5 Ways Transferring Schools Could Affect Your College Loans

Avatar

Christy Rakoczy

Updated on February 28, 2020
February 28, 2020February 28, 2020Success StoriesFeatured, Paying for College, Student Loans1025Christy RakoczySEO
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

college loans
Logo

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
2.84% to 10.97% APR1

Visit Lender

3.52% to 9.50% APR2

Visit Lender

2.75% to 10.65% APR3

Visit Lender

1Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount.  The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 11/4/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



2Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).

  1.  Rates are as of July 1, 2019 and include auto-pay discount. All loans are eligible for a 0.25% reduction in interest rate by agreeing to automatic payment withdrawals once in repayment. Variable rates may increase after consummation.


3Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

  • Variable APR
Learn more about private student loan lenders.

There are many reasons to transfer to a different academic program or school during your college career. But if you decide to take this step, it’s important to understand the impact transferring colleges will have on your financial aid, and particularly on your college loans.

This guide will help you understand what you need to know about switching schools when you have student loan debt.

1. Transferring colleges could impact your financial aid and eligibility for college loans

When you apply for college, each school puts together a financial aid package for you to consider. If you switch schools, your new college will need to put together a package for you.

If you’re hoping to receive federal loans or grants from your new school but plan to transfer there in the middle of the year, you’ll need to update your Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). If you’re transferring at the end of the year, you can simply include your new school’s information when you fill out your FAFSA for the upcoming academic year.

To update an existing FAFSA, log in to the Federal Student Aid site and select “Make FAFSA Corrections.” Add in your new school’s information, and then submit the update.

Your FAFSA is good for a year after it’s submitted. As a result, your eligibility for financial aid shouldn’t change if you want to transfer midyear and submit an updated FAFSA. However, any aid paid to your previous school counts toward your annual loan limits.

When you update or submit a new FAFSA, the cost of your new school and the availability of other aid, such as scholarships and grants, will likely differ from your old school. This means the amount of money you’re eligible to borrow could change once you’ve submitted a new or updated FAFSA.

Many private student loan lenders also consider your school’s cost of attendance to determine how much you can borrow. If your private lender sets a maximum loan amount based on your cost of attendance, changing schools could raise or lower your loan limits.

2. You might need to cancel your financial aid disbursement

Money from college loans is typically distributed to the school you’re attending in large payments at the start of each semester. If you’re changing schools midyear, you need to notify the financial aid office at your old school to cancel your financial aid disbursement.

If you have private student loans, you might also need to tell your private loan lender not to disburse funds to your old school. If you’d been approved for a private loan to cover a full academic year at your old school, the lender might decrease your loan amount.

You cannot simply transfer private or federal loan money from your old school to your new one. Be sure to provide notice before loans are disbursed.

You’ll also want to take action to ensure you’ve properly withdrawn from your old school before withdrawal deadlines. That way, you don’t end up owing money for a semester you won’t be attending.

3. Applying for new college loans might be necessary

Revising your FAFSA or submitting a new one should make it easy to obtain funding for your continuing education. Your school will receive your FAFSA data, put together a financial aid package, and award an appropriate amount of federal aid.

However, if you need additional funding from a private lender, you might need to submit a new loan application with details about your new academic program. If approved, your loan will be disbursed directly to your new school. Speak with your lender to see what they require.

4. The two-distribution rule could affect your loans

Direct loans must be disbursed in two payments. So if you’re transferring mid-year, your loans will be disbursed in two separate payments over one semester.

If you’re counting on a refund when your loans are disbursed to help you afford textbooks or other costs, you might receive only part of your payment at the beginning of the semester.

You might need to do some careful budgeting until the second disbursement is completed.

5. Your loans could enter repayment

You can defer payments on federal loans and on many private loans while you’re attending school. Your loans might also qualify for a grace period that lasts for up to six months after graduation. In fact, if you’re enrolled in an eligible academic program at least half-time, your federal loans are typically placed into deferment automatically.

If you have a private loan, you might be able to defer payments until after graduation or make interest-only payments while in school.

When you leave your old school, however, your withdrawal from your academic program will be reported to your lender. Make sure your lenders are aware that you’re enrolled at a new school. If your lenders think you’ve left school for an extended period of time, your loans might enter repayment, sticking you with a hefty student loan bill.

While your new school should automatically report your enrollment, you’re responsible for following up. If you fail to do so, you could end up owing loan payments because your lenders think you’re no longer in school.

Stay on top of your college loans

Keep in close contact with the financial aid offices of your old and new schools. They can help you manage the specifics of your situation and walk you through the transfer process.

