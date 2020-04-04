Coronavirus Private Student Loan Relief: How to Get It

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

While the new coronavirus relief measures halt payments on federal student loans, they don’t cover private student loans. Fortunately, some private lenders are letting borrowers postpone payments on their student debt anyway.

Read on to learn what some of the top private student loan lenders are doing to provide financial relief during the coronavirus national emergency.

1. Sallie Mae

Sallie Mae is encouraging borrowers facing financial difficulties to get in touch: “We have assistance options available to you to help you keep your account in good standing during this unique health emergency.”

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, Sallie Mae let borrowers pause payments through forbearance for three months at a time, up to a limit of 12 months. During this national emergency, it might offer even more flexible options, though note that student loan interest may continue to accrue.

If you have Sallie Mae student loans, you can contact its customer service agents online via chat or through the Sallie Mae app. You can also call 800-4-SALLIE (800-472-5543).

Borrowers who are late on their payments, meanwhile, should instead call 877-604-8834.

2. College Ave

If you have College Ave student loans and need a break from payments, you can apply for the company’s disaster forbearance program, which suspends payments for three months.

To enroll in this program, you need to email servicing@collegeave.zendesk.com. In your email, include the following information:

Your 12-digit loan ID in the subject line. If you have several loans, a single loan ID will suffice.

Your full name and date of birth in the email body.

College Ave should process your request within five business days. While you can complete the process via email, you can also chat with its customer service team online for additional assistance.

If you choose disaster forbearance, interest will keep accruing on your loans, but it won’t be capitalized (added to your total balance) when the forbearance ends and full repayment resumes.

3. Discover

Discover says it has put assistance options in place for borrowers who are facing hardship as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. To learn about what it’s offering, you can call its customer service team at 1-800-STUDENT or 1-800-223-5614.

Even before the outbreak, Discover offered the following hardship protections for student loan borrowers:

Deferment of student loan payments to borrowers who go back to school, serve in a qualifying public organization or meet other criteria.

Early repayment assistance program, which delays a borrower’s first payment for up to three months.

Reduced payments for loans that are less than 60 days delinquent.

Forbearance, which postpones payments for up to 12 months for borrowers facing financial hardship.

A hardship program which reduces the interest rate for six months for borrowers experiencing extreme difficulties.

Given the current circumstances, the 12-month forbearance option might be the most relevant for many borrowers, but speak with Discover’s team to determine the best path forward.

4. CommonBond

Online lender CommonBond encourages its customers to take advantage of its natural disaster forbearance program if they’re having trouble keeping up with payments. This program pauses payments through the end of the national emergency declaration.

You can apply for forbearance at commonbond.co/forbearance. Once you submit your application, you’ll speak with a CommonBond specialist about the program. After your call, your request should be processed in three business days.

To fill out the application, you’ll simply need to enter your personal information, employment information and a reason for the request.

5. Citizens Bank

If you have private student loans from Citizens Bank, you might be able to get relief by calling its student lending advisors at 888-411-0266. You could also try Citizens Bank’s servicing partner, Firstmark, at 888-538-7378. In general, Citizens Bank offers deferment and forbearance options on a case-by-case basis.

Contact your loan servicer for assistance

Although private student loans aren’t eligible for the same protections that federal loans have, the top student lenders are stepping in to help borrowers pause their payments during this difficult time. Some make it easy to apply online, while others work with borrowers individually over the phone.

To learn more about your options, email or call your loan servicer ASAP. The sooner you ask for help, the sooner you’ll be able to get a break from your private student loan payments.

Just remember that interest will very likely continue to accrue on private student loans, meaning your balance will grow during a period of paused payments. But if you’re facing financial hardship, postponing payments could be exactly what you need right now to navigate this difficult time.

For additional information on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting student loan repayment and related issues, head to our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center.

