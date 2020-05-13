What Is Debt Avalanche and How Does it Work?

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Note that many student loan lenders and servicers are offering relief options during the coronavirus outbreak, so be sure to also check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

The debt avalanche method is a strategy for paying down debt that involves prioritizing your highest interest debts, and is considered the fastest way to get rid of debt and save the most money on interest charges. However, it’s not the only method of debt repayment, and it may not be the best choice for everyone.

What is debt avalanche?

With the debt avalanche method, you’ll tackle the debts with the highest APRs first. That means less interest will accrue over time, so you’ll be able to get out of debt while keeping the overall cost low. And since you’ll have less to pay, you’ll be able to celebrate being debt-free sooner than if you used an alternative method.

How does debt avalanche work?

You’ll start by creating a debt avalanche spreadsheet to help you keep track of all your debts. First, write down your debts and their corresponding APRs. Next, organize your debts so the highest interest debt is listed first. If you have more than one loan with the same APR, the one with the higher balance will take priority. When you’re finished, you should have something similar to this:

Type of debt Balance APR Minimum payment Credit card $8,000 15% $200 Personal loan $5,000 10% $200 Student loan $20,000 5% $150 Auto loan $15,000 5% $300 Mortgage $100,000 4% $500

Once you have prioritized your debts, you’ll make the monthly minimum payments on each debt, while putting any extra money you have toward the highest interest debt. In this case, you would focus on paying down your credit card debt first.

Let’s say you have $1,500 to throw at your debt this month. Here’s how you would allocate the funds:

Type of debt Balance APR Minimum payment Credit card $8,000 15% $200 + $150 Personal loan $5,000 10% $200 Student loan $20,000 5% $150 Auto loan $15,000 5% $300 Mortgage $100,000 4% $500

Continue using this strategy each month until the credit card debt is paid off, then move on to the personal loan.

Now, if you have $1,500 to put towards your debt, here’s how you would allocate the funds:

Type of debt Balance APR Minimum payment Personal loan $5,000 10% $200 + $350 Student loan $20,000 5% $150 Auto loan $15,000 5% $300 Mortgage $100,000 4% $500

Once the personal loan is paid off, you would move on to the student loan, and so on. Continue using this strategy until all your debts have been paid.

Who should use the debt avalanche method?

Someone who is self-motivated

Someone who is patient

Someone who can manage multiple debts at once

Someone who wants to save more money quickly

Who shouldn’t use the debt avalanche method?

Someone who needs small successes to stay motivated

Someone who struggles to see the big picture

Someone looking to lessen the number of outstanding loans more quickly

Someone who likes to tackle the easiest tasks first

Debt avalanche vs. debt snowball

The debt snowball method is an alternative debt repayment strategy that involves paying off the smallest debts first. With the snowball method of paying off debt, you prioritize the debts with the lowest balances, which allows you to reduce the number of outstanding loans more quickly.

Your debt snowball worksheet will list your debts in order of balance, regardless of the associated APRs. Here’s how your debt snowball spreadsheet would look in the above example:

Type of debt Balance APR Minimum payment Personal loan $5,000 10% $200 Credit card $8,000 15% $200 Auto loan $15,000 5% $300 Student loan $20,000 5% $150 Mortgage $100,000 4% $500

When paying off your debts with the debt snowball method, you’ll pay the minimum amount on every account and put any extra money you have toward the smallest debt. In our example, if you had $1,500 to put towards your debt, you would make a $350 payment on the personal loan (the smallest debt) and minimum payments on all other debts.

When comparing snowball vs. avalanche, consider the advantages of the snowball method:

You’ll be able to knock out your smallest debt quickly, which can help you feel like you’re making progress

You’ll have less outstanding loans to manage, which means fewer due dates to keep track of

You might find that it’s more motivating and easier to stick with

Mathematically, the debt avalanche method makes more sense, as it reduces the overall cost of debt repayment significantly. However, it’s most important to pick a strategy that works for you. You’ll be more likely to get ahead of your debt if you choose a method that is motivating and sustainable.

When weighing your options, you should compare the costs of each method. You might find that knowing how much money you could save will be enough motivation to adhere to the debt avalanche method.

To estimate how much you could save by choosing debt avalanche, check out the MagnifyMoney avalanche vs. snowball calculator. Just enter each balance along with the APR and minimum monthly payment, and the calculator will tell you how much money you could save and how much faster you could get out of debt if you used the debt avalanche vs. snowball method.

Shannon Insler contributed to this report.

