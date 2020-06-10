Is Living in a Dorm Worth It? Pros and Cons of Dorming

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

The situation for living arrangements like dorms at colleges and universities has drastically changed due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Some campuses will not be open this fall, while others are creating new dorm situations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. To follow the ongoing developments visit the Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center.

* * *

For many college students, living in the dorms or “dorming” is a rite of passage but is it always worth the potentially hefty price tag? For some students, dorm rooms are shared spaces of collegiate bonding, while for others, sharing a cramped living space with a stranger is less than optimal for studying. And dorm living may add thousands of dollars to your education.

However, living in campus housing can be a big part of the college experience. Dorm life can help you meet new people and engage in activities more easily. Is living on campus in a dorm worth it? That’s dependent on a number of factors.

Advantages of living in a dorm / on campus Advantages of living off campus or at home ● Instant social access to other students.

● Do not have to worry about paying for utilities, electricity or fixing something yourself if it breaks.

● Closer to your classrooms.

● Proximity to campus services.

● Run out toothpaste? Need some printer paper? It’s easier to borrow what you need from others.

● The opportunity to engage in campus activities more easily. ● Could potentially be less expensive.

● May offer a quieter environment for studying.

● More personal space.

● Not having to use a communal bathroom with non-family members.

● Fewer living restrictions.

● Have a place to live year-round instead of just nine months.

Is living on campus worth it?

In many colleges and universities, freshmen and sometimes sophomores, too, are required to live on campus in order to get acclimated to university life. Other schools do not have campus living as a requirement.

Whether to dorm or not may simply come down to personal preference, if you are offered a choice. Here are some factors to consider:

1. Cost of a college dorm

2. Financial aid conditions

3. Average off-campus rental

4. Social opportunities

5. Living at home

1. Cost of a college dorm

The average cost of room and board was $11,500 for a public school and $12,990 at private colleges for the 2019-2020 academic year, according to a report by College Data.

Over the course of four years, living in a college dorm could add more than $45,000 to your total cost of attendance. The additional cost can mean having to take out more in student loans to fill the gap.

When you add interest charges to the additional loan amount, dorm life can become even more expensive. Interest fees can add hundreds or even thousands of dollars to your loan balance over the length of your repayment term.

2. Financial aid conditions

While opting for the college dorm can be pricey, it has some trade-offs. When it comes to student loans and 529 savings plans, you may have limits on your housing choices in terms of the amount of money you can borrow.

If you want to live off campus and don’t have enough student loan aid to cover the expense, you may have to pay for your rent and living expenses out of your own pocket. Trying to find the additional money through a part-time job or private loans can add a significant burden, so make sure your student loans adequately cover your room and board.

3. Average off-campus rental

Depending on where you go to school, dorms may be comparable or cheaper than rentals in the same neighborhood. For example, the cost of room and board at New York University in New York City’s Greenwich Village is $26,804 for the nine-month 2020-2021 school year.

By comparison for housing alone, a tiny off-campus studio in the same neighborhood could run at least $2,000 a month if you get lucky — or just $18,000 if you can persuade a landlord to rent to you for nine months. Otherwise, it would cost $24,000 for a year, but the upside? You’d have a place to live in a popular part of the Big Apple over the summer.

Typically, in a traditional apartment off campus, you often are responsible for a 12-month lease rather than a lease that only covers the school year. Even in a cheaper apartment, paying rent for an additional three months could make the off-campus options more expensive than a college dorm.

Consider that in an apartment, you are also responsible for utilities like electric, water, internet and more. With a dorm, schools typically roll those costs into your fees.

Before making a decision, compare the cost of off-campus rentals with the cost of living and lease terms for a dorm room. Depending on the school you’re attending and the city where you live, college dorms may be the better alternative.

4. Social opportunities

Social life is another factor to consider when deciding whether dorming is worth it. Dorm living can provide unique opportunities to meet new people and expand your social group.

Commuting to school or living at home doesn’t mean you won’t get to participate, but it does mean you’ll have to work harder to be part of the college community.

5. Living at home

If your chosen school is near your family and staying with them is an option, consider that route carefully. Skipping the dorm or off-campus housing can save you thousands of dollars every year. That can reduce the amount of debt you need to take out, decreasing your financial burden after graduation.

Living at home may not give you the same freedom as dorm living while you’re in school, but it can pay off once you have your degree. With fewer loans to repay, you can afford to move into your own home faster. Sacrificing now can help you have a more secure future later.

Deciding whether or not to live on campus

While dorming can add to your college costs, it can be a worthwhile experience. In some situations, it may even be the cheaper option. Use these factors to consider your options and make an informed decision about whether to live in the dorms or on your own. For more information about reducing living expenses as a student, see why you should skip the college meal plan.

Maya Dollarhide contributed to this report.

