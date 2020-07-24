5 Ways to Be a Successful (and Happy) Commuter Student

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

As a commuter student, you might be able to lower your college costs significantly, especially if you live at home with your parents. Although your transportation costs will likely go up, you won’t have to worry about paying for room and board on campus.

At the same time, you might feel like you’re missing out on some traditional college experiences, like dorm parties and football games. This reality could make some students feel disconnected and lonely, perhaps even leading to college commuter student depression or poor academic performance.

If you commute to campus and feel like your car and classroom comprise your entire world, don’t give up. Here are some ways to improve your circumstances, financially and socially:

1. Budget for transportation expenses

Commuter students may have cheaper college costs and lower student loans since housing and dorm expenses aren’t added to the price tag – but they’ve got their cars to contend with.

Parking registration costs can cost a small fortune at some colleges and universities.

Take the UC Irvine campus: Commuter students pay $75 to $94 per month in parking permit fees in 2020-2021. Assuming nine months of commuting to campus, that would add up to $675 to $846 per year.

Depending on how far away you live from school, you’ll need to incorporate gas, insurance and vehicle maintenance into your budget. Don’t forget the occasional street parking meter fees when you can’t find a spot to park in the commuter lot.

If you live closer to campus, find out if you can carpool with other commuter students, taking turns driving on certain days of the week. You might also check for nearby public transportation. Depending on the area’s infrastructure, an accessible rail or bus system can replace driving a car to class, at least on occasion.

2. Schedule your classes strategically

Any class schedule configuration for a resident student is naturally going to be more convenient. If you have two classes in the morning, you can walk back to your dorm and catch some z’s before returning later in the evening for a class after dinner.

Commuter students aren’t so lucky. Unless you want to drive home after your 10 a.m. class just to come all the way back for your 7 p.m. lecture, you’ll be wasting time, energy and gas.

Or, you can save money on transportation costs — and your own time — by scheduling your classes together two or three days a week. Stacking them in concentrated time blocks can give you at least one or two days off from driving, more time to study and a better school-life balance.

Keep in mind that if your schedule doesn’t quite work out the way you’d like, there are still plenty of ways to make the most of your time if you’re on campus all day. Become a regular at your campus library and take advantage of the quiet atmosphere for studying or catching up on homework.

Finding a work-study position or other jobs on campus is another way to utilize the time wisely, since it can earn you money, reduce your tuition bill and possibly garner valuable experience needed after graduating.

3. Immerse yourself in campus activities

If there’s one common complaint of a commuter student, it’s the lack of connection with the campus culture.

The resident students live on campus, so they have many opportunities to form friendships and live a somewhat independent, adult lifestyle. Conversely, commuter students can experience major “FOMO”, the recently coined colloquialism for the “fear of missing out”.

Fortunately, your school has a wealth of resources to choose from. Look into joining clubs, groups or student organizations you’re interested in and passionate about, and get involved in on-campus activities or sporting events.

Your school might even have a commuter student association, where you can meet other students who trek to campus every day. Stick with it; you may not make fast friends or hit it off with everyone, but keep engaging in campus events and you’ll find like-minded students.

Stay realistic about developing a social life, too. Living on campus isn’t one big party, as much as you like to think it is. Even resident students who live in a dorm full of people can have a hard time fitting in and finding their niche.

As a commuter, you have the chance to step back and approach college life in a more autonomous way, but you may need to get outside of your comfort zone to avoid getting stuck in a home, commute, school and repeat cycle.

4. Build a rapport with mentors

As a commuter, it can be hard to connect with your professors and advisors when you’re not a resident student who can pop on over to their department whenever you like.

Budget your time and schedule meetings with your teachers. Find out when their office hours are and schedule frequent check-ins with them to start building some familiarity. Ideally, every student — resident or commuter — should do this to foster a better relationship with their professors.

If you’re an undergrad, your student center may also be able to coordinate a mentor relationship, much like a resident student would have with dorm RAs. Having an older peer to talk to can help bridge the gap between commuter and resident students and make you feel more included in campus life.

5. Don’t forget your parents

If you’ll be commuting from home, you’ll need to devise some new living arrangements with your parents.

You and your parents should already be setting aside time to talk about the basics of college expenses and how you’ll pay for it. Use this as a chance to discuss everything from paying rent while living at home, contributing to bills, paying your own way when it comes to gas and transportation or buying your own groceries.

Opening a dialogue with your parents sets you up for true independence when you do move out to your own apartment. Sure, you might be just a bit envious of those resident students who seem to have it so much easier, but think about how much the responsibility will pay off in the end.

Lastly, talk to your parents about the prospect of commuting as early as you can. Are you commuting out of financial necessity? Is it a personal preference? Is it feelings of homesickness? What are your expectations, and theirs?

Ultimately, these are highly personal talking points that only you and your parents can solve. Make the most of your academic experience in college, keep your grades up and look to involve yourself in the campus culture in ways that suit you.

You’ll find that your time as a commuter student will give you unique perspectives and experiences, setting you up for post-grad success that can rival that of any resident student.

Plus, the money you save on room and board could mean way less student loan debt after graduation.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

