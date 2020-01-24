How to refinance student loans with a cosigner

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Adding a cosigner when you are looking to refinance your student loans could help make it easier to qualify and get lower interest rates than if you were to apply on your own.

Despite those benefits, it’s important to also carefully consider potential downsides for the cosigners themselves. If you were to default on the new loan payment, their credit score would be in jeopardy as well. And some lenders may not allow a cosigner to be released from a loan later, even after you have established a positive payment history and are able to manage the loan on your own.

Weighed the pros and cons and ready to move forward with a cosigner? Here’s what you need to know:

1. Find a lender that allows cosigners on student loan refinancing

Not all lenders allow cosigners, so your first step should be researching various lenders’ policies. Ultimately, allowing a cosigner isn’t the only credential you should look for in a refinance lender. You want to be sure you’re able to get competitive rates that could actually help you save over the long term as well.

2. Get a cosigner on board to refinance student loans

Hopefully, you have someone in mind who meets the qualifications outlined above to be a good cosigner. You’ll need to ask this person if they are willing to be your student loan cosigner. Make sure each of you understands the risks and responsibilities that come with cosigning before you agree.

3. Collect documents and information needed to apply

You will need to be ready with basic personal information for both you and your cosigner. Collect your Social Security number, employment information, financial information, monthly mortgage or rent payments, and permanent address.

If your cosigner prefers not to share this sensitive personal information with you, that’s OK. They will just have to be involved in the application process to provide their relevant information as needed.

4. Compare student loan refinancing rates

Typically, the first step in applying for student loan refinancing is not a full application, but a credit check. Most lenders ask for preliminary information to perform a soft credit pull. This gives them a snapshot of your creditworthiness and allows them to provide you an estimate of the rates and terms for which you qualify. Then you can compare the rates and terms offered by different lenders.

Whether you include a cosigner at this stage will depend on the lender you choose and how it handles the process of adding cosigners.

5. Apply for student loan refinancing

Once you’ve chosen an offer you like, it’s time to apply for student loan refinancing. Make sure you accurately provide all the information for both yourself and your cosigner. Provide any documentation of income or other financial records the lender requests.

6. Sign the student loan refinancing agreement

If you’re approved for a loan, the lender will send you a final loan agreement laying out the terms of refinancing. This loan agreement will include your cosigner and outline their liability for the new student loan. Both you and the cosigner will need to sign and agree to the terms of the contract.

Either party can back out of the loan at any time before the primary borrower signs off on the final loan terms.

7. Repay the refinanced student loans with a cosigner

The first payment due date and monthly payment amounts will be outlined in the loan agreement. Once you and your cosigner have signed on the dotted line, you will begin making payments each month.

It’s important to remember that your cosigner is not just there for moral support; they are legally responsible for repaying your loan should you default.

In some cases, you and your cosigner may choose to make repayment a joint effort. Make sure you both understand your agreed-upon repayment plan and schedule. This way, you can avoid someone accidentally missing a payment.

The specifics for refinancing student loans with a cosigner depend on the particular lender. Some lenders allow you to apply for student loan refinancing with a cosigner from the get-go. Others allow you to re-apply for a loan with a cosigner only after an initial rejection.

There are several underwriting factors lenders consider. Applying for student loan refinancing is often the only way to find out if you qualify on your own or need a cosigner.

Some refinancing companies, such as Earnest and CommonBond, first process your refinancing application without a cosigner. If you don’t qualify on your own, these lenders assess your eligibility with a cosigner. Rather than reject your application outright, they might invite you to find a cosigner and re-apply.

Other companies, such as PenFed and Citizens Bank, allow you to apply with a cosigner from the start. This can be helpful if you’re unsure you’ll qualify. Citizens Bank does not require a cosigner but does advise borrowers with little or no credit history to consider applying with a cosigner. Similarly, Laurel Road states that borrowers with incomes below $50,000 likely need a cosigner to qualify.

Some lenders also consider the higher of two credit scores — yours and your cosigner’s — while setting interest rates. This helps you get your best deal on student loan refinancing. Adding a cosigner can also make sense if they’re someone you share finances with, such as a spouse.

What your lender looks for in a cosigner

Not only do you need to find the right lender — you also need a cosigner who is well-qualified and willing to sign with you.

To increase your chances of being approved for student loan refinancing and qualifying for your favorable terms, your cosigner should meet the following standards:

1. Good credit

The most common reason a primary borrower might turn to a cosigner is bad credit or insufficient credit history. Different lenders have different credit requirements for their primary borrowers and cosigners. However, you can assume that a cosigner with a credit score of 700 or above may offer you the best chance of landing the loan. They’ll also most likely qualify for more attractive rates.

