How to Defer Student Loans While in Grad School

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Refinancing with Laurel Road Refinancing rates from 1.89% APR. Checking your rates won’t affect your credit score. Check out Laurel road

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. This includes automatic interest-free deferment on all federally-held student loans. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

* * *

If you’re heading back to school to earn an advanced degree, you might not have the money to keep up with student loan payments. Fortunately, you can qualify for student loan deferment if you’re attending graduate school at least halftime, are enrolled in a fellowship program or meet other criteria.

That said, deferring your student loans while in graduate school isn’t always your best option. Read on to learn how to defer student loans for grad school, as well as some alternative ways to manage your student debt.

The basics of deferring student loans while in grad school

When you put your student loans into deferment, you postpone making payments for a certain period of time. Normally, if you walked away from your student loan bills, your loans would go into default. But if you defer loans, you can stop paying without penalty.

The Federal Student Aid (FSA) office offers deferment on federal student loans, such as federal direct loans and PLUS loans. You can request deferment through your loan servicer. You’re eligible if you’re a graduate or professional student, or if you’re taking part in an approved graduate fellowship program.

Besides going back to school, there are other ways to qualify for student loan deferment. But one constant requirement, at least for federal loans, is that you have direct loans, PLUS loans, Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) loans or Perkins loans.

As for private student loans, your options will vary from lender to lender. Some private lenders do offer deferment, but not all of them do. If you have private debt, speak with your lender or servicer about what possibilities are open to you.

Benefits of deferring student loans in grad school

Figuring out how to defer your student loans for grad school can be a big relief when you’re in grad school and aren’t making much money. Since you won’t have to worry about student loan payments, you’ll have more room in your budget for other living and school expenses.

Likewise, you won’t have to be concerned about defaulting on your student loans. Default comes with a host of bad consequences, including damage to your credit score and possibly wage garnishment. But by pausing payments through deferment, you won’t be at risk of defaulting through nonpayment.

Deferment is especially useful if you have subsidized direct loans, which are given to students with financial need. Interest does not accrue on subsidized loans when they’re in deferment, so your debt balance won’t grow while you’re in school.

Drawbacks of deferring student loans in grad school

Although having your student loans deferred while in grad school can offer financial relief, it also has a potential downside: If you defer unsubsidized student loans, interest will keep accruing on your balance.

As a result, your debt will grow, and when repayment resumes, you’ll owe more than you did when you started.

What’s more, taking your student loans out of deferment is considered a capitalization event. In a capitalization event, any interest that has accrued is added on to your principal balance. Then you start paying back this bigger balance at your same rate. In effect, you end up paying interest on your unpaid interest.

So while it’s tempting to forget about your student loans while in grad school, you could be facing a larger debt than you expected after you graduate.

Deferring federal student loans

If you decide it’s right for you, you can ask for deferment from your student loan servicer. There are different types of deferment, so make sure you’re requesting the one for “in-school borrowers” or a “graduate fellowship.”

You’ll provide basic personal information, such as your name, address and Social Security number. You’ll also need to indicate that you understand how deferment works, so make sure to read over the fine print and get answers to any questions you have.

And don’t stop making payments on your student loans until you get the green light from your loan servicer. You wouldn’t want to assume you’re in deferment before the paperwork has gone through, or your loans could end up in delinquency or worse, default.

Deferring private student loans

Most of the information above applies to federal student loans, such as direct loans, PLUS loans or FFEL loans. But if you have private student loans, your options will be different.

Private lenders set their own rules for repayment, and only some offer deferment or forbearance when you return to school. Sallie Mae, for instance, offers deferment for up to 48 months when you return to school or start an internship, clerkship or fellowship.

Note that if you defer private student loans, interest will likely continue to accrue during this period of paused payments.

Other ways to reduce payments on your student loans

Instead of pausing payments on your federal student loans through deferment, you might instead reduce payments with an income-driven repayment, graduated repayment or extended repayment plan.

All of these plans adjust your monthly payment, so you have the opportunity to pay significantly less than what you would on the standard 10-year plan. If you’re working a part-time job during grad school, you might be able to swing these lower payments.

Alternatively, you could defer your student loans but continue to make interest-only payments. That way, your unsubsidized or PLUS loans won’t accumulate a ton of interest during your student years.

Whatever payments you can make while in grad school could mean a more manageable balance after you graduate.

Should you defer student loans while you’re in grad school? Some final thoughts

If you’re wondering, “Can I defer student loans while in grad school?” the answer is most likely yes, as long as you enroll in a recognized program or fellowship. But perhaps an even better question would be, “Should I defer student loans while in grad school?” — to which the answer is: it depends.

If postponing payments is the only way you’ll avoid default, then deferment likely makes a lot of sense for your situation. But if you can make small payments each month, you might protect yourself from even more debt in the future by continuing repayment.

Before making any changes to your student loans, use our student loan repayment calculator to estimate your monthly payments and interest.

Student Loan Payment Calculator AccessDenied Access Denied 449879781A23A098 PZJbhV6kMjke7/HLd0A2b9qBAv6CxkqWobg3qLchqt0J/AL/gg1peBH2iWWLRcuPR2PkZJbWGlU=

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!