electronic rent payment companies to allow your payments to be automatically deducted from your bank account and sent to your landlord’s account. This means no more direct payments from you to the landlord. This can benefit your landlord by encouraging timely payments from tenants. Then you may sign up through this service to have your rental payments reported to Experian. The services that Experian RentBureau works with include RentTrack, Rentler, eRentPayment and ClearNow.

Which services will help you self-report your rent?

If your landlord or management company is not interested in opting into a reporting service, here are some of the services you can use on your own to self-report your rent payments. Keep in mind, however, that some come at a cost.

Rental Kharma reports rent payments to TransUnion and gives renters the option of adding the past six months of payments to their credit reports. There is a flat registration fee of $50, and you can add a spouse or roommate for $25. It costs $8.95 monthly for ongoing reporting services, and $5 more per month if you have a spouse or roommate. You can also add your entire rental history at your current home — including that of your roommate or spouse — for $60.

reports rent payments to TransUnion and gives renters the option of adding the past six months of payments to their credit reports. There is a flat registration fee of $50, and you can add a spouse or roommate for $25. It costs $8.95 monthly for ongoing reporting services, and $5 more per month if you have a spouse or roommate. You can also add your entire rental history at your current home — including that of your roommate or spouse — for $60. Rent Reporters will retroactively report rent going back two years, paid for by a one-time enrollment fee of $94.95, which also covers landlord verification. The monthly subscription fee is $9.95, which covers ongoing reporting of rent payments.

will retroactively report rent going back two years, paid for by a one-time enrollment fee of $94.95, which also covers landlord verification. The monthly subscription fee is $9.95, which covers ongoing reporting of rent payments. Cozy allows you to report your rent payments to Experian through its app if you are making rent payments through its platform. Making rent payments through Cozy is free if you use your bank account. There is a 2.75% service charge if you use your debit or credit card. You can also buy extra services — such as background and credit checks, as well as renter’s insurance — from Cozy.

allows you to report your rent payments to Experian through its app if you are making rent payments through its platform. Making rent payments through Cozy is free if you use your bank account. There is a 2.75% service charge if you use your debit or credit card. You can also buy extra services — such as background and credit checks, as well as renter’s insurance — from Cozy. MoCaFi is a platform focused on providing services to the underbanked and helping them improve their credit. If you get a prepaid card with MoCaFi, you can use its app to report your rent payments to Equifax and TransUnion. You also have access to VantageScore Tracker by Equifax.

is a platform focused on providing services to the underbanked and helping them improve their credit. If you get a prepaid card with MoCaFi, you can use its app to report your rent payments to Equifax and TransUnion. You also have access to VantageScore Tracker by Equifax. RentPayment is a free service that allows you to report your rent each month to TransUnion and build your credit.

What’s in the fine print of rent reporting services?

As with any service, make sure you read the fine print of any payment service and look at the particulars of any given agreement before you sign up — even the free ones.

Confirm how a rental reporting agency will protect your personal information, verify which credit bureau your rent will be reported to and how long it will take to appear on your credit report. Also ensure you understand what you’ll have to pay for the service and what its cancellation policies are.

Once you sign up with a rent reporting service, you can eventually check to see how your payments show up on your credit reports, depending on which bureau or bureaus the platform reports to. You are entitled to one free credit report each year from all three of the main bureaus, which you can get at www.annualcreditreport.com.

Will missed rent payments hurt my credit?

It’s more likely that reporting your rent payments will have a positive rather than a negative effect on your credit score, if it has any significant effect. Late rent payments may not show up on your credit report at all if you are using a rent payment and reporting service. For example, Cozy notes that your report will simply show “no activity” for the month if you skip a payment, instead of showing it as late.

That said, your credit can still be dinged by a failure to pay your rent. That’s because your landlord may send your unpaid rent debts to a collections agency, which may then report this to the credit bureaus. Your credit can suffer for up to seven years from having an account in collections.

So whether you use a rent reporting service or not, you should always:

Pay your rent on time and in full: Just as with a credit card or loan payment, always pay your rent on time (the earlier, the better). Stay on budget: You have to be able to afford your rent in order to make on-time payments. According to the 50/30/20 budget rule, no more than 50% of your monthly take-home pay should include housing expenses. And if your rent takes up the full 50%, you may be paying too much.

Also know that simply looking for an apartment or home to rent doesn’t hurt your credit, but landlords will often do a hard credit inquiry once you apply to rent a place. This can slightly ding your credit, although one inquiry shouldn’t have too much of a negative effect.

Overall, having a strong credit score will help you more easily secure a rental. Having a low score or no credit history may mean you have to have a cosigner or guarantor in order to rent a home.

What other credit-building options are there?

What are some options other than rent reporting that can help you build your credit?

Even if you don’t qualify for a regular credit card, try a secured credit card, which is designed to help those with bad or no credit build up a solid credit history.

You might also consider building your credit through a savings account. Self’s Credit Builder, for example, is a service that provides a “loan” that the company holds in a certificate of deposit account for a year.

Over the year, you can make on-time monthly payments toward this loan, and these payments are reported to the major credit bureaus. Once the loan is paid off, you can withdraw the funds from the CD.

You can also check some other tips on how to build good credit from scratch.

Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 5 lenders of 2020!