2. Sufficient income

Many primary borrowers looking to refinance student loans are not yet established in their careers, which means their income might be too low or unreliable to qualify on their own. Lenders want to see that a cosigner has sufficient, steady income to pay off the loan if the primary borrower cannot make the monthly payments.

Your bank will ask for both of your pay stubs, among other documents, to determine your income and debt-to-income (DT) ratio. If your cosigner makes a good living but already owes a great deal compared to their income, they might not qualify for the loan.

Your lender will calculate the DTI ratio, including the payment of the loan you are applying for. Even if your cosigner does not intend to make payments, the cosigned loan might push your cosigner’s ratio above the lender’s preferred DTI ratio.

3. Work and home stability

Lenders often want to see that cosigners have stable work and residence history. That means a cosigner who earns a high income but has frequently switched jobs might not be approved since his work history may appear unstable.

Similarly, a cosigner who has lived in the same residence for five or more years will be looked at much more favorably than a cosigner who moves every two years. This stability is another reason why a cosigner can help a young primary borrower. Young adults just out college haven’t had the time to build up a stable work or residence history.

Understand the risks for your cosigner

If you have a family member, spouse or parent cosigning a student loan with you, it may seem like the perfect solution to overwhelming student loan payments. However, there are potential problems that fall disproportionately on the cosigner.

That’s because cosigners share full responsibility for the loan with the primary borrower. Their liability for the loan can affect their own credit, for better or worse. It’s possible it could keep them from qualifying for other credit since the cosigned loan appears on their credit report.

Furthermore, if the primary borrower does not make consistent payments on the loan, the late or defaulted payments will negatively impact the cosigner’s credit score.

Releasing a cosigner after refinancing student loans

Considering the risks a cosigner takes on, some student loan refinancing companies have options in place to allow primary borrowers to eventually release their cosigners.

While a lender like Earnest might allow the primary borrower to discharge their cosigner after a period of on-time payments, many other lenders require cosigners to remain jointly responsible with the primary borrower for the life of the loan.

It’s also important to note that even the banks that do allow discharging of the cosigner still require the primary borrower to initiate the process.

How to decide if a cosigner is right for you

This situation comes with the potential to damage both your own and your cosigner’s financial standings and the relationship. As the primary borrower, you need to consider carefully before asking someone to cosign student loan refinancing.

In particular, make sure you have satisfactory answers to the following questions:

Why do you need a cosigner? Do you need a cosigner because your credit score and money management skills are less than robust? That might be a warning sign that taking on a cosigner is a bad idea. It might be worthwhile to spend several months in building credit so you can instead refinance on your own.

Do you need a cosigner because your credit score and money management skills are less than robust? That might be a warning sign that taking on a cosigner is a bad idea. It might be worthwhile to spend several months in building credit so you can instead refinance on your own. How could this cosigned loan affect your relationship? Money issues have a way of souring relationships, and you will have to deal with uncomfortable relationship dynamics as well as financial stress if you have trouble making payments after someone has cosigned for you.

Money issues have a way of souring relationships, and you will have to deal with uncomfortable relationship dynamics as well as financial stress if you have trouble making payments after someone has cosigned for you. What happens if either you or your cosigner passes away before paying off the loan? Generally, cosigners on private student loans and privately refinanced student loans are legally responsible for the debt if the primary borrower dies. And if your student loan cosigner dies, your debt might automatically enter default. Make sure you and your cosigner are completely clear on what to expect should the worst happen.

Generally, cosigners on private student loans and privately refinanced student loans are legally responsible for the debt if the primary borrower dies. And if your student loan cosigner dies, your debt might automatically enter default. Make sure you and your cosigner are completely clear on what to expect should the worst happen. Are you comfortable communicating with your cosigner? If the person you have chosen as your cosigner is not someone you’d feel comfortable sharing personal financial details with, you might want to rethink asking them to cosign your loan.

If the person you have chosen as your cosigner is not someone you’d feel comfortable sharing personal financial details with, you might want to rethink asking them to cosign your loan. Do you need a cosigner for student loan refinancing? The incredible rates that lenders offer for student loan refinancing may only be available to some primary borrowers if they take on a well-qualified cosigner. However, borrowers need to recognize that asking a friend or family member to be a cosigner is a major commitment, and it does not necessarily guarantee the best loan rates.

Use these questions to guide you through the decision of whether or not to refinance with a cosigner. Have open and honest discussions about the process of cosigning before you refinance your student debt.

Make sure you and your cosigner enter into a loan with your eyes open and commit to honest communication with each other throughout repayment. While there are benefits to having a cosigner, it’s crucial for both yours and your cosigner’s financial health and relationship to be aware of the downsides as well.

Elyssa Kirkham and Christina Majaski contributed to this report.

