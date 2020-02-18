Many people dutifully make their student loan payments every month, only to feel like they’re progressing slowly — or not at all — toward debt freedom.
That could be due to the fact that when paying down student loans, much of your hard-earned money goes toward interest. To really make a dent in your balance, you’ll want to pay more than your required payment each month — but also to do so strategically, and perhaps in combination with other methods, like refinancing.
Here are 7 ways to pay off your student loans fast:
1. Understand how interest works
2. Talk to your loan servicer about your payments
3. Consider refinancing your student loans
4. Focus on earning more
5. Look into a federal direct consolidation loan
6. Set up automatic student loan payments
7. Make lump-sum payments whenever you have extra funds
How to shrink your student loan balance fast
1. Understand how interest works
The first step to paying down student debt quickly is to understand how student loan interest works.
Lenders collect interest from you in exchange for borrowing money. It’s calculated as a percentage of the amount borrowed, and on federal student loans, for instance, interest accrues daily.
To better understand how interest works, here’s an example. Let’s say you have a $50,000 federal student loan with an APR of 7%.
To find out how much interest accrues per day, use this formula:
(Interest rate) x (current principal balance) ÷ (number of days in the year) = daily interest
Here’s how the example looks using the formula above:
(.07) x ($50,000) ÷ (365) = $9.59
This shows you are being charged close to $10 per day just in interest. In a 30-day month, with this example, you’ll pay $287.70 in interest. That means if you make a monthly payment of $500, only $212.30 is going toward the principal.
Private loans may calculate interest differently. Your private loans may also come with variable interest rates, which can change over time, rather than a fixed rate.
Ultimately, it’s important to look at your repayment history to see exactly how much the lender applies to interest and how much it applies to the principal balance.
2. Talk to your loan servicer about your payments
Make sure you also understand how your loan servicer distributes your payments. For example, if you make an extra payment and have multiple loans managed by the same company, the way that payment is applied depends on your loan servicer. The company may put the extra toward the highest-interest loan, or it may apply it to a future monthly payment.
But if you want to get out of debt fast, paying off high-interest loans first is the best route.
For example, let’s say you have a federal undergraduate loan with a 4.53% interest rate and graduate loans with 6.08% and 7.08% interest rates.
Focus on paying off the 7.08% graduate loan first. That’s because it’s currently costing the most in interest per month.
If it’s not clear how to designate your loan payment to a specific loan on your servicer’s online portal, discuss your options with the company. Provide instructions in writing if necessary.
3. Consider refinancing your student loans
Student loan refinancing could help you cut down on interest, and making it easier to pay off loans faster, especially if you have private student loans. Here’s why:
- Private student lenders often charge higher interest rates than what you’d get with federal student loans.
- Your interest rate may be variable, meaning it can increase over time. Refinancing gives you the option to switch to a fixed rate.
- Refinancing federal loans turns them into a private loan, and you’ll no longer be able to take advantage of certain federal loan benefits. But your private lender may have limited deferment, forbearance, payment reduction or forgiveness programs, meaning you have less to lose by refinancing.
If you have both federal and private student loan balances, be sure to first assess whether you should refinance your federal student loans. Consider the following:
- Do you qualify for one of the several federal student loan forgiveness programs? If you refinance, you’ll lose your eligibility.
- Do you plan to use special federal repayment plans like income-based repayment? Few private lenders offer these options.
- Will you save money? Depending on the type of federal loan, you may already have a low, fixed interest rate.
To get started with refinancing, explore multiple lenders and find the best rate for you. Many companies give prospective borrowers the option to get an interest rate quote without submitting a full application, which can help you compare offers.
Use a refinancing calculator to calculate how much you could likely save, which can help you decide whether refinancing is a smart choice based on your circumstances.
4. Focus on earning more
Making additional payments toward your loans can be difficult if the majority of your discretionary income is already going toward them. But one way to pay down loans faster is to focus on earning more money.
Consider starting a side hustle, getting a part-time job or selling items you no longer use. Commit to putting any extra money you make toward debt.
Working extra might sound difficult now, but think of it as a temporary solution so you can make progress on your loans. Celebrate when you hit key milestones, like paying off individual loans or getting your balance down to a certain threshold, to keep yourself motivated. Use a prepayment calculator to see just how much time and money you can save by adding a little more to your payments each month.
5. Look into a federal direct consolidation loan
If you have multiple federal student loans, look into combining them into a single direct consolidation loan. Consolidation can make your loans easier to manage, organize and repay by giving you one monthly payment from a single servicer.
