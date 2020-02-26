What You Need to Know About Applying for International Student Loans

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

As the number of international students studying in the U.S. continues to climb each year — even while new enrollment slows — finding a way to pay for an international education continues to be a top priority for many students. Navigating a new system of financial aid can seem daunting, especially because federal student aid won’t be available to you. But there are many other funding options to explore. Here’s what you need to know about international student loans.

Student loans for international students

Without U.S. citizenship or qualifying for “eligible noncitizen” status, international students do not qualify for federal student aid.

That means you might search out private student loans instead — but most American lenders will need you to find a qualified cosigner. That person should not only have U.S. citizenship, but also a solid income and good credit score to help you get approved for the loan, said Leslie H. Tayne, a New York-based attorney specializing in debt relief. The private lender EDvestinU, for example, requires your cosigner to have a strong credit history and an annual income of at least $30,000.

International students commonly use a cosigner who’s not a parent, but is a relative living in the U.S., said Richard Neilsen, education loan program manager at New Hampshire Higher Education Loan Corporation, the parent entity of EDvestinU. As is the case for American applicants, the international student seeking the loan must also be enrolled at least half-time at a degree-granting institution, Neilsen said.

Without a cosigner, it is possible, though more difficult, to find college financing as an international student. Although they’re in the minority, lenders like MPOWER Financing and Prodigy Finance do not require a cosigner on student loans for international students.

Application process for international student loans

The application process typically takes place online, but most lenders offer customer service support by phone. You can start by completing a form that asks for information about you, your school and your desired loan.

At Discover, for example, you’ll be asked for:

School information: Major(s) and period of enrollment

Major(s) and period of enrollment Loan information: Amount requested and other financial aid

Amount requested and other financial aid Financial information: Income and monthly mortgage or rent payments

Income and monthly mortgage or rent payments Personal information: Permanent address and temporary or in-school address

Some lenders request additional details. MPOWER Financing, for example, asks how you’ll use your loan. Your options may include:

Tuition

University housing

Health insurance

Meal plan

Other school bills

Depending on the lender, you may upload your documents during this initial application or after you’ve been approved. U.S.-based lenders also often require a copy of your visa or other immigration documentation.

At MPOWER Financing, for example, you could receive a conditional offer within three days after submitting your application. You’d then upload documents, such as your college admission letter, to verify your application.

Once you’re approved, your school receives the loan funds. At MPOWER Financing, the entire process could take two to ten weeks.

Before you take out an international student loan

Before resorting to a U.S. private loan, search for scholarships, grants and fellowships, since you won’t have to pay them back. The U.S. Department of State, in fact, is a good resource for gift aid for international students. Consult your school’s financial aid office early and often during this process, too.

If taking out a loan becomes a necessity, survey options in your own country. If you’re from India, for example, compare the international student loans offered by HDFC Credila Financial Services to the quotes you receive in the U.S.

Finding the right lender for international student loans

If you decide student loans are necessary, it can be difficult to find a lender that is willing to work with you. But it’s not impossible. The first step in finding the right lender is ensuring you’re eligible, generally based on the following factors:

Your nationality

The U.S. school you’ll attend

Your major or degree program

Whether or not you have a cosigner

You might want to consider the pros and cons of taking out a student loan with a big bank like SunTrust Bank’s Union Federal or Citizens Bank. Each offers international student loans.

You’ll also want to make a side-by-side comparison of lenders, big and small, looking at the following factors:

Fixed and variable interest rates

Aggregate loan limits

Grace period

Deferment and forbearance options

Repayment term lengths

To find out more about private student loans, check out our resources for international students.

Sarah Sharkey contributed to this report.