Even after transferring, you’re still responsible for repaying loans taken out to cover the costs of your old school. Track all of the different loans you’ve taken out so you can make a plan for repayment upon graduation. That way, nothing will fall through the cracks when it comes time to repay your college loans.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Variable APRDegrees That QualifyMore Info
2.84% – 10.97%1 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit College Ave

3.52% – 9.50%2 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit CommonBond

2.75% – 10.65%3 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit SallieMae

2.80% – 11.37%4 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Discover

3.16% – 11.90%5 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Ascent

4.22% – 7.81%6 Undergraduate
Graduate

VISIT CITIZENS

Learn more about private student loan lenders.
Learn more about private student loan lenders.
1Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount.  The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.

(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.

Information advertised valid as of 11/4/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.



2Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).

  1.  Rates are as of July 1, 2019 and include auto-pay discount. All loans are eligible for a 0.25% reduction in interest rate by agreeing to automatic payment withdrawals once in repayment. Variable rates may increase after consummation.


3Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

4Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  2. View Auto Reward Debit Reward Terms and Conditions at DiscoverStudentLoans.com/AutoDebitReward.
  3. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  4. Lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest interest rate offered on the Discover Undergraduate Loan and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including Undergraduate, Graduate, Health Professions, Law and MBA Loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable Margin percentage. The margin is based on your credit evaluation at the time of application and does not change. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 2.00% as of January 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans will adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Please visit discover.com/student-loans/interest-rates for more information about interest rates.
Discover's lowest variable rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

5Important Disclosures for Ascent Student Loans.

Ascent Student Loans Disclosures

Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.
  1. Ascent rates are effective as of 01/27/2019 and include a 0.25%-2.00% discount applied when a borrower in repayment elects automatic debit payments via their personal checking account. Competitive rates calculated monthly at the time of loan approval.Ascent Tuition Cosigned Loan: Variable rate loans are based on a margin between 1.90% and 13.50% plus the 1-Month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), rounded to the nearest 1/100th of a percent. The current LIBOR is 1.653%, which may adjust monthly. Your interest rate may increase or decrease, based on LIBOR monthly changes, resulting in a variable APR range between 3.16% – 11.90%. Fixed rate loans have an APR range between 4.21% – 13.16%. For Ascent Cosigned Credit-Based Loan current rates and repayment examples visit www.AscentTuition.com/APR.

    Ascent Independent Non-Cosigned Loan: Variable rate loans are based on a margin between 3.16% and 11.90% plus the 1-Month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), rounded to the nearest 1/100th of a percent. The current LIBOR is 1.653%, which may adjust monthly. Your interest rate may increase or decrease, based on LIBOR monthly changes, resulting in a variable APR range between 3.16% – 11.90%. Fixed rate loans have an APR range between 4.21% – 13.16%. For Ascent Independent non-cosigned loan current rates and repayment examples visit www.AscentIndependent.com/APR.

  2. Payments may be deferred. Subject to lender discretion, forbearance and/or deferment options may be available for borrowers who are encountering financial distress.
  3. Making interest only or partial interest payments while in school will not reduce the principal balance of the loan. There are three (3) flexible in-school repayment options that include fully deferred, interest only and $25 minimum repayment.
  4. Flexible repayment plans may be offered up to a fifteen (15) year repayment term for a variable rate loan and ten (10) year repayment term for a fixed rate loan. Students must be enrolled at least half-time at an eligible school. Minimum loan amount is $2,000.
  5. Interest rate reduction of 0.25% for enrollment in automatic debit applies only when the borrower and/or cosigner signs up for automatic payments and the regularly scheduled, current amount due (including full, flat, or interest only payments, as applicable) is successfully deducted from the designated bank account each month. Interest rate reduction(s) will not apply during periods when no payment is due, including periods of In-School, Deferment, Grace or Forbearance. If you have two (2) returned payments for Nonsufficient Funds, we may cancel your automatic debit enrollment and you will lose the 0.25% interest rate reduction. You will then need to re-qualify and re-enroll in automatic debit payments to receive the 0.25% interest rate reduction.
  6. All applicants (individual and cosigner) are required to complete a brief online financial literacy course as part of the application process to be eligible for funding.
  7. Eligibility, loan amount and other loan terms are dependent on several factors, which may include: loan product, other financial aid, creditworthiness, school, program, graduation date, major, cost of attendance and other factors. Aggregate loan limits may apply. The cost of attendance is determined and certified by the educational institution.
  8. The legal age for entering into contracts is eighteen (18) years of age in every state except Alabama where it is nineteen (19) years old, Nebraska where it is nineteen (19) years old (only for wards of the state), and Mississippi and Puerto Rico where it is twenty-one (21) years old.
  9. 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward subject to terms and conditions. Click here for details. In order to be eligible for the 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward, borrower must meet the following criteria after graduation:
    • The student borrower has graduated from the degree program that the loan was used to fund.
    • The student borrower may change majors and/or transfer to a different school, but must obtain the same level of degree (e.g. – undergraduate or graduate)
    • The graduation date is more than 90 days and less than five (5) years after the date of the loan’s first disbursement.
    • Any loan that the student has borrowed under the Ascent loan is not more than 30-days delinquent or in a default status as of the graduation date and until any Graduation Reward is paid.
  10. Students can apply to release their cosigner and continue with the loan in only their name after making the first 24 consecutive regularly scheduled full principal and interest payments on-time and meeting the other eligibility criteria to qualify for the loan without a cosigner.
* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.


