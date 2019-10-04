The CSS Profile: Your Secret Weapon for Scoring More College Aid

Shannon Insler

Shannon Insler

Updated on October 4, 2019
October 4, 2019October 4, 2019Paying for CollegeBig Money Decisions, Featured, Student Loans1088Shannon Insler
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

css profile
Logo

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
3.25% to 10.65% APR1

Visit Lender

3.70% to 11.98% APR2

Visit Lender

3.12% to 11.62% APR3

Visit Lender

1Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

2Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount.  The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 9/3/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



3Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  2. View Auto Reward Debit Reward Terms and Conditions at DiscoverStudentLoans.com/AutoDebitReward.
  3. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  4. Lowest rates shown are for undergraduate loans and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest interest rate offered on the Discover undergraduate loan and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including Undergraduate, Graduate, Health Professions, Law and MBA Loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable Margin percentage. The margin is based on your credit evaluation at the time of application and does not change. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 2.25% as of October 1, 2019. Discover Student Loans will adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Please visit https://www.discover.com/student-loans/interest-rates.html for more information about interest rates.
Discover's lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

  • Variable APR
Learn more about private student loan lenders.

Getting the results from my Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) was one of the most disappointing moments in my young adult life. I was sure our modest family income would qualify me for grants, but it didn’t. At the time, however, I wasn’t familiar with the CSS Profile, an application for aid that could have opened the door to additional, non-federal financial aid.

If your college is one of the nearly 400 schools that uses the CSS Profile as part of the financial aid process, you may have access to more aid than what the federal government provides. Here’s everything you need to know about the CSS Profile, including:

What is the CSS Profile?
The CSS Profile deadline
CSS Profile tips and tricks
CSS Profile questions that might trip you up
The CSS Profile — lots of pros, few cons

What is the CSS Profile?

The CSS Profile is a financial aid application that you fill out through the College Board. While the FAFSA is an application for aid from the federal government, the CSS Profile is an application for aid directly from colleges and from scholarship programs.

In many ways, the CSS Profile and the FAFSA are similar — so similar, in fact, that it might make sense to complete both around the same time. Here’s a breakdown of what they have in common:

  • Both applications make you eligible for college grants and loans.
  • The CSS Profile, like the FAFSA, is available on October 1 each year.
  • The earlier you file, the better, as some aid available through each application is awarded on a first-come, first served basis.
  • Expected Family Contribution (EFC) plays a role in the amount of aid you can receive for both. You can get an idea of your EFC by using this EFC calculator from the College Board.

But here’s how they’re different:

  • The FAFSA puts you in the running for federal aid; the CSS Profile puts you in the running for institutional aid.
  • Although both forms require similar information, the CSS Profile asks for more in-depth information about your parents’ finances.
  • You pay nothing to fill out the FAFSA, whereas the CSS Profile comes with a $25 fee and an additional $16 fee for each school you add. (It’s possible to get a fee waiver, however, depending on your family’s income.)

The CSS Profile deadline

Deadlines for the CSS Profile vary by school and program. The application is available starting on October 1, and the College Board website recommends starting your CSS Profile application at least two weeks before your first school or scholarship program application due date.

CSS Profile tips and tricks

Not all colleges take part in this program. But if you’re applying to one or more colleges that do participate, you’ll add each school to the CSS Profile application.

Given the investment ($16 per school), you might be tempted to add only your top-choice college to the application. But you likely can’t predict which school will offer you the most aid. One school could have a larger budget for aid than another, and you could miss out if you don’t submit a CSS Profile to the school. Investing the money to see what aid you qualify for may be worth the cost.

To complete the application, you’ll first need to register with the College Board. You’ll also want to have the following financial documents handy (both yours and your parents’):

  • Most recent tax return
  • W-2 forms and any other records of income from the current year
  • Current bank statements
  • Records of assets

Once you have your documents ready and you register for an account, you can start your application. After you sign-up on the site, you can add more colleges any time.

You can receive an application fee waiver if you’re an orphan or a ward of the court under 24, you’ve received an SAT fee waiver, or your parents make $45,500 or less per year with a family of four.

Although this application is detailed, you don’t have to finish it all in one sitting. You can save your progress and then log in to the dashboard when you’re ready to finish.

Visit the dashboard periodically after you’ve completed the application. You’ll be able to check on your application and add more colleges or any additional documentation that’s requested of you.

