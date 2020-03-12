How to Effectively Use Your Leftover Money From College Loans

Updated on March 12, 2020
Do you get to keep leftover financial aid for college? Yes, but the better question is what you should do with it.

After your student loans have been applied to tuition, fees and room and board, you can either return the leftover funds to your lender or put them toward other necessary expenses like books and supplies. Here are three things to consider as you make your decision:

How you might have money left over from financial aid
What to do with extra student loan money
Use your leftover FAFSA money and student loans wisely

How you might have money left over from financial aid

You might not think of your student loans as extra cash hitting your bank account. But once your school uses your loans to cover tuition, fees and room and board, you might have some money left over. That’s key to understanding how your student loans are disbursed.

Federal student loans are sent directly to your school, typically via two disbursements during the academic year. If you’re a first-time borrower, your payout might be delayed by as much as 30 days. The same goes for grants if you have leftover FAFSA money.

The school applies the loan amount to your most essential academic expenses: tuition, fees, and room and board. What’s remaining will be sent to you via cash, check or direct deposit.

The student loan disbursement process is similar for private student loans. Lenders rarely send funds directly to you. More often, money from private college loans is disbursed to your school. After all, your lender needs your school to verify that you’re enrolled and not attempting to borrow more than your cost of attendance.

You could, however, end up with leftover funds from your college loans if:

  • You plan to live off campus, and your school refunds you for on-campus housing costs.
  • You borrowed more than you needed.
  • You scored a last-minute scholarship that made part of your loan amount unnecessary.

What to do with extra student loan money

If you end up with more student loans than you need, you have several options. Here are a few you can take advantage of.

Return your excess student loan funds

For federal loans, you can return a student loan without paying a dime in interest. You’ll need to cancel the loan within 120 days of disbursement by working with your school and loan servicer.

If you return a private loan to your lender, you’ll still be responsible for interest. However, you could return the leftover funds as a student loan payment. It won’t immediately erase your debt, but it could make a big dent.

Say you have $5,000 remaining on a $15,000 loan with a 5.00% interest rate. If you returned that $5,000 to your lender in one big payment, you could save $2,476 in interest. That’s because you’d be cutting about four years off your repayment term.

Lump Sum Extra Payment Calculator

Payoff date

Total paid

OriginalAfter paymentSavings
Payoff date
Total paid

Here’s another scenario: You’ve covered your academic expenses and have $1,000 of loans left in your bank account. Consider returning it to your lender instead of blowing it all on your spring break trip. You could always travel by finding scholarships for a study abroad program.

It would be wise to return your loans if you can foot the bill for secondary college expenses on your own. If you have a part-time job, for example, your paycheck could cover the cost of your meal plan and textbooks.

Apply leftover student loan money toward other education costs

Before your government loans are disbursed, you’ll be required to complete federal entrance counseling. As part of your counseling, you’ll learn that your loans can only be used on:

  • Tuition and fees
  • Room and board
  • Books, supplies and equipment, plus a personal computer
  • Child care expenses
  • Transportation

Although you could likely get away with spending federal loan money on other expenses, it would violate your loan agreement. The Office of Inspector General also maintains a hotline for anyone to report a misuse of Department of Education funds.

As for private loans, read your loan agreement or ask your lender about how your loans can be used. Discover, for example, recommends that you use your loans on academic expenses. But it won’t track your spending to make sure that you do.

Use your leftover FAFSA money and student loans wisely

According to our 2016 student loans and graduates survey,1 out of 5 college graduates used their student loans on non-education expenses. You can bet that dinners out and vacations are listed under what you can’t spend your student loan money on.

Whether they come from the federal government or a private lender, financial aid and student loans are meant to pay for primary education costs. However, you might need any remaining balance to cover additional expenses, such as books and transportation.

But don’t discount the possibility of returning your college loan leftover funds to your lender. You might be able to pay for those books or that bus ride to campus by taking on a job or side hustle instead.

If you’re tempted to spend your leftover FAFSA money or loan money on something less educational, look into any of the alternative strategies listed above.

