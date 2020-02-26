What You Need to Know About Applying for International Student Loans

As the number of international students studying in the U.S. continues to climb each year — even while new enrollment slows — finding a way to pay for an international education continues to be a top priority for many students. Navigating a new system of financial aid can seem daunting, especially because federal student aid won’t be available to you. But there are many other funding options to explore. Here’s what you need to know about international student loans.
- Application process for international student loans
- Before you take out an international student loan
- Finding the right lender for international student loans
Student loans for international students
Without U.S. citizenship or qualifying for “eligible noncitizen” status, international students do not qualify for federal student aid.
That means you might search out private student loans instead — but most American lenders will need you to find a qualified cosigner. That person should not only have U.S. citizenship, but also a solid income and good credit score to help you get approved for the loan, said Leslie H. Tayne, a New York-based attorney specializing in debt relief. The private lender EDvestinU, for example, requires your cosigner to have a strong credit history and an annual income of at least $30,000.
International students commonly use a cosigner who’s not a parent, but is a relative living in the U.S., said Richard Neilsen, education loan program manager at New Hampshire Higher Education Loan Corporation, the parent entity of EDvestinU. As is the case for American applicants, the international student seeking the loan must also be enrolled at least half-time at a degree-granting institution, Neilsen said.
Without a cosigner, it is possible, though more difficult, to find college financing as an international student. Although they’re in the minority, lenders like MPOWER Financing and Prodigy Finance do not require a cosigner on student loans for international students.
Application process for international student loans
The application process typically takes place online, but most lenders offer customer service support by phone. You can start by completing a form that asks for information about you, your school and your desired loan.
At Discover, for example, you’ll be asked for:
- School information: Major(s) and period of enrollment
- Loan information: Amount requested and other financial aid
- Financial information: Income and monthly mortgage or rent payments
- Personal information: Permanent address and temporary or in-school address
Some lenders request additional details. MPOWER Financing, for example, asks how you’ll use your loan. Your options may include:
- Tuition
- University housing
- Health insurance
- Meal plan
- Other school bills
Depending on the lender, you may upload your documents during this initial application or after you’ve been approved. U.S.-based lenders also often require a copy of your visa or other immigration documentation.
At MPOWER Financing, for example, you could receive a conditional offer within three days after submitting your application. You’d then upload documents, such as your college admission letter, to verify your application.
Once you’re approved, your school receives the loan funds. At MPOWER Financing, the entire process could take two to ten weeks.
Before you take out an international student loan
Before resorting to a U.S. private loan, search for scholarships, grants and fellowships, since you won’t have to pay them back. The U.S. Department of State, in fact, is a good resource for gift aid for international students. Consult your school’s financial aid office early and often during this process, too.
If taking out a loan becomes a necessity, survey options in your own country. If you’re from India, for example, compare the international student loans offered by HDFC Credila Financial Services to the quotes you receive in the U.S.
Finding the right lender for international student loans
If you decide student loans are necessary, it can be difficult to find a lender that is willing to work with you. But it’s not impossible. The first step in finding the right lender is ensuring you’re eligible, generally based on the following factors:
- Your nationality
- The U.S. school you’ll attend
- Your major or degree program
- Whether or not you have a cosigner
You might want to consider the pros and cons of taking out a student loan with a big bank like SunTrust Bank’s Union Federal or Citizens Bank. Each offers international student loans.
You’ll also want to make a side-by-side comparison of lenders, big and small, looking at the following factors:
- Fixed and variable interest rates
- Aggregate loan limits
- Grace period
- Deferment and forbearance options
- Repayment term lengths
To find out more about private student loans, check out our resources for international students.
Sarah Sharkey contributed to this report.
Need a student loan?Here are our top student loan lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligibility
|* The Sallie Mae partner referenced is not the creditor for these loans and is compensated by Sallie Mae for the referral of Smart Option Student Loan customers.
1 Important Disclosures for College Ave.
CollegeAve Disclosures
College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.
(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.
(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.
Information advertised valid as of 11/4/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.
2 Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.
3 Important Disclosures for Discover.
Discover's lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.
