Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Refinancing with Laurel Road Refinancing rates from 1.89% APR. Checking your rates won’t affect your credit score. Check out Laurel road

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

* * *

If you’re looking to pit CommonBond vs. SoFi, you might already know a great deal about student loan refinancing — a strategy that could help you save money on interest or lower your monthly debt payment.

Both of these leading student loan refinancing companies stand out from their competition by offering low interest rates, a variety of repayment terms and protections like deferment and forbearance. But how do they stand out from each other?

Let’s dive deeper to find out whether one finishes on top in the SoFi vs. CommonBond showdown:

CommonBond vs. SoFi: The basics

As relatively newer companies with high-tech approaches to lending, CommonBond and SoFi have a lot in common. For one, they provide student loan refinancing for the most debt-burdened borrowers. CommonBond will refinance up to $500,000, while SoFi has no maximum amount.

Both provide competitive interest rates and let you choose between fixed and variable rates on your refinanced student loan. CommonBond also has a hybrid loan option, which involves a fixed rate for five years and a variable rate for the rest of your term.

The CommonBond vs. SoFi chart below takes a closer look at the rates and terms on these two lenders’ student loan refinancing products.

CommonBond SoFi Loan amount $5,000 to $500,000 $5,000 or more APR range Variable: 1.99% – 5.41%

Fixed: 2.78% – 5.59% Variable: 2.25% – 6.09%

Fixed: 2.99% – 6.09% Repayment terms Up to 20 years Up to 20 years Rate type Fixed, variable or hybrid Fixed or variable Autopay discount 0.25 percentage points 0.25 percentage points Origination fee 0.00% 0.00% Prepayment penalty None None Allows a cosigner? Yes Yes Offers cosigner release? Yes (after 36 consecutive on-time payments) No (though you could refinance a second time to release the cosigner) Instant prequalification Yes Yes Eligibility requirements ● Minimum 660 credit score

● Received a bachelor’s degree from an eligible school

● U.S. citizen, permanent resident or visa holder

● Meet other requirements for income and employment ● Minimum 650 credit score

● Received at least an associate degree from an eligible school

● U.S. citizen, permanent resident or visa holder

● Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program recipients or non-permanent residents can apply with a U.S. permanent resident cosigner

● Meet other requirements for income and employment Residency requirements Lends in all states except for Mississippi and Nevada Lends in all 50 states Extra benefits ● 32 months of deferment if you return to school

● 24 months of forbearance if you encounter financial hardship

● When you refinance, CommonBond pays to educate a child in a developing country. ● Deferment if you return to school

● Forbearance if you encounter financial hardship, experience unemployment or serve in the military

● Career, financial coaching

● Community events

● Entrepreneur Program

Since CommonBond and SoFi allow for instant rate quotes, you can easily compare preliminary offers from the two lenders. Although you might go with the loan with the lowest interest rate, remember that there are other factors to consider, too.

4 times to choose CommonBond vs. SoFi

Although CommonBond and SoFi offer competitive terms and useful benefits to creditworthy borrowers, CommonBond offers a few perks that its rival doesn’t.

Here are four scenarios when it could make sense to choose CommonBond as your refinancing provider.

1. You can qualify for the lowest rates

With its variable APR starting at 1.99%, CommonBond advertised a slightly lower interest rate on a refinanced student loan than SoFi did at the time this article was published. That said, things can change, so it’s worth checking the rates, and either way, you or your cosigner will need excellent credit to qualify for those lowest rates.

If your priority is to save the most money on interest, CommonBond could come out as the winner against SoFi. But look at your offered rates with both lenders to see which will give you your best deal based on the information you provide in your application.

2. You’re interested in a hybrid loan

CommonBond is unique with its hybrid loan product, which combines a fixed rate and variable rate on the same loan. When you borrow a hybrid loan, you’re signing up for a 10-year repayment term.

The first five years will have a fixed rate, after which the loan will switch to a variable rate. The variable rate will be assigned based on the London Interbank Offered Rate — a key financial benchmark, often known as LIBOR — and could fluctuate.

That said, you could pay off your loan ahead of time without penalty. According to CommonBond, the hybrid loan is best for borrowers who intend to pay off their loan earlier than planned and avoid much exposure to the variable interest rate.

With the hybrid loan, you could get a lower fixed rate than you would on the traditional fixed-rate loan. If you can pay off your debt within five years, you’ll save money on interest and never have to deal with the uncertainty of a variable rate.

3. You want the option of cosigner release

Adding a cosigner to your refinancing application could help you qualify for lower rates, especially if you don’t have strong credit or steady income. But you and your cosigner must be comfortable sharing debt, as your cosigner’s finances will be on the line if you can’t pay.

