In an ideal world, we’d all have enough and would never have to borrow money. But in reality, only about 30% of Americans have no debt, according to a 2020 survey by CreditCards.com. It’s a fact that for many, consumer loans and lines of credit can help us finance necessary purchases we can’t afford on our own.

But countless lenders offer various consumer loans and lines of credit. That can make it hard to know which product is best for you. To help you decide, we’ll cover the difference between the two and some of the top options available.

The difference between consumer loans and lines of credit

Consumer loans are essentially any kind of loan you can take out as an individual, including mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and personal loans. They come with a set monthly payment and repayment term, and the account closes once you’ve repaid the debt.

Lines of credit, however, are a form of revolving credit, which means that you can borrow money up to your credit limit, pay it off, and then borrow again. A line of credit can be secured by collateral — such as in the case of a home equity line of credit — or unsecured, such as with a personal line of credit.

While consumer loans often give you a choice between a fixed and variable interest rate, lines of credit typically charge variable rates only.

To avoid making things too complicated, the only consumer loans we’ll cover in our roundup below are personal loans, which you can typically use for just about anything.

Also, while credit cards are a type of unsecured line of credit, we won’t cover them here. Instead, we’ll focus on personal lines of credit you can get from a bank, credit union, or online lender.

The best consumer loans and lines of credit

With so many options available, it can be hard to know where to start. To help you get an idea of what you can expect, we’ve put together a list of six of the top consumer loans and lines of credit.

Personal Loans Lender Best for SoFi Large loans Upgrade Small loans Lines of Credit Lender Best for KeyBank Unsecured line of credit Regions Bank Secured line of credit

Top 2 consumer loans

As you review each of the loan options we’ve listed, pay attention to rates and fees, repayment terms, and other features each lender offers borrowers.

SoFi: Best for large loans

If you’re planning a big home improvement or another high-cost project, SoFi allows you to borrow from $5,000 up to $100,000. Many other personal loan companies don’t even come close to that level. Here are some more details to know about SoFi personal loans: Fixed APRs from 5.99 % to 19.16 %

Repayment terms between two and seven years

Repayment terms between two and seven years

No fees

No collateral required

No collateral required Visit SoFi Upgrade: Best for small loans Some of the best personal loan companies require that you borrow at least $5,000 to $10,000. But if you don’t need anywhere near those amounts, consider Upgrade. Loans start at $1,000 and go as high as $50,000. Here’s what else you need to know about the lender: Rates from 7.99 % to 35.97 %

Repayment terms of three or five years

Fixed interest rates

Repayment terms of three or five years

Fixed interest rates

Origination fees between 1.5% and 6%

No collateral required

No collateral required Visit Upgrade Top 3 personal lines of credit Depending on what you need, one of the following lines of credit can be better than the others. Consider the monthly payment amount, credit limit, annual fee, and availability. KeyBank: Best for an unsecured credit line Unsecured debt can be expensive, but KeyBank offers a decent interest rate range on its Preferred Credit Line. Depending on your creditworthiness, your variable APR will be between 10.99% and 16.24%, as of January 23, 2019. That’s lower than the average credit card interest rate, which was 15.32% in February 2018, according to the Federal Reserve. But be sure to double-check the latest rates on the KeyBank website. Here are some other highlights to keep in mind: Credit limits from $2,000 to $50,000

Access funds online, in a branch, or by writing a check

Variable interest rates

Live in one of the following states to open a line of credit: Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennslyvania, Utah, Vermont, or Washington

Line of credit can be used as overdraft protection for KeyBank checking account

No collateral required

Line of credit can be used as overdraft protection for KeyBank checking account

No collateral required Visit KeyBank Regions Bank: Best for a secured line of credit If you don’t qualify for an unsecured line of credit or you’d prefer a lower interest rate, Regions Bank’s Savings Secured Line of Credit might be worth considering. As of January 23, 2019, the bank offers variable rates starting from 7.50% APR. Check Regions Bank’s website for the most up-to-date rates. Other highlights include: Credit limit ranges from $250 to $100,000

Monthly payment of 5% of your outstanding balance or $10, whichever is greater

Access funds online, by phone, in a branch, or by writing a check

Variable interest rates

$50 annual fee Additional information Live in one of the following states to open a line of credit: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, or Texas

Can use line of credit as overdraft protection for Regions Bank checking account

Credit limit can be up to 100% of available balance in a Regions savings or money market account Visit Regions Bank How to choose between consumer loans and lines of credit A consumer loan is typically better if you have one specific reason to borrow money and don’t anticipate needing credit on an ongoing basis. In contrast, getting a line of credit is a good idea if you anticipate needing to borrow on an ongoing basis. For example, small businesses often get a line of credit to help leverage ongoing short-term cash needs. Also consider a line of credit if you want a lower variable rate, but understand that it might increase in the future. To determine which one is better, consider your needs and preferences. Picking the right lender While we’ve listed a few different lenders above for consumer loans and lines of credit, these aren’t the best for everyone. In addition to considering other top personal loan companies, look at other lenders that offer lines of credit. Specifically, take a look at your local credit unions. Credit unions often charge lower interest rates and fees than banks because they’re not-for-profit organizations. This means that they return profits to their members in the form of better products and services. As you shop around, compare not only interest rates but also other details, such as the monthly payment amount, fees, and repayment terms. Doing your due diligence can put you in a better position to pick the loan or line of credit that works best for you and your situation. Note: Student Loan Hero has independently collected the above information related to personal lines of credit. KeyBank and Regions Bank have neither provided nor reviewed the information shared in this article.