Discover Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).
5 Important Disclosures for Citizens.
Citizens Disclosures
Undergraduate Rate Disclosure: Variable rate, based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of February 1, 2020,the one-month LIBOR rate is 1.66%. Variable interest rates range from 4.22% – 7.81% (4.22% – 7.81% APR) and will fluctuate over the term of the borrower’s loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Fixed interest rates range from 4.36% – 7.95% (4.36% – 7.95% APR) based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Lowest rates shown for eligible, creditworthy applicants with an undergraduate level degree, require a 5-year repayment term and include our Loyalty discount and Automatic Payment discount of 0.25 percentage points each, as outlined in the Loyalty and Automatic Payment Discount disclosures. The maximum variable rate on the Education Refinance Loan is the greater of 21.00% or Prime Rate plus 9.00%. Subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change. Please note: Due to federal regulations, Citizens Bank is required to provide every potential borrower with disclosure information before they apply for a private student loan. The borrower will be presented with an Application Disclosure and an Approval Disclosure within the application process before they accept the terms and conditions of their loan.
Federal Loan vs. Private Loan Benefits: Some federal student loans include unique benefits that the borrower may not receive with a private student loan, some of which we do not offer with the Education Refinance Loan. Borrowers should carefully review their current benefits, especially if they work in public service, are in the military, are currently on or considering income based repayment options or are concerned about a steady source of future income and would want to lower their payments at some time in the future. When the borrower refinances, they waive any current and potential future benefits of their federal loans and replace those with the benefits of the Education Refinance Loan. For more information about federal student loan benefits and federal loan consolidation, visit http://studentaid.ed.gov/. We also have several resources available to help the borrower make a decision at http://www.citizensbank.com/EdRefinance,including Should I Refinance My Student Loans? and our FAQs. Should I Refinance My Student Loans? includes a comparison of federal and private student loan benefits that we encourage the borrower to review.
Citizens Bank Student Loan Eligibility: Borrowers must be enrolled at least half-time in a degree-granting program at an eligible institution. Borrowers must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident or an international borrower/eligible non-citizen with a creditworthy U.S. citizen or permanent resident co-signer. For borrowers who have not attained the age of majority in their state of residence, a co-signer is required. Citizens Bank reserves the right to modify eligibility criteria at anytime. Interest rate ranges subject to change. Citizens Bank private student loans are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application/consumer credit agreement, verification of application information, and if applicable, self-certification form, school certification of the loan amount, and student’s enrollment at a Citizens Bank- participating school.
Loyalty Discount Disclosure: The borrower will be eligible for a 0.25 percentage point interest rate reduction on their loan if the borrower or their co-signer (if applicable) has a qualifying account in existence with us at the time the borrower and their co-signer (if applicable) have submitted a completed application authorizing us to review their credit request for the loan. The following are qualifying accounts: any checking account, savings account, money market account, certificate of deposit, automobile loan, home equity loan, home equity line of credit, mortgage, credit card account, or other student loans owned by Citizens Bank, N.A. Please note, our checking and savings account options are only available in the following states: CT, DE, MA, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, and VT and some products may have an associated cost. This discount will be reflected in the interest rate disclosed in the Loan Approval Disclosure that will be provided to the borrower once the loan is approved. Limit of one Loyalty Discount per loan and discount will not be applied to prior loans. The Loyalty Discount will remain in effect for the life of the loan.
Automatic Payment Discount Disclosure: Borrowers will be eligible to receive a 0.25 percentage point interest rate reduction on their student loans owned by Citizens Bank, N.A. during such time as payments are required to be made and our loan servicer is authorized to automatically deduct payments each month from any bank account the borrower designates. Discount is not available when payments are not due, such as during forbearance. If our loan servicer is unable to successfully withdraw the automatic deductions from the designated account three or more times within any 12-month period, the borrower will no longer be eligible for this discount.
|2.84% – 10.97%1
|Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents
|2.75% – 10.65%*,2
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|2.80% – 11.37%3
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|3.52% – 9.50%4
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|4.22% – 7.81%5
|Undergraduate and Graduate