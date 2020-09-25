How This Couple Is Paying Off A Staggering $650,000 in Student Loans

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Originally published April 17, 2018.

Amber and Danny Masters left school completely overwhelmed with student debt. In fact, they owed a whopping $649,000 in student loans. But determined not to let that debt ruin their lives, the Masters came up with a plan to pay off their nearly $650,000 student loan debt in just five years.

Here’s the story of how this couple is conquering their education debt — and how you can, too.

Winding up with nearly $650K in student loan debt

When the Masters first started out, their student debt was very modest. Amber had just $3,500 in loans from her undergraduate degree, and Danny owed nothing.

They both knew exactly what they wanted to do with their future, too. Amber wanted to become a lawyer, and Danny wanted to become a dentist.

But law school and dental school aren’t free, and the couple ended up borrowing a huge amount in student loans to attend. With interest rates as high as 7.9%, their student loan balance ballooned even more.

While in school, Amber and Danny lived relatively frugally. They did not buy much, rarely dined out and worked during the summers to earn extra money.

But while they tackled their budget in school, it didn’t occur to them to start making payments while in school. They had heard about income-driven repayment plans and figured that would work for them.

Ballooning interest charges

After Danny graduated in 2016, the couple looked at their debt and had a horrifying realization; their student loan debt had ballooned from about $400,000 to $649,000 due to interest.

“We were shellshocked,” said Amber. “We knew we had six figures of debt, but I don’t think we fully understood what interest would do to the balance.”

As a dentist and a lawyer, the Masters both make good incomes. But facing such a huge debt balance was still overwhelming to them.

Amber did tons of research on student loans and their options. Advisors continually told her to consider income-driven repayment plans to get the lowest payment possible.

So they signed up for the Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE) plan, where their minimum payment due was just $100 a month on their huge balance.

But as Amber did more research, she found out that REPAYE was not a long-term solution to their problem.

The problem with REPAYE

With REPAYE, after making 25 years of qualifying payments for graduate education, the government forgives the remaining loan balance. And while on paper that sounded amazing, Amber and Danny were disturbed by the fine print of the agreement.

When you get loan forgiveness at the end of an income-driven repayment plan, the forgiven amount is treated as taxable income. So Amber and Danny would owe an enormous tax bill on that forgiven amount.

For the Masters, they decided the tax bill just wasn’t worth it. Instead, they designed an aggressive plan to pay off their debt ahead of schedule.

How the Masters are paying down their debt

The Masters cut their budget way back to maximize how much they could put towards their student loans.

“We’re living like college students,” said Amber. “We moved to the Midwest, where the cost of living is much cheaper.”

“Danny and I keep a strict monthly budget,” Amber added. “We live off $2,500 to $3,000 a month, and everything else goes to debt.”

They do several side hustles as well. From a photography business to selling household items, they access a range of options for earning extra income.

They also stick to a meal plan, batch-cook and freeze leftovers to save money on groceries.

For their young son, they only try to buy only the essentials. And much of what they buy is secondhand.

Thanks to their sacrifices and budgeting, the Masters allocate a staggering $12,000 a month towards their debt.

And when they’re more established, they plan to refinance their loans to reduce their interest rate and make more headway against their principal.

It’s about more than just getting to zero

Amber and Danny also hold weekly meetings to discuss their finances and ensure they stay on track. This helps prevent debt fatigue, too.

“It’s really hard to stay motivated,” said Amber. “We’ve been in school forever and are just now making real money.”

The Masters do give themselves some “fun money” each month to try and keep themselves from feeling deprived.

“We worked our butts off, and we want to reward ourselves sometimes,” Amber explained. “We work in some small freedom money, about $60 a month.”

They also acknowledged that there’s more to their lives than just working at their jobs to pay off their debts.

“We often feel so restricted, so we routinely make sure we go out and celebrate by doing fun, free things, like celebrating milestones with a road bike ride or visiting friends,” Amber said.

“But when we have a moment of weakness, we look at the numbers to keep it fresh,” added Amber. “It reminds us that going out to eat for $30 worth of sushi isn’t worth it.”

Looking ahead to the future

Thanks to all of their hard work, the Masters are on schedule to pay off their $600,000 in student loans in an astonishing five years, saving them hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest.

Amber and Danny also run a blog detailing their journey called Deeply in Debt, where they share what they learn, how they are paying down their debt, and inspiring others.

“What I’ve found is that most people are like we were,” said Amber. “They want to bury their heads in the sand, and they aren’t ready to think about their student loans.”

“But the best thing you can do is take the bull by the horns, open up the loans on your servicer’s website and figure out how much interest is accruing each day,” she stated. “Just start making whatever payments you can to bring down the interest.”

So if you’re ready to get serious about your student loans and want to find out how much you can save by making extra payments on your loans like the Masters, check out our prepayment calculator to get started.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

