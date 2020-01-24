3 Times Deferring Student Loans Does More Harm Than Good

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

If you’re struggling to pay your student loans, it’s tempting to pause them altogether. Deferring student loan payments is one way to stop the bills, but it might not be your best option.

Even if you qualify for student loan deferment, you could be better off with another approach. Otherwise, the debt you have today could grow into an even bigger burden tomorrow.

If your reasons for deferring student loan payments match any of the three below, reconsider whether deferment is the best step to take:

1. You don’t feel like paying your student loans yet

Your first student loan bill after graduation can be a rude awakening. You’ve only just left school, and now you’re expected to pay off your debt every single month. As a new grad, you can probably think of lots of other, more fun and interesting ways to use your money. However, it’s important to understand that deferring student loans might put an even bigger financial burden on “Future You”.

That’s because unless you have subsidized federal loans, interest will continue to accrue on your federal student debt. Once deferment ends, you could end up owing substantially more than when you started. You can calculate how deferring student loans affects your monthly payments using our deferment calculator.

Karla Garcia, a student loan borrower and owner of Sweets by Karla, learned this lesson the hard way. “I deferred my student loans for about four years and it was a big mistake,” she said. “My loans accrued a lot [of] high interest. They went from about $35,000 to $55,000.”

Because she chose to defer student loans, Garcia’s debt grew by a whopping 57%.

Deferring student loans might be the right choice if you’re really struggling to make ends meet. But if you can make payments — even if it means making sacrifices in other areas — you’ll be in better financial shape in the long run.

Being financially responsible isn’t always fun, but it’s the best decision you can make after you graduate.

2. You haven’t explored all your repayment options

If your income is low and you have federal student loans, rather than trying to defer payments, explore your options for income-driven repayment (IDR). This is an umbrella term that refers to federal student loan repayment options like Income-Based Repayment (IBR) and Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR). While there are differences between these two plans, both can extend your loan terms to 20 or 25 years. Plus, they cap your monthly bills at 10 to 20 percent of your discretionary income.

IDR offers another important advantage: If you still have a balance on your loan after your repayment term is up, that balance will be forgiven.

Note that IDR plans only apply to federal student loans. If you have private student loans, speak with your loan servicer to see if you’re eligible for a more flexible repayment plan. Either way, learn about all the options that may be available to you before committing to deferment.

James Pollard, the founder of The Advisor Coach website, wishes he started paying his student loans sooner:

“When I was in college, I deferred my student loans,” he said. “Looking back, I wouldn’t have waited…It was a mistake to defer the student loans because they’re still there — I wish I would’ve taken whatever I had and started to chip away at them.”

Rather than deferring student loans, consider whether you can repay your debt a little at a time under a new repayment plan.

3. You’re letting frustration get the better of you

For many borrowers, the thought of student loans is often accompanied by complicated emotions. Some borrowers feel they were tricked into taking on a lot of debt as teenagers. Others feel resentment after dealing with sketchy loan servicers that gave them harmful misinformation. A previous Student Loan Hero article actually discussed the difficulties borrowers faced as a result of the information they received from their loan servicers.

Luckily, there are ways for borrowers to protect themselves and avoid making a decision that isn’t in their best interests. It’s also important to remember that even if you meet the eligibility requirements for a student loan deferment, the choice you ultimately make shouldn’t come from frustration.

“I put my student loans in deferment three times,” said Yolanda Rambert-Marshall, who owed $25,000 in student loans. “If I had to do it all over again, I would [have] asked for a reduction in the price I was paying each month instead of putting it in deferment. You come out better in the long run by continuing to pay your loan.”

Even if you’ve dealt with unfair loan servicing practices, your best option is to pay off your student loans as fast as possible. It’s likely those student loans won’t go away until your balance hits zero.

Good reasons to defer student loans

Deferring student loans can be a smart financial choice in certain situations. If any of the following scenarios apply to you, it might actually make sense to defer:

You’re hovering near default. If you’re about to go into default, deferring student loans could give you the relief you need. Once you’ve paused your payments, you can figure out how to get back on your feet.

If you’re about to go into default, deferring student loans could give you the relief you need. Once you’ve paused your payments, you can figure out how to get back on your feet. Your financial hardship is short-term. Deferring student loans can help you through a rough patch, like a medical issue that leaves you unable to work for a few months. As long as you don’t defer student loans for a long time, you shouldn’t rack up too much interest.

Deferring student loans can help you through a rough patch, like a medical issue that leaves you unable to work for a few months. As long as you don’t defer student loans for a long time, you shouldn’t rack up too much interest. You’ve been called into active duty military service. As an active duty service member, you can have your student loan payments deferred without paying interest. Military service might also qualify you for loan repayment assistance in the future, to relieve either a portion or maybe even all your debt.

Make the best decision for your finances

If your student loans are overwhelming, it’s tempting to deal with them at a later date. But you can’t predict the future or know what other expenses you’ll have down the line.

If you truly can’t make payments, deferring student loans could be a useful option. Before pausing your payments, though, make sure to learn about your options for student loan repayment.

With this knowledge, you can choose the best repayment plan for your wallet. Plus, you’ll stay on track to getting out of student loan debt as fast as possible.

Kristina Byas contributed to this report.

