If you traveled or went home for spring break, you might be excited to head back to campus. But for many students across the U.S., returning to school — at least in person — is no longer an option.

A growing number of colleges and universities have canceled classes or moved them online in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the pathogen which has impacted more than 100,000 people across the world.

While some colleges plan to reassess their policies and potentially reopen their doors after a few weeks, others will remain closed until further notice.

Some college classes to move online amid coronavirus outbreak

In response to the spread of the virus, colleges from California to Massachusetts are preparing to move classes online. Some schools are closing due to suspected cases among their student body or staff, while others are shutting their doors preemptively to protect their communities.

“It is imperative that we take steps as individuals and as a community to help limit the spread of the coronavirus,” Tufts University President Anthony Monaco wrote in a statement announcing that the school would be moving classes online. “Our best opportunity to do so is to reduce the density of our population on our campuses, thereby decreasing the risk of community spread.”

Biddy Martin, the president at Amherst College — which plans to shut its campus next week and move its classes online, starting March 23 — emphasized that allowing students to return after spring break would be too much of a risk factor.

“We know that many people will travel widely during spring break, no matter how hard we try to discourage it,” Martin wrote in her statement. “The risk of having hundreds of people return from their travels to the campus is too great.”

Some colleges have closed campus indefinitely, while others hope to invite students back in April. Along with transitioning to virtual instruction, a number of schools are canceling large events and prohibiting nonessential gatherings of more than 100 people. Many study-abroad programs have also been affected.

Which colleges have closed their doors?

While the list continues to grow, here are some of the colleges and universities that have suspended classes or moved them online temporarily or indefinitely as of March 11, 2020:

If you’re a student or parent, make sure to check with your college directly for its latest policies.

Not sure where to go? Contact your school’s housing department

While some students can stay or return home to take their classes online, not everyone has this option. If you’re not sure where to go, reach out to your school’s housing department to learn about alternative arrangements.

Most colleges are making exceptions for students who need housing, allowing them to continue living in on-campus housing.

Tufts University, for example, announced that “students who are unable to return to their permanent residences at this time due to travel restrictions or other significant constraints will be allowed to remain in the dormitories.”

If you need a place to live, get in touch with your college’s administrators about your options.

