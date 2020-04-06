How to Decide If Direct Loan Consolidation Is Right for You

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

If you’re juggling multiple student loans, it can be tough to keep track of payments. That’s where federal loan consolidation can help. Direct loan consolidation combines your federal loans into one to simplify repayment. It also lets you choose new repayment terms and, if you wish, switch to a new federal loan servicer.

But while a Direct Consolidation Loan can be a great choice in certain situations, it’s not always the best strategy, nor are all loans eligible. Take the time to review your situation and the benefits and drawbacks of Direct loan consolidation before making a decision.

When to choose federal loan consolidation

If the following scenarios ring true for you, using a Direct Consolidation Loan could be a great strategy to help pay down your student loans:

2. You want access to income-driven repayment options

3. You want to pursue student loan forgiveness

4. You want to convert from a variable interest rate to a fixed one

If tracking all your student loan payments is driving you crazy, Direct loan Consolidation may inject a well-needed dose of sanity into your life and budget.

By consolidating your federal loans, you combine them into one with a single monthly payment. Most federal student loans are eligible for consolidation, including unsubsidized and subsidized Direct loans and PLUS loans made to parents or graduate students.

2. You want access to income-driven repayment options

Federal Direct subsidized and unsubsidized loans are eligible for all income-driven repayment (IDR) plans. However, other types of federal loans typically must be part of a consolidation loan to be eligible for income-driven plans. These loans include:

Unsubsidized Stafford loans from the FFEL program (in most cases)

Subsidized Stafford loans from the FFEL program (in most cases)

Federal PLUS loans made to parents

FFEL PLUS loans made to graduate students or parents (in most cases)

FFEL consolidation loans

Parent PLUS loans, for example, are only eligible for the Income-Contingent Repayment plan if you consolidate them first. If you have this or another type of loan on this list and are struggling to make your payments, you may want to consolidate your student loans in order to qualify for an income-driven repayment plan.

3. You want to pursue student loan forgiveness

IDR plans can not only potentially lower your monthly payments, but they also qualify you for forgiveness of the remaining balance at the end of the repayment term.

Plus, if you are eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), which provides tax-free forgiveness after 120 qualifying payments, it could be to your benefit to consolidate so that you’re eligible for income-driven plans.

Just note that consolidating student loans resets the clock on any payments you’ve already made toward PSLF. If you’ve already been paying your student loans for two years, for example, consolidating would erase those two years of progress.

So if you are looking to consolidate and are pursuing PSLF, make sure to apply at the beginning of your loan term so you don’t have to start over from scratch.

4. You want to convert from a variable interest rate to a fixed one

If you have federal loans (except Perkins Loans) that were disbursed before July 1, 2006, one or more of your loans may have a variable interest rate.

Because Direct consolidation loans have fixed rates only, you don’t have to worry about your interest rate going up and down over time. And if interest rates are steadily increasing, locking in a fixed rate can save you money over the long run.

When to avoid Direct loan consolidation

While a Direct Consolidation Loan may be beneficial to some, there may be times when it doesn’t make sense for you.

1. You don’t qualify

2. You don’t want to lose your federal repayment options

3. You want to strategically pay off loans with higher interest rates first

4. You want to save money by refinancing with a private lender

5. You want to avoid increased interest charges over the lifetime of the loan

1. You don’t qualify

Certain loans, including private student loans, don’t qualify for the Direct loan consolidation program. And keep in mind that if you’re a parent with Parent PLUS loans, you can consolidate through a Direct consolidation loan on your own. You can’t, however, consolidate your loans with loans that the student received.

2. You don’t want to lose your federal repayment options

Because consolidating student loans effectively erases the original loans, any benefits you had under the original loan’s terms will no longer be available to you.

If you consolidate Perkins loans, for example, you’ll no longer qualify for loan forgiveness under the Perkins loan cancellation program. Be sure to talk to your servicer before consolidating to be sure you won’t lose any benefits that you’d prefer to keep.

3. You want to strategically pay off loans with higher interest rates first

Consolidating your student loans won’t necessarily lower your interest rates. Instead, the process involves taking the weighted average of the old loans and adding a small percentage on top.

So, if you have a loan or loans with significantly higher interest rates, it may be better to leave those out of a consolidation and focus your early repayment efforts on them to get rid of them more quickly.

This approach is known as the debt avalanche method, and it can be a savvy way to save money on interest while paying down your debt faster.

4. You want to save money by refinancing with a private lender

If you have a solid income and great credit, you may qualify for a lower interest rate, a lower payment or both through refinancing.

Some of the top student loan refinancing lenders offer competitive interest rates to those who qualify. Just keep in mind that you’ll lose your federal loan benefits if you go this route, including eligibility for a federal consolidation loan.

Also, the lowest rates refinancing lenders offer are typically variable rates and come with shorter repayment terms. Before choosing to refinance, make sure you’re really ready to forego all of the benefits associated with your federal loans.

5. You want to avoid increased interest charges over the lifetime of the loan

Even if you’re not on an income-driven repayment plan, Direct loan consolidation results in a lower monthly payment if you lengthen your repayment term. But choosing a longer term means you’ll pay more interest over the life of the loan.

If your goal is to pay as little interest as possible, consolidation may still work out. But you’ll need to make extra payments to shorten the repayment period (which you can do without penalty). Use our prepayment calculator to estimate how the math can work in your favor.

Consider all these factors carefully

Consider the benefits and drawbacks of Direct Consolidation Loans carefully to create a repayment strategy that takes all your goals into account. Remember: Just because a loan is eligible for federal loan consolidation doesn’t mean you have to include it.

Also, know that there’s more to repayment than just math. You likely have other financial goals you want to work toward, so make sure your student loan repayment strategy works with those. For example, if you plan to buy a home, staying in debt longer with a Direct consolidation loan may not be appealing.

If you end up deciding that Direct loan consolidation is the best choice for you, check out our guide to learn more about how to consolidate student loans.

Honey Smith and Ben Luthi contributed to this article.