CSS Profile questions that might trip you up

Some items on the application may confuse first-time users. Here are a few situations to be ready for:

  • If your parents are divorced: Your non-custodial parent (the one you don’t live with) may be required to fill out the CSS Profile application. If you don’t have contact with your non-custodial parent, you may be able to submit a waiver to colleges requesting that their information not be included. Be aware that some colleges might deny your request and require both parents’ income.
  • If you’re an independent student: You may still have to input your parents’ income information, even though you wouldn’t have to do so for the FAFSA.
  • If you’re an international student: If your country’s tax year isn’t the same as the calendar year, report your tax information for the 12 months ending the previous April.
  • If some questions require more explanation: Be aware of the difference between “explanation/special circumstances” and “supplemental questions.” An explanation is visible to all the colleges you submit the CSS Profile to, and offers the opportunity to share more information regarding the questions on the application. Supplemental questions come from a specific college that asks you for more information; they’re visible only to that college. Don’t include college-specific supplemental question information in the space for explanations and special circumstances unless you want that information shared with every school.

The CSS Profile — lots of pros, few cons

Other than the fees, which can be waived in some circumstances, there are few downsides to filling out a CSS Profile. Submitting the application could be an opportunity to see if you can afford colleges you previously thought were out of reach. If you have questions about the CSS Profile, check out the College Board’s latest CSS Profile Student Guide.

Don’t forget, though, that the CSS Profile may qualify you for loans, which will need to be paid back. If you’re interested in free money to help cover college costs, check out these scholarship search tools.

Taylor Gordon contributed to this report.

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Variable APRDegrees That QualifyMore Info
3.25% – 10.65%1 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit SallieMae

3.70% – 11.98%2 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit College Ave

3.12% – 11.62%3 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Discover

3.52% – 9.50%4 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit CommonBond

3.15% – 11.41%5 Undergraduate
Graduate

VISIT CITIZENS

Learn more about private student loan lenders.
Learn more about private student loan lenders.
1Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

2Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount.  The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 9/3/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



3Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  2. View Auto Reward Debit Reward Terms and Conditions at DiscoverStudentLoans.com/AutoDebitReward.
  3. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  4. Lowest rates shown are for undergraduate loans and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest interest rate offered on the Discover undergraduate loan and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including Undergraduate, Graduate, Health Professions, Law and MBA Loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable Margin percentage. The margin is based on your credit evaluation at the time of application and does not change. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 2.25% as of October 1, 2019. Discover Student Loans will adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Please visit https://www.discover.com/student-loans/interest-rates.html for more information about interest rates.
Discover's lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

4Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).

  1.  Rates are as of July 1, 2019 and include auto-pay discount. All loans are eligible for a 0.25% reduction in interest rate by agreeing to automatic payment withdrawals once in repayment. Variable rates may increase after consummation.


5Important Disclosures for Citizens Bank.

Citizens Bank Disclosures

Undergraduate Rate Disclosure: Variable rate, based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of October 1, 2019, the one-month LIBOR rate is 2.05%. Variable interest rates range from 3.15% – 11.41% (3.15% – 11.26% APR) and will fluctuate over the term of the loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Fixed interest rates range from 4.72% – 12.19% (4.72% – 12.04% APR) based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Lowest rates shown requires application with a co-signer, are for eligible applicants, require a 5-year repayment term, borrower making scheduled payments while in school and include our Loyalty and Automatic Payment discounts of 0.25 percentage points each, as outlined in the Loyalty Discount and Automatic Payment Discount disclosures. Subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change. Please note: Due to federal regulations, Citizens Bank is required to provide every potential borrower with disclosure information before they apply for a private student loan. The borrower will be presented with an Application Disclosure and an Approval Disclosure within the application process before they accept the terms and conditions of the loan.

Citizens Bank Student Loan Eligibility: Borrowers must be enrolled at least half-time in a degree-granting program at an eligible institution. Borrowers must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident or an international borrower/eligible non-citizen with a creditworthy U.S. citizen or permanent resident co-signer. For borrowers who have not attained the age of majority in their state of residence, a co-signer is required. Citizens Bank reserves the right to modify eligibility criteria at anytime. Interest rate ranges subject to change. Citizens Bank private student loans are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application/consumer credit agreement, verification of application information, and if applicable, self-certification form, school certification of the loan amount, and student’s enrollment at a Citizens Bank- participating school. 

Please Note: International Students are not eligible for the multi-year approval feature.