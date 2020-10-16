If you’re an aspiring chef looking to join the ranks of Carla Hall and David Chang, you’ll want to shop around for an affordable education, whether a community college culinary arts program, a trade school or other options.
Why is price important? Consider that although the Bureau of Labor Statistics puts the median wage for chefs and head cooks at $51,530 (as of May 2019) — roughly around the current national median wage — culinary professionals usually only make that much after years of working as a line cook. Line cooks earn only $12.67 per hour on average.
At the same time, some culinary arts schools charge more than $22,000 per semester, when including tuition, room and board. While those programs can sometimes be worth it, you’ll also want to check out lower-cost options, such as culinary community college classes.
Let’s look at the different ways to get a culinary arts education:
Plus:
- Where to find culinary arts programs
- How to pay for community college, culinary academies and other programs
Community college culinary arts programs
One of the most cost-effective ways to get a culinary degree is through a community college. When you attend a community college, you will pursue an associate degree related to the culinary arts. In some cases, students pursue related specialties such as baking and pastry or hospitality management.
Culinary community college programs are designed to last two years. Typically students will need to be a high school graduate to enter a culinary community college.
In a culinary arts program at a community college, students learn the basic skills needed for a culinary career. Skills include cooking fundamentals, food safety and food business basics. Some programs may offer coursework in specialized areas such as baking or pastry fundamentals.
Following graduation, students are likely to be qualified to work in several positions in a culinary field. Some graduates may opt to head for an internship where they can learn more technical skills under the supervision of an experienced chef.
According to The Community College Review, the average tuition of a public community college is $4,804 per year for in-state students. This is less than a quarter of what students may pay for a single semester at one of the country’s highest-priced culinary programs.
Despite the lower price tag, the associate degree gives students the credentials they need to enter the culinary world.
Vocational or trade schools
Vocational schools (also called trade schools) are educational programs that prepare students for careers. Trade schools usually do not award degrees to graduates. However, the curriculum at these schools is similar to that at culinary community colleges. Students at vocational schools can expect to learn culinary fundamentals, food safety and culinary business basics.
While vocational schools may offer excellent education, prospective students need to watch out for the price tag. High-priced culinary academies may offer a similar experience as lower priced community colleges. That price differentials will be magnified if a for-profit institution offers the culinary program. For-profit institutions may charge several times more than comparable community colleges. Unfortunately, the higher costs may not translate to a better education.
For example, in 2018, Le Cordon Bleu closed doors to its US campuses. The culinary academy was a for-profit trade school. A few years earlier, the culinary academy’s parent company, Career Education Corp. paid out $40 million in a class action settlement. In the suit, former students claimed the company oversold the benefits of a Cordon Bleu diploma.
Today’s students don’t need to worry about overpriced education from Le Cordon Bleu North America. However other programs may have bloated price tags paired with limited payoff.
Before enrolling in a culinary program weigh the cost of education with your expected salary following graduation. This can help you decide whether the higher price yields higher value.
University
A bachelor’s degree isn’t required for becoming a chef, but several four-year universities offer hospitality or culinary programs. A bachelor’s degree is designed to offer a breadth of study beyond a student’s major. Students who pursue a culinary degree from a four-year school will study a variety of subjects beyond culinary basics.
A university’s broad-based education may make sense based on a student’s culinary career goals. A bachelor’s degree can help students gain a deeper understanding of nutrition, business skills or how to work in the hospitality industry.
On-the-job training
On-the-job training is a common path for people entering into the culinary world. The majority of head chefs gain skills through some form of on-the-job experience. By working as a line cook, aspiring chefs can get a taste of the culinary world without going into debt.
Those seeking formal on-the-job training should consider apprenticeships. The American Culinary Federation Education Foundation (ACFEF) promotes culinary apprenticeships. These apprenticeships take two to three years to complete. They train apprentices in culinary basics while apprentices work in real kitchens. Apprentices earn money while they learn, and they gain similar skills to those pursuing more formal education.
If an apprenticeship won’t work for you, consider Job Corps training. Job Corps is the nation’s largest residential career training program. It offers culinary training programs for qualified participants. U.S. citizens or residents between the ages of 16 to 24 may qualify to participate in the Job Corps. You do not need a high school diploma to qualify for the Job Corps, but students who enter the program without a diploma will be enrolled into a high school program or equivalency. Job Corps can be a useful program for developing culinary skills before transitioning to the workforce.
Where to find culinary arts programs
When looking for a culinary arts program, look for formally accredited programs first. Accreditation is granted to culinary schools that meet defined standards of quality. Culinary programs that aren’t accredited do not have an external party validating the educational quality.