Note, however, that consolidation may leave you with a longer repayment term, which could mean a lower monthly payment, but more interest charges overall. If you’d like to use it as a strategy to pay off loans fast, consolidate federal loans to streamline bills — then put extra money toward your payment each month to get rid of the balance.
In order to qualify for a direct consolidation loan, you must have at least one direct loan or Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) that is in repayment, deferment or default status, or in its grace period. In-school loans are not eligible.
6. Set up automatic student loan payments
Setting up automatic student loan payments has multiple benefits that will help you pay down your balance faster. First, many lenders offer an interest rate reduction of 0.25% in exchange for having autopay in place. While a fraction of a percentage point may not sound like much, you will save money over time and a greater portion of your monthly payments will go toward paying off your principal.
Automatic payments will also help you ensure you pay your bill on time, every single month. That’s important for keeping your credit strong; payment history is the biggest contributor to your credit score, which helps determine whether you may qualify for loans or credit cards in the future.
7. Make lump-sum payments whenever you have extra funds
There may be times when you have more money in your pocket than usual, like when you receive a tax refund or a year-end bonus. Consider applying at least some of that cash to your student loan balance.
As is true when making additional payments through other methods, this ensures that more money than usual will go toward your principal. Use a lump sum extra payment calculator to get a sense of just how big of a difference that larger-than-normal payment will make.
Having a student loan balance is no fun, especially when it feels like so much of your money is going toward interest. But with a plan of action, you can start to tackle your student loans and make progress.
Tara Mastroeni contributed to this article.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 8 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 3.03% APR (with Auto Pay) to 6.38% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.89% APR (with Auto Pay) to 6.38% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of February 4, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 2/04/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at hello@earnest.com, or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2018 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
2 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
3 Important Disclosures for Figure.
Figure Disclosures
Figure’s Student Refinance Loan is a private loan. If you refinance federal loans, you forfeit certain flexible repayment options associated with those loans. If you expect to incur financial hardship that would impact your ability to repay, you should consider federal consolidation alternatives.
4 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Mortgage lending is not offered in Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association.
ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE (“APR”)
FEE INFORMATION
There are no origination fees or prepayment penalties associated with the loan. Lender may assess a late fee if any part of a payment is not received within 15 days of the payment due date. Any late fee assessed shall not exceed 5% of the late payment or $28, whichever is less. A borrower may be charged $20 for any payment (including a check or an electronic payment) that is returned unpaid due to non-sufficient funds (NSF) or a closed account.
LOAN AMOUNT
For bachelor’s degrees and higher, up to 100% of outstanding private and federal student loans (minimum $5,000) are eligible for refinancing. If you are refinancing greater than $300,000 in student loan debt, Lender may refinance the loans into 2 or more new loans.
ELIGIBILITY & ELIGIBLE LOANS
Borrower, and Co-signer if applicable, must be a U.S. Citizen or Permanent Resident with a valid I-551 card (which must show a minimum of 10 years between “Resident Since” date and “Card Expires” date or has no expiration date); state that they are of at least borrowing age in the state of residence at the time of application; and meet Lender underwriting criteria (including, for example, employment, debt-to-income, disposable income, and credit history requirements).
Graduates may refinance any unsubsidized or subsidized Federal or private student loan that was used exclusively for qualified higher education expenses (as defined in 26 USC Section 221) at an accredited U.S. undergraduate or graduate school. Any federal loans refinanced with Lender are private loans and do not have the same repayment options that federal loan program offers such as Income Based Repayment or Income Contingent Repayment.
All loans must be in grace or repayment status and cannot be in default. Borrower must have graduated or be enrolled in good standing in the final term preceding graduation from an accredited Title IV U.S. school and must be employed, or have an eligible offer of employment. Parents looking to refinance loans taken out on behalf of a child should refer to https://www.laurelroad.com/refinance-student-loans/refinance-parent-plus-loans/ for applicable terms and conditions.
For Associates Degrees: Only associates degrees earned in one of the following are eligible for refinancing: Cardiovascular Technologist (CVT); Dental Hygiene; Diagnostic Medical Sonography; EMT/Paramedics; Nuclear Technician; Nursing; Occupational Therapy Assistant; Pharmacy Technician; Physical Therapy Assistant; Radiation Therapy; Radiologic/MRI Technologist; Respiratory Therapy; or Surgical Technologist. To refinance an Associates degree, a borrower must also either be currently enrolled and in the final term of an associate degree program at a Title IV eligible school with an offer of employment in the same field in which they will receive an eligible associate degree OR have graduated from a school that is Title IV eligible with an eligible associate and have been employed, for a minimum of 12 months, in the same field of study of the associate degree earned.
