If you suspect your student loan servicer is charging you unfair fees, failing to allocate your payments the right way or engaging in deceptive practices, you may need to know how to submit a complaint to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

The CFPB is a government agency that protects consumers of financial products and services — everything from student loans and mortgages to credit reporting and debt collection. You can submit consumer complaints about your student loans and the CFPB may be able to help resolve your issue.

Here’s how to submit a complaint to the CFPB if you’re having problems with your student loan servicer:

How to submit a complaint to the CFPB

Here are 10 steps to submitting your complaint:

1. Try to resolve the issue with your loan servicer first

2. Gather supporting documents

3. Go to ConsumerFinance.gov/complaint

4. Select ‘student loan’ from the list of options

5. Select ‘federal student loan’ or ‘private student loan’

6. Describe what happened

7. Indicate if you want your story included in the CFPB Database

8. Follow the rest of the submission process as instructed

9. Wait up to 15 days for a response

10. Review the response from your loan servicer

1. Try to resolve the issue with your loan servicer first

Before submitting a complaint, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau expects you to try and resolve the issue directly with your loan servicer. Only when it is clear to you that no resolution can be found should you bring in the CFPB to help resolve the matter.

2. Gather supporting documents

The CFPB encourages you to include third-party supporting documents with your complaint, such as billing statements, contracts, letters and receipts.

This is the official website of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau where you’ll file your complaint.

4. Select ‘student loan’ from the list of options

You’ll find this among eight other options under “Choose the product or service that best matches your complaint.” As you’ll see, student loans are one of many financial products and services for which the CFPB accepts complaints.

5. Select ‘federal student loan’ or ‘private student loan’

Indicate what type of student loan your servicer is responsible for handling.

6. Describe what happened

The CFPB wants to hear your side of the story. What they do not want you to include in this section is any personally-identifying information (e.g., your name, account number, contact information or Social Security number) at this stage.

7. Indicate whether you want your story included in the CFPB Consumer Complaint Database

Once you’ve described what happened, you’ll have the option of choosing whether you want your story included in the Consumer Complaint Database – a public database that anyone can view.

If you’re not sure whether to make it public, keep in mind your story could be helpful to another borrower who is having a similar issue.

Of course, even if you decline to have your description of the situation made public, the details of your complaint may still be included in the database, minus any personal details. This includes basic information, such as:

Date you submitted the complaint

Product type (student loan)

Sub-product (federal student loan)

Issue (dealing with my lender or servicer)

Description (if you elected to include it)

Name and location of your servicer

Their response to your complaint

Whether you disputed the response or not

Browse through the database to see for yourself.

8. Follow the rest of the submission process as instructed

Describe your desired solution

Provide requested personal information

Provide requested product information

Review your submission

Submit the complaint

9. Wait up to 15 days for a response

Upon receipt of your complaint, the CFPB will forward it and any supporting documents, to your loan servicer for review. Your servicer generally has up to 15 days to respond.

During this 15-day waiting period, you can expect to receive email updates from the CFPB. However, you are also free to login to the website as often as you like to check on the status of your complaint.

Another possibility is that, upon reviewing your complaint, the CFPB determines another government agency is better-suited to assist you. In that case, they will let you know they have forwarded your information to another agency for review.

10. Review the response from your loan servicer

Best case scenario, you’re thrilled with the response, which outlines the steps your loan servicer plans to take to resolve the issue to your satisfaction. Worst case scenario, you’re disappointed in the response, in which case you can submit a new complaint with the CFPB.

Examples of complaints from the database

When you select your issue – “Dealing with my lender or servicer” – you’ll have the option of selecting from one of the following sub-issues:

Trouble with how payments are handled

Don’t agree with fees charged

Received bad information about my loan

Need information about my balance/terms

Keep getting calls about my loan

Having problems with customer servicer

If you don’t see your sub-issue listed, it may be that the problem you are having is not actually specific to your loan servicer, but a different issue entirely, like “Getting a loan” or “Can’t repay my loan.”

Note that if your issue is financial aid eligibility or receiving your money for your federal student loan, the CFPB may ask you to direct your complaint to the U.S. Department of Education.

How the CFPB uses your complaint information

Besides forwarding your complaint to your loan servicer and including some of your complaint information in the Consumer Complaint Database, the CFPB also:

Shares complaints with state, federal and law enforcement officials

Sends complaint reports to Congress

Analyzes complaint data to better enforce rules and write new ones

Other ways the CFPB helps student loan borrowers

Besides accepting complaints, the CFPB:

Educates borrowers on student loan options

Provides an online tool to help borrowers compare financial aid offers

Regulates the student loan industry, including oversight of predatory lending practices, payment processing issues, service member rights and affordability of private student loans

More ways to contact the CFPB

In addition to the webpage listed above , the CFPB also has a direct line for consumers to call with questions.

If you have any problems during the complaint process, do not hesitate to call the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau at 855-411-2372 (411-CFPB) any weekday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time. If you use a Telecommunication Device for the Deaf (TDD) or text telephone, dial (855) 729-CFPB.

And if you just can’t continue with your student loan servicer, here are some ways to get rid of them.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