Prospective culinary students will want to look for two types of accreditation. First, a culinary school should be regionally accredited. This type of accreditation ensures that the school meets academic quality standards. The Database of Accredited Postsecondary Institutions and Programs (DAPIP) keeps records of all regionally accredited schools.
Culinary students may also want to consider industry-accredited programs. Industry accreditation ensures that the schools meet standards specific to the culinary or hospitality field.
The American Culinary Federation Education Foundation Accrediting Commission (ACFEFAC) is the primary accrediting institution for culinary programs. ACFEFAC keeps a list of accredited post-secondary culinary programs. The institutions meet its standards and competencies for faculty, curriculum and student services.
The Accreditation Commission for Programs in Hospitality Administration (ACPHA) is another important accrediting institution. It accredits programs that emphasize hospitality. ACPHA lists the accredited institutions on its site.
How to pay for community college, culinary academies and other programs
Once you’ve found a culinary program that will help you get the education you need, you’ll need to find a way to pay for it. Before enrolling in any higher education program, fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). By filling out the FAFSA you will learn whether you’re eligible for grants, or subsidized loans. Student aid and private loans can help aspiring culinary professionals pay for community college.
If you’re considering a trade school or a culinary academy, your payment options may look different. Some trade schools that offer culinary programs are not accredited programs. Schools that aren’t accredited don’t qualify to participate in federal student aid programs. If your program isn’t accredited, you may have to turn to private loans to pay for culinary school.
Kat Tretina contributed to this report.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.99% – 5.64%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.89% – 5.90%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.25% – 6.09%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.89% – 6.66%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|1.99% – 5.41%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 2.98% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.79% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.64% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of July 31, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 7/31/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2020 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
2 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
All credit products are subject to credit approval.
Laurel Road began originating student loans in 2013 and has since helped thousands of professionals with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees consolidate and refinance more than $4 billion in federal and private school loans. Laurel Road also offers a suite of online graduate school loan products and personal loans that help simplify lending through customized technology and personalized service. In April 2019, Laurel Road was acquired by KeyBank, one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association, a nationally chartered bank. Member FDIC. For more information, visit www.laurelroad.com.
As used throughout these Terms & Conditions, the term “Lender” refers to KeyBank National Association and its affiliates, agents, guaranty insurers, investors, assigns, and successors in interest.
Assumptions: Repayment examples above assume a loan amount of $10,000 with repayment beginning immediately following disbursement. Repayment examples do not include the 0.25% AutoPay Discount.
Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): This term represents the actual cost of financing to the borrower over the life of the loan expressed as a yearly rate.
Interest Rate: A simple annual rate that is applied to an unpaid balance.
Variable Rates: The current index for variable rate loans is derived from the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and changes in the LIBOR index may cause your monthly payment to increase. Borrowers who take out a term of 5, 7, or 10 years will have a maximum interest rate of 9%, those who take out a 15 or 20-year variable loan will have a maximum interest rate of 10%.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of September 9, 2020. Information and rates are subject to change without notice.
3 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Terms and Conditions apply. Splash reserves the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. Rates and terms are also subject to change at any time without notice. Offers are subject to credit approval. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident in an eligible state and meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers receive the lowest rate. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. If approved, your actual rate will be within a range of rates and will depend on a variety of factors, including term of loan, a responsible financial history, income and other factors. Refinancing or consolidating private and federal student loans may not be the right decision for everyone. Federal loans carry special benefits not available for loans made through Splash Financial, for example, public service loan forgiveness and economic hardship programs, fee waivers and rebates on the principal, which may not be accessible to you after you refinance. The rates displayed may include a 0.25% autopay discount.
The information you provide to us is an inquiry to determine whether we or our lenders can make a loan offer that meets your needs. If we or any of our lending partners has an available loan offer for you, you will be invited to submit a loan application to the lender for its review. We do not guarantee that you will receive any loan offers or that your loan application will be approved. Offers are subject to credit approval and are available only to U.S. citizens or permanent residents who meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers will receive the lowest rates, which are available to the most qualified borrowers. Participating lenders, rates and terms are subject to change at any time without notice.
To check the rates and terms you qualify for, Splash Financial conducts a soft credit pull that will not affect your credit score. However, if you choose a product and continue your application, the lender will request your full credit report from one or more consumer reporting agencies, which is considered a hard credit pull and may affect your credit.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of October 1, 2020.
5 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change and state law restriction. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900), NMLS Consumer Access. If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.16% effective August 10, 2020.