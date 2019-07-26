Student loan debt can be overwhelming, but you can tackle your balances with the smallest amounts of money. If you’re looking for a manageable way to start repaying your debts and you can set aside tiny chunks of cash each week, the debt snowflake method may be right for you.
This method of paying off student loan debt can be more budget-friendly and less overwhelming for cash-strapped recent college graduates. Debt snowflake involves directing small payments — even as little as $5 at a time — toward your student loans. This can lower your balances and perhaps even reduce your interest payments over time.
If you need help managing your student loan payments and can find ways to budget, this strategy could be a good fit. Here’s how to tell if the debt snowflake method can help you pay off student loan debt faster, and how to determine if this is the best student loan repayment option for you.
What is the debt snowflake method?
Debt snowflake is a strategy that focuses on paying off a debt in extremely small chunks of money on a regular schedule. They are sometimes called “snowflakes” or microsized debt payments.
This student loan repayment option can be somewhat easier on your budget. That’s because you can put down four $25 payments per month instead of a lump sum of $100 that needs to be paid on your loan balance. You can do this by finding savings in your daily life, like making coffee at home instead of buying a pricey latte at the coffee shop or saving loose change or dollar bills every week. Then take those small savings and put them toward paying off your student loans. (Though make sure any additional money you pay goes toward your principal and not your interest.)
Debt snowball/avalanche vs. debt snowflake
If you have student loans, you may have heard of the debt snowball and debt avalanche methods of loan repayment, which recommend throwing as much money toward one outstanding debt as possible.
The debt snowball plan often starts with the loan with the lowest balance, while the debt avalanche plan tackles the highest-rate loan first. With either approach, you’ll also pay the minimum amounts on any other debts or loans you have. After you pay off the targeted debt balance, you’ll tackle the next debt with all applicable funds and continue until you’re debt-free.
On the flip side, debt snowflaking takes a less-drastic approach. It combines very small amounts of money, or snowflakes, throughout the month that consistently reduce your balance. It can also save you a bit more money on interest payments over the long term by lowering your outstanding debt if you can pay more than the minimum required payments.
How debt snowflake method works
This student loan repayment option hones in on the idea that the slow and steady approach is the one that wins the race.
Debt snowflaking can help you feel like you’re progressing more quickly with your student loan repayment since your balance continues to tick down on a regular basis instead of just once a month. It can also promote better financial habits, as you’ll be more conscious of how and when you’re spending your cash and which expenses you can do without.
Debt snowflake can be a good method for paying down debt in the long term. That’s because it gives you both financial and psychological benefits.
Here’s a breakdown of how this debt payoff plan works:
Step 1
Make a list or compile a spreadsheet of all your student loans and other debts. Then, organize them from the lowest balance to the highest. You can also try out a student loan budgeting app.
You don’t have to worry about the interest rates because the debt snowflake method simply focuses on the balances owed.
Step 2
Find out what the minimum payment amount is for each debt. Then, put this on the list as well. Make sure you pay at least that amount every month.
You’ll likely split this payment up throughout the month. You can make either weekly or bimonthly payments. But for now, just record what the minimum payments are so you don’t incur fees for not paying the correct amount.
Step 3
Use specific income streams or saving strategies to pay down a specific student loan or credit card debt with the microsized payments.
For example, every time you go to the grocery store and use a coupon, or make a purchase online and use a discount code, or save money from not buying a cup of coffee, immediately set aside those savings to be allocated toward the debt balance on Loan 1.
Then, if you have a weekend job or make extra money with a side hustle, dedicate that income to pay for Loan 2. Afterward, put all your birthday money and other “found money” throughout the year to pay for Loan 3. And so on.
Step 4
Keep up the momentum. Continue snowflaking small payments toward your loans whenever you save money on a purchase or receive income from freelance work.
In addition, dedicate any extra money at the end of every week to a specific debt, even if it’s just an additional $5, $10 or $20, to help pay it down faster and save on interest in the long term.
Just make sure all of these amounts add up to at least your minimum payment due on that account every month, or you’ll risk being charged student loan interest and late fees.
Advantages of debt snowflake method
More budget-friendly debt payments
Since debt snowflaking is all about microsized debt payments, it’s a bit easier on your monthly budget. You don’t have to worry about coming up with a big amount all at once to make your monthly debt payments. Instead, you can focus on small amounts every week or every two weeks.
This is one of the best student loan repayment options for freelancers or anyone with an irregular income. It is also a good option for recent grads who want to start tackling their student loans without feeling overwhelmed, but don’t make a high enough salary to pay down big chunks of debt.
Avoid debt payoff fatigue
One of the great things about the debt snowflake method is that you’re less likely to experience debt fatigue.
You’ll be making small but consistent payments — and positive changes in your financial habits — throughout the course of paying off your debt. This makes the process seem a bit easier and doable.
When looking at a large amount of debt, you sometimes need a strategy that feels easily achievable rather than one that seems unmanageable.
Financial and psychological benefits
When you follow this micropayment plan, you can enjoy both financial and psychological benefits early on. Why? Because it speeds up your debt payment momentum while boosting your confidence with small, but consistent, wins.
You’re also taking more frequent action toward tackling your debt, thus creating more-conscious money and spending habits. As an added bonus, you’ll be better organized with your finances and well-positioned to make larger payments when you start to earn more money.
Disadvantages of debt snowflake method
Easy to underpay your balance
Since this method means making microsized payments toward your debt, even $15 or $25 each time, it’s easy to underpay the monthly minimum balance due on your loan.
If that happens, it can lead to underpayment charges and other penalties and fees. That’s why it’s important to list out the minimum balance for each account and divide that by the number of payments you feel you can easily make each month.
Lots of transactions to track
Debt snowflaking is one of the student loan repayment options that generates a lot more transactions and payments from your bank account toward different debt balances.
It’s a good idea to sign up for free online banking where you can set up regular automatic payments to your loans. This can eliminate the headache of having to keep all your payments organized, and from being overwhelmed with so many transactions.
May come up against limitations on number of payments
Before setting up multiple transactions to and from your checking account, check with your bank to see if there are any limitations on the number of transactions.
Some financial institutions and lenders cap the number of transactions or payments you can make every month. So if you’re setting up five to eight microsized payments every month, you may go over the bank’s limit and incur transaction fees, which could end up costing you money that you could instead put toward debt repayment.
Is the debt snowflake method right for you?
It’s important to weigh all the advantages and disadvantages of the debt snowflake method so you can use it to the fullest potential.
When choosing among various student loan repayment options, consider all the possibilities and review the pros and cons of each method. Take your time to fully understand them and then make the best-informed decision.
You might want to experiment with different methods until you find the one that works best for your situation. If micropayments sound appealing to your budget and your lifestyle, then debt snowflake may be just the method for you.
The information in this article is accurate as of the date of publishing.
Alli Romano contributed to this report.