6Important Disclosures for Citizens Bank.

Citizens Bank Disclosures

Undergraduate Rate Disclosure: Variable rate, based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of February 1, 2020,the one-month LIBOR rate is 1.66%. Variable interest rates range from 4.22% – 7.81% (4.22% – 7.81% APR) and will fluctuate over the term of the borrower’s loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Fixed interest rates range from 4.36% – 7.95% (4.36% – 7.95% APR) based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. Lowest rates shown for eligible, creditworthy applicants with an undergraduate level degree, require a 5-year repayment term and include our Loyalty discount and Automatic Payment discount of 0.25 percentage points each, as outlined in the Loyalty and Automatic Payment Discount disclosures. The maximum variable rate on the Education Refinance Loan is the greater of 21.00% or Prime Rate plus 9.00%. Subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change. Please note: Due to federal regulations, Citizens Bank is required to provide every potential borrower with disclosure information before they apply for a private student loan. The borrower will be presented with an Application Disclosure and an Approval Disclosure within the application process before they accept the terms and conditions of their loan.

Federal Loan vs. Private Loan Benefits: Some federal student loans include unique benefits that the borrower may not receive with a private student loan, some of which we do not offer with the Education Refinance Loan. Borrowers should carefully review their current benefits, especially if they work in public service, are in the military, are currently on or considering income based repayment options or are concerned about a steady source of future income and would want to lower their payments at some time in the future. When the borrower refinances, they waive any current and potential future benefits of their federal loans and replace those with the benefits of the Education Refinance Loan. For more information about federal student loan benefits and federal loan consolidation, visit http://studentaid.ed.gov/. We also have several resources available to help the borrower make a decision at http://www.citizensbank.com/EdRefinance,including Should I Refinance My Student Loans? and our FAQs. Should I Refinance My Student Loans? includes a comparison of federal and private student loan benefits that we encourage the borrower to review. 

Citizens Bank Student Loan Eligibility: Borrowers must be enrolled at least half-time in a degree-granting program at an eligible institution. Borrowers must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident or an international borrower/eligible non-citizen with a creditworthy U.S. citizen or permanent resident co-signer. For borrowers who have not attained the age of majority in their state of residence, a co-signer is required. Citizens Bank reserves the right to modify eligibility criteria at anytime. Interest rate ranges subject to change. Citizens Bank private student loans are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application/consumer credit agreement, verification of application information, and if applicable, self-certification form, school certification of the loan amount, and student’s enrollment at a Citizens Bank- participating school. 
Please Note: International Students are not eligible for the multi-year approval feature.

Loyalty Discount Disclosure: The borrower will be eligible for a 0.25 percentage point interest rate reduction on their loan if the borrower or their co-signer (if applicable) has a qualifying account in existence with us at the time the borrower and their co-signer (if applicable) have submitted a completed application authorizing us to review their credit request for the loan. The following are qualifying accounts: any checking account, savings account, money market account, certificate of deposit, automobile loan, home equity loan, home equity line of credit, mortgage, credit card account, or other student loans owned by Citizens Bank, N.A. Please note, our checking and savings account options are only available in the following states: CT, DE, MA, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, and VT and some products may have an associated cost. This discount will be reflected in the interest rate disclosed in the Loan Approval Disclosure that will be provided to the borrower once the loan is approved. Limit of one Loyalty Discount per loan and discount will not be applied to prior loans. The Loyalty Discount will remain in effect for the life of the loan. 

Automatic Payment Discount Disclosure: Borrowers will be eligible to receive a 0.25 percentage point interest rate reduction on their student loans owned by Citizens Bank, N.A. during such time as payments are required to be made and our loan servicer is authorized to automatically deduct payments each month from any bank account the borrower designates. Discount is not available when payments are not due, such as during forbearance. If our loan servicer is unable to successfully withdraw the automatic deductions from the designated account three or more times within any 12-month period, the borrower will no longer be eligible for this discount.