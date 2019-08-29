Paying back student loans is enough of a pain — now, imagine repaying them after your school defrauded you into borrowing in the first place.
A Department of Education loan forgiveness rule called “borrower defense to repayment” would seem to be the perfect solution. It’s one of the legit ways to cancel your federal loans — but unfortunately, it’s not working very smoothly.
As many as 160,000 students have reportedly filed borrower defense applications without receiving a response. For example, one borrower — Amy Kaplan, who attended the now-defunct Art Institute of California — recently told Student Loan Hero she “was advised it could be years” before she learns the fate of her borrower defense application.
What is the borrower defense to repayment rule?
Introduced by the Obama administration in 2016, and more recently roadblocked by the current leadership (more on that below), borrower defense to repayment wipes away the federal loan debt of student and Parent PLUS Loan borrowers who attended a school that misled them or violated state law.
The fraud must relate directly to the loan borrowed or the education that required federal aid in the first place. For instance, the rule would apply if a school used illegal or deceptive tactics in violation of state law to persuade students to borrow money for higher education. They might have made false promises or statements relating to:
- Employment prospects
- The cost or financing of the program
- The educational and/or career services provided by the program
- Whether credits could be transferred to other schools
Whether the school closed, as occurred in Kaplan’s case, is immaterial, nor does it matter if you’re eligible for other types of loan discharge. (In fact, if your school did shutter, you could seek borrower defense and closed school discharge simultaneously.)
The Corinthian Colleges for-profit chain is the most famous use-case, and the prime impetus, of borrower defense to date. After it closed in 2015 — in the wake of government investigations and fines — it set off an avalanche of claims sent to the Department of Education.
Successful borrower defense applicants could have part or all of their loans canceled. They could also be reimbursed for past loan payments. Unfortunately, success is rare.
How to make a borrower defense to repayment claim
Kaplan said she spent about 30 minutes completing her claim.
The Department of Education allows you to file your claim online at BorrowerDischarge.ed.gov. You could also complete and email the PDF application form, along with supporting documentation, to BorrowerDefense@ed.gov or via snail mail to:
U.S. Dept. of Education – Borrower Defense to Repayment
P.O. Box 1854
Monticello, KY 42633
Supporting documentation could include enrollment records or transcripts that prove you attended the school in question. You might also provide any hard-copy correspondence you had with school officials, as well as any materials, such as a course catalog, that you received as a student.
Kaplan, for example, included links to media coverage detailing the shutdown of her school.
Although borrowers currently have to wait for approval or denial on their applications, they at least have the option to postpone payments while their claim is under review. Borrowers can place their disputed loans in forbearance and halt collections; unfortunately, the loans would continue to accrue interest, so if a borrower is rejected for borrower defense, they could return to repayment facing an even larger balance.
Kaplan said she elected to place her loans in forbearance to avoid the Department of Education garnishing her annual tax refund.
“I was in default, and this helped to preserve my tax returns,” she said.
Why aren’t eligible borrowers receiving forgiveness?
When Kaplan asked about her application’s fate, she was told no timeline could be provided.
Why aren’t borrowers like her receiving timely forgiveness if the law provides for it? Unfortunately, that answer is years in the making:
-
- July 2017: Nineteen state attorneys general sued Education Secretary Betsy DeVos after she announced she was delaying the implementation of the borrower defense program.
- October 2017: DeVos planned to limit borrower defense forgiveness to partial (not full) awards to eligible students.
- December 2017: The Office of Inspector General urged DeVos’ department to stop stalling the review of overdue claims.
- January 2018: DeVos proposed that program applicants meet a higher burden of proof to qualify for borrower defense forgiveness — and do it within three years of leaving school, not six.
- October 2018: A district court judge ruled that the Department of Education’s stalling was unconstitutional and that the program should resume.
Most recently, in June, DeVos was the subject of a class-action lawsuit in California, calling for the speedy review of the massive pile of unprocessed claims. Inside Higher Education also reported in May that some borrowers were also seeking forgiveness in court on an individual basis.
How to handle your delayed borrower defense to repayment claim
If you’re in line to receive borrower defense to repayment forgiveness, you’d be excused for feeling helpless — and tired of waiting on the Department of Education or the court system.
However, there are actionable steps you can take. If you think you meet the criteria for borrower defense, gather your evidence and submit your application if you haven’t already. If you’re not so sure, keep in mind that the Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid office maintains a borrower defense hotline during weekdays (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) at (855) 279-6207.
Also, investigate whether you’re a fit for other student loan forgiveness programs. You could seek direction from a student loan lawyer or counselor, possibly on a pro-bono basis or via a free non-profit.
Then — if and when borrower defense to repayment rules are fully back up and running — you’ll be in the best possible position to benefit.
The information in this article is accurate as of the date of publishing.
Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.
