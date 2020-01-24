5 Red Flags of Student Loan Debt Relief Scams

Struggling with your education debt? Borrowers from the class of 2018 owed an average of $29,800 in student loans when they left school. And if you have debt like that too, then unfortunately there’s another problem: You’re exactly the kind of person that con artists target with student loan debt relief scams.
There are a lot of shady debt relief companies out there. In July 2019, the Federal Trade Commision (FTC) stopped a student loan debt relief scam that took thousands of borrowers for close to $23 million. That was just one of many such debt relief scams recently uncovered.
Here is how to spot debt relief scams, and how to get real help with your student loans:
5 warning signs of a debt relief scam
What to do if you think a debt relief offer is a scam
How to get honest debt relief
Managing your student loans, scam-free
5 warning signs of debt relief scams
If you have student debt, you’ve likely come across companies offering to help you with your loans. Some of these companies are legitimate, while others are outright scams. How can you spot debt relief scams? These are five good warning signs:
1. They ask for upfront fees
The FTC notes that it’s illegal for debt relief companies to charge you before they actually help you. If a company asks for an upfront fee before they start working on your behalf, they may not help you at all. They could just take your money and disappear, leaving you with even more debt than when you started.
2. They ask for your FSA ID
Your Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID can be used to access sensitive information about you. If you give it out, scammers could log into your account, get your details, and then use them to open up new credit accounts in your name, wrecking your credit in the process.
3. They promise quick loan forgiveness
Some debt relief company scams will claim they can help you qualify for student loan forgiveness and get your loans discharged almost overnight. But if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Note that legitimate student loan forgiveness programs run by the government generally involve a long process. For example, Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) is reserved for people who work for a non-profit organization or government agency for 10 years.
4. They say they can lower your payment — for a fee
If you can’t afford your student loan payments, companies that promise to reduce your monthly bill can be tempting. However, there’s no need to pay a company to lower your fees. You can lower your payment on your own without paying a dime through student loan refinancing or applying for an income-driven repayment plan.
5. They press you to make a quick decision
Scammers don’t want you to have time to think over the company’s offerings. To keep you from being able to do research, they’ll tell you that loan forgiveness or reduced payments are only available if you act right away (and pay them for their services).
Don’t fall for it. Programs like PSLF and income-driven repayment plans have been around for years, and there’s no cutoff date to apply for them.
What to do if you think a debt relief offer is a scam
If you aren’t sure whether a company is legitimate, do the following:
- Look it up on the Better Business Bureau (BBB): Businesses accredited by the BBB have met certain standards and respond to customer issues. The BBB listing will also give you an idea of what real customers say about the company.
- Keep an eye out for fake seals and logos: Many companies will use government seals and agency logos on their sites. They’re usually fake. If you need help with your loans, visit StudentAid.gov or contact your loan servicer directly.
Do you think you’re already the victim of a debt relief scam? Don’t panic. Contact the FTC as soon as possible and submit a report, and then contact your State Attorney General.
If you think your personal information has been compromised, place a fraud alert on your credit file, as well. That move will make it more difficult for scammers to open up accounts in your name. You can put a fraud alert in place with each of the three credit bureaus online:
How to get honest debt relief
If you are overwhelmed by your debt, there are options available to you. They don’t offer overnight relief, but they are legitimate ways to better manage your debt:
1. Lower your payments by applying for an income-driven repayment plan
If you have federal student loans, you’re probably eligible for an income-driven repayment plan. With this approach, your payment term is extended, and your monthly bill is capped at a certain percentage of your discretionary income. As a result, your payments could be significantly lower than what you’re paying now — even $0 in some cases. Plus, after a period of 20 to 25 years, the remaining balance on your loans can be forgiven.
You can apply for an income-driven repayment plan online.
2. Apply for loan forgiveness
If you work for a non-profit organization or government agency, you may be eligible for PSLF. Through this program, your loans will be forgiven if you work for an eligible employer for 10 years while making 120 qualifying monthly payments. If you meet that criteria, your remaining loan balance will be discharged.
Use the government’s PSLF Help Tool to find out if you qualify for this program.
3. Temporarily postpone your payments
If you’re facing an emergency, like losing your job or a major medical expense, you may be able to postpone making payments on your loans by entering into deferment or forbearance. Through these options, you can temporarily stop making payments for several months, giving you time to financially recover.
While deferments and forbearance are typically associated with federal loans, some private student loan companies offer hardship deferments, as well. If you’re unsure, contact your lender to ask if there is a way to postpone your payments.
4. Refinance your loans
Yet another option is student loan refinancing. With this strategy, you take out a loan from a private lender and use it to pay off your current loans. You can get all-new terms on the loan, possibly including a new interest rate, monthly payment, and loan length.
If you qualify, you could get a lower interest rate and save money over time. Or you could extend your repayment period to reduce your monthly payments.
However, student loan refinancing has some drawbacks, especially if you have federal loans. Make sure you weigh the pros and cons before making a decision.
Managing your student loans, scam-free
If you’re struggling with student loan debt, companies that promise help can seem like a lifesaver. However, debt relief company scams are prevalent, and they’ll simply take advantage of you.
Use the above tips to keep a look out for scams, and look for legitimate options to manage your debt.
Paula Pant contributed to this report.