CommonBond, however, offers the perk of loan cosigner release. If you make 36 consecutive on-time monthly payments, you could apply to have your cosigner removed from the loan. Going forward, you’d be the only one responsible for your debt.

SoFi, on the other hand, allows you to apply with a cosigner, but it doesn’t offer a cosigner release.

4. You support CommonBond’s social mission

When you refinance with CommonBond, the lender promises to cover the cost of a child’s education in Laos, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Ghana. It partners with nonprofit organization Pencils of Promise to provide schools, teachers and technology to thousands of young learners.

To date, CommonBond has donated over $1 million and built 470-plus schools through this program. If you want to refinance with a lender that’s committed to improving social good, CommonBond could be the right choice for you.

3 times to choose SoFi vs. CommonBond

While CommonBond has low rates and flexible terms, SoFi also offers a variety of benefits to customers, plus it often has relatively low interest rates, so it’s worth looking at when you do your comparison shopping.

Here are three instances when refinancing with SoFi might be preferable to refinancing with CommonBond.

1. You fail to meet one of CommonBond’s eligibility criteria

While both SoFi and CommonBond allow cosigners and are relatively accessible as compared to other competing lenders, SoFi’s eligibility criteria are more lenient.

You might find yourself ineligible for CommonBond if you’re refinancing student loans with an associate degree as opposed to a bachelor’s, for example.

Here are other times where SoFi might be a more accessible alternative to CommonBond:

Your credit score falls in the 650-to-660 range

You’re a non-permanent resident or DACA recipient with a U.S. permanent resident cosigner

You have an associate degree

You live in Mississippi or Nevada

You have more than $500,000 of student loan debt

If you’re in one of these categories, you might find a new competing lender to compare with SoFi. For example, EdVestinU works with borrowers who didn’t graduate or hold an associate degree.

2. You will make use of its special member benefits

SoFi is unique for all the benefits it offers to its customers. Here are the resources you’ll be connected with if you choose to refinance your student loans with SoFi:

Career services to help you with searching for a job, changing careers and personal branding

Financial coaching to help you achieve your financial and investing goals

Community events to meet people through dinners, happy hours, educational activities, networking opportunities and other exclusive experiences

Member discount of 0.125% on additional loans you borrow from SoFi

Bonus for referring another customer

3. You’re a medical or dental resident looking to refinance

SoFi offers a special student loan product for medical and dental residents looking to refinance their medical school debt. If you’re a medical resident or fellow with more than $10,000 in student loans, you could be eligible for a SoFi medical resident refinance loan.

You can choose repayment terms of 5, 7, 10, 15 or 20 years, as well as a fixed or variable rate. You won’t have to make full monthly payments right away. Instead, you can send in $100 per month until you finish your program, for up to 54 months.

While some residents simply put their loans into deferment, refinancing and making small monthly payments could limit the accrual of interest — SoFi even promises not to compound interest. As a result, your balance won’t be as big when you finish residency and start full repayment.

With that said, medical and dental school graduates have a host or repayment options, so review our related guides:

What to know before choosing a refinancing lender

Before making a decision in the SoFi vs. CommonBond battle, make sure you understand the pros and cons of student loan refinancing.

For instance, refinancing can save you money if you qualify for a lower interest rate. It lets you adjust your monthly payments by choosing new repayment terms — a shorter term could get you out of debt faster, whereas a longer term could reduce your monthly bills.

Plus, you can refinance both federal and private student loans together into one new loan, simplifying your debt.

But when you refinance a federal student loan, you turn it into a private one. As a result, you lose access to federal programs, such as income-driven repayment plans and certain loan forgiveness programs.

If you’re relying on either, refinancing likely wouldn’t be a good move. But if you’re confident you can pay back the loan on time — or take advantage of CommonBond or SoFi’s deferment and forbearance benefits, if necessary — then refinancing could save you money on your debt.

CommonBond vs. SoFi: Which is right for you?

When comparing CommonBond vs. SoFi, it’s obvious that both lenders offer useful perks and benefits to customers, along with competitive rates and flexible repayment terms on their student loans.

Neither comes out as a clear winner in the SoFi vs. CommonBond contest. Rather, the right lender depends on your unique circumstances and needs.

If the option of cosigner release is important to you, for instance, CommonBond could be the better choice. But if you’re intrigued by SoFi’s member benefits, you might be better off going with SoFi.

Either way, make sure to compare offers from a variety of lenders before choosing. By shopping around, you can feel confident you’ve found the best offer for your refinanced student loan.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!