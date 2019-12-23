Debt and Mental Health: Are Student Loans Making You Depressed?

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

At the height of my student loan journey, I was paying $900 per month toward my student loans while struggling to find work. I felt depressed about my debt and confused about my future.

Student loan borrowers have long known the emotional consequences of debt. According to a Student Loan Hero survey, 61% of borrowers feared that their student loan worries were spiraling out of control.

In my experience, dealing with student loans can not only cause anxiety, but they can also feel like a grieving process, akin to psychiatrist Elisabeth Kübler-Ross’ five stages of grief (denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance).

Here’s how I relate my student loan journey to the five stages of grief (and you might do, too).

1. Denial

In the denial stage, you want to bury your head in the sand and pretend your student loans don’t exist.

Denial is a powerful emotion because it keeps us from facing the truth of the situation. I remember that shortly before graduating with my master’s degree, I created a Mint.com account to help me control my finances. Once I saw exactly how much debt I was in, I promptly deleted my account. At the time, I had $68,000 left in student loan debt, but I wasn’t ready to face the truth.

It’s really easy to be in this stage, but staying in denial can do so much harm. When you ignore your loans, you probably won’t know how much you owe, what your interest rates are, who your lender is, or even when your payments are due.

You might try to defer your loan payments for as long as possible. Unfortunately, your student loans will still be there, and accruing interest interest will just make them that much more bloated when it’s time to face them.

2. Anger

Anger can start to creep in once the ugly truth rears its head. When debt collectors call and letters arrive, your anger can build up.

You might feel mad at your lender, your school, society or even yourself for taking out the stupid loans in the first place. In this stage, you might cast blame or feel anger or jealousy at others.

I remember that I used to be so envious of my debt-free peers. The worst part about this stage is that anger is unproductive and consumes a lot of energy. A person can get burnt out on anger while making no progress at all toward solving the problem.

Plus, getting angry could end up alienating people when what you really need is a strong support network to help you deal with your debt.

3. Bargaining

When anger subsides, emotionally affected borrowers might start to look for ways out of their situation. They might look at their options and think:

Maybe I can have my loans forgiven and spare myself from paying all of this back?

Perhaps a wealthy friend or family member might take pity on me and pay my debt, no questions asked (we can dream, right?).

I wonder if there’s a payment plan with some kind of loophole in it?

I should start playing the lottery.

This stage can be a bit more hopeful, but it’s still not very productive at solving the problem. Unfortunately, you can’t wave a magic wand and make your debt disappear.

Looking for miracle cures could also make you susceptible to student loan scams, which make big promises but offer little results. Although there are some reputable student loan forgiveness and repayment assistance programs, none are going to wipe away your debt overnight.

The sooner you can forget about loopholes and focus on realistic solutions, the sooner you can begin to make productive decisions about your student debt.

4. Depression

When it becomes apparent that your student loans aren’t going anywhere and that they will need to be paid back, depression may set in. Borrowers who come to understand the gravity of their situation might resign themselves to feelings of hopelessness like these:

I’ll never get out of debt anyway, so what’s the point?

I’ve failed myself by getting into so much debt without a way to pay it off.

All the money I make just goes to debt, so why keep working so hard?

These thoughts can prevent you from paying back your debt, not to mention have detrimental effects on your mental health.

Depression often goes hand in hand with apathy, too. This duo can make even the simplest tasks seem overwhelming. It’s hard to get ahead when you just stop caring.

Student loan borrowers may be worried about how they will pay back their debt, how their loans affect their future goals, and about their current reality. It can feel totally overwhelming to manage the day-to-day expenses of life on top of hefty debt payments.

5. Acceptance

After processing an array of emotions, borrowers might come to terms with their student loan debt. They accept the fact that it won’t magically go away. In this phase of acceptance, borrowers look for a plan of action and learn to deal with their student loans rather than deny them.

While student loans can cause significant mental and emotional distress, there are ways to make your situation better. Your first step is taking account of your debt.

Make a list of your balances and interest rates, as well as your payments and due dates for each loan. Use student loan calculators to understand your repayment plans or to choose new ones.

Income-driven repayment plans, for instance, can make federal student loans more manageable if you’re working with a limited income. You might also consider the debt snowball or debt avalanche strategies so you can figure out which debts to prioritize. And if you have decent credit (or a helpful cosigner), look into student loan refinancing as a way to lower your interest rate and restructure your debt.

While student loans affect our lives in very real ways, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. But you might have to overcome some huge hurdles before you’re able to act.

To take control of your situation, start by empowering yourself with knowledge and learning about your repayment options. And remember that your student loans don’t define you.

Regardless of where you are in your financial journey, you can find ways to make your student loans more manageable. Eventually, you can rid yourself of your student debt once and for all.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