INTEREST RATES
The interest rate you are offered will depend on your credit profile, income, and total debt payments as well as your choice of fixed or variable and choice of term. For applicants who are currently medical or dental residents, your rate offer may also vary depending on whether you have secured employment for after residency.
DISBURSEMENT OPTIONS
The repayment of any refinanced student loan will commence (1) immediately after disbursement by us, or (2) after any grace or in-school deferment period, existing prior to refinancing and/or consolidation with us, has expired.
POSTPONING OR REDUCING PAYMENTS
After loan disbursement, if a borrower documents a qualifying economic hardship, we may agree in our discretion to allow for full or partial forbearance of payments for one or more 3-month time periods (not to exceed 12 months in the aggregate during the term of your loan), provided that we receive acceptable documentation (including updating documentation) of the nature and expected duration of the borrower’s economic hardship.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow a borrower to make $100/month payments for a period of time immediately after loan disbursement if the borrower is employed full-time as an intern, resident, or similar postgraduate trainee at the time of loan disbursement. These payments may not be enough to cover all of the interest that accrues on the loan. Unpaid accrued interest will be added to your loan and monthly payments of principal and interest will begin when the post-graduate training program ends.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow postponement (deferral) of monthly payments of principal and interest for a period of time immediately following loan disbursement (not to exceed 6 months after the borrower’s graduation with an eligible degree), if the borrower is an eligible student in the borrower’s final term at the time of loan disbursement or graduated less than 6 months before loan disbursement, and has accepted an offer of (or has already begun) full-time employment.
If Lender agrees (in its sole discretion) to postpone or reduce any monthly payment(s) for a period of time, interest on the loan will continue to accrue for each day principal is owed. Although the borrower might not be required to make payments during such a period, the borrower may continue to make payments during such a period. Making payments, or paying some of the interest, will reduce the total amount that will be required to be paid over the life of the loan. Interest not paid during any period when Lender has agreed to postpone or reduce any monthly payment will be added to the principal balance through capitalization (compounding) at the end of such a period, one month before the borrower is required to resume making regular monthly payments.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of November 8, 2019 and is subject to change.
5 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Terms and Conditions apply. Splash reserves the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. Rates and terms are also subject to change at any time without notice. Offers are subject to credit approval. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident in an eligible state and meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers receive the lowest rate. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers.
6 Important Disclosures for College Ave.
College Ave Disclosures
College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.
1College Ave Refi Education loans are not currently available to residents of Maine.
2All rates shown include autopay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
3$5,000 is the minimum requirement to refinance. The maximum loan amount is $300,000 for those with medical, dental, pharmacy or veterinary doctorate degrees, and $150,000 for all other undergraduate or graduate degrees.
4This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a refi borrower with a Full Principal & Interest Repayment and a 10-year repayment term, has a $40,000 loan and a 5.5% Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $434.11 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $52,092.61. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.
Information advertised valid as of 1/1/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.
7 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900). If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 1.68% effective January 10, 2020.
8 Important Disclosures for LendKey.
LendKey Disclosures
Refinancing via LendKey.com is only available for applicants with qualified private education loans from an eligible institution. Loans that were used for exam preparation classes, including, but not limited to, loans for LSAT, MCAT, GMAT, and GRE preparation, are not eligible for refinancing with a lender via LendKey.com. If you currently have any of these exam preparation loans, you should not include them in an application to refinance your student loans on this website. Applicants must be either U.S. citizens or Permanent Residents in an eligible state to qualify for a loan. Certain membership requirements (including the opening of a share account and any applicable association fees in connection with membership) may apply in the event that an applicant wishes to accept a loan offer from a credit union lender. Lenders participating on LendKey.com reserve the right to modify or discontinue the products, terms, and benefits offered on this website at any time without notice. LendKey Technologies, Inc. is not affiliated with, nor does it endorse, any educational institution.
Subject to floor rate and may require the automatic payments be made from a checking or savings account with the lender. The rate reduction will be removed and the rate will be increased by 0.25% upon any cancellation or failed collection attempt of the automatic payment and will be suspended during any period of deferment or forbearance. As a result, during the forbearance or suspension period, and/or if the automatic payment is canceled, any increase will take the form of higher payments. The lowest advertised variable APR is only available for loan terms of 5 years and is reserved for applicants with FICO scores of at least 810.
As of 12/019/2019 student loan refinancing rates range from 1.90% to 8.59% Variable APR with AutoPay and 3.49% to 7.75% Fixed APR with AutoPay.
|1.89% – 6.38%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.31% – 6.48%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.93% – 6.68%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.29% – 6.65%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 7.06%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.62% – 6.12%6
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.77% – 6.25%7
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.90% – 8.59%8
|Undergrad & Graduate