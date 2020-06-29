How to Switch Majors Without Taking on More College Debt

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government and many lenders. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.
* * *
Many students in the midst of their college careers decide to switch majors for various reasons. Having this kind of flexibility can be an advantage. However, a change from one major to another can contribute to increased student loan debt.
Looking into other forms of educational financing or accelerating your pace to graduate earlier may help keep the debt load down. Here are some things to consider, including the pros and cons of switching majors, and more information on how to avoid an increased debt load if you choose this path:
- Pros of switching majors
- Cons of switching majors
- How to switch your major without taking on too much additional debt
- Steps to take to switch your major
- Consider everything before switching your major
Pros of switching majors
1. You may get closer to your professional goal
When you first enter college, especially if you’re coming straight from high school, you may not have clear career goals. Or you may think you do, but then you discover that, in fact, you want to do something entirely different than what when you graduated high school. Perhaps you entered college thinking you wanted to be an electrical engineer. Then you realize you’d rather work in early education and help shape young minds. There’s nothing wrong with that. Part of being in college is figuring out who you are and what you want.
2. You will broaden your knowledge
Education is never a waste of time. Even if you do decide to change majors, that doesn’t mean the classes you took before are now worthless, or that you should berate yourself for taking them. No matter what, you have likely learned new things from those classes, and you will learn even more as you explore your new degree path. You can consider this priceless.
3. You may have a better college experience
If you decide to change your major in the middle of your undergraduate experience, you may feel you’ve already come this far, so you might as well finish the degree you started. You might tell yourself it’s too late, and that you should just live with your original decision at this point.
However, going forward with a degree you no longer feel passionate about may make the remainder of your college years far more unhappy than they would have been otherwise. And paying for a degree you no longer want, especially one that may not further your professional goals, isn’t ideal — even if it means you spend less money overall than if you switched majors. It’s not just about the amount of money you spend, but the ultimate value of what you are spending that money on.
Cons of switching majors
1. Changing majors may delay your graduation date
Spending more than four years as an undergraduate isn’t unusual. In fact, a 2019 report by the National Center for Education Statistics said only 41% of undergraduates earned their degree in four years, while 56% took five years to get their bachelor’s.
Additional time in college doesn’t have to be a negative. As noted above, gaining more knowledge is a wonderful thing. However, the more time you spend in school, the longer you may delay your career dreams and earning capabilities.
At the very least, if you change your major and know that it will lead to additional time as an undergraduate, you should be truly sure that you want it. This should not be a decision made rashly or multiple times. It should be one made with the full understanding of all the implications.
2. Switching majors can create more college debt
If you’ve gone the federal route and taken out direct subsidized loans to pay for tuition, your maximum loan disbursal eligibility is 150% of the time you’re enrolled in school. For a four-year bachelor’s degree, that means you’re eligible to receive subsidized federal loans for up to six years. After that, you can only receive unsubsidized federal student loans, which can cost you more in the end. You might also consider private loans.
And, of course, the more years you go to school, the more debt you might incur. If you transition from one major to another that requires a lot of additional coursework, that may mean additional tuition and more college debt on top of what you already owe your lenders. Changing your major also generally means the subsidized loans you received in your previous program will count against your maximum eligibility period as you pursue the new program.
You can encounter a similar financial dilemma when trying to transfer college credits to a new school. If your new college or university doesn’t accept coursework from your alma mater, you may need to retake them (or the school’s equivalent curriculum), imposing more tuition costs to your balance owed.
Even if you do find taking on more debt makes sense, it’s important that you don’t over-borrow just because the money is available to you.
3. Changing your major may not be necessary, or even, advisable for your chosen career
Not only will it likely take you longer to graduate if you flip on your major, but it may not even be necessary for your ultimate career goals.
Your major may be more transferable to other careers than you think. For example, you don’t have to be a journalism major to have a career in journalism. Media outlets may hire people from all kinds of educational backgrounds in order to have a more diverse workforce whose skills can translate. So if you are going for a biology degree and decide you want to be a reporter instead of a scientist, think about whether you might want to be a science reporter. If so, that biology degree may be just as, or even more, useful than a degree in journalism, and switching majors will not be necessary.
Similarly, if you’re an education major but really want to switch to psychology, see if you can take on some psych courses (or even go for a minor) to get some academic experience in another discipline without fully abandoning one major for another.
How to switch your major without taking on too much additional debt
1. Exhaust other financial resources first
Qualifying for scholarships or grants reduces the amount of college debt you take on. And there are all kinds of scholarships out there, from needs-based to skills-based to those centered on a specific field of study.
First, of course, you can consider federal grants, mostly needs-based, such as the Pell Grant, the Federal Supplemental Education Opportunity Grant and the Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education Grant. You can receive one Pell Grant for each academic year, for up to six years. Just be sure to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for each year you are seeking assistance, for as long as you are eligible.
Learn more about ways to get money for college.
2. Seek out extra income
It could be a part-time job or an on-campus work study program subsidized by your school, but earning some side-hustle money can be a smart way to ease any financial burdens of attending college.
If your school schedule makes employment hard to fit in, get creative in the ways you can spend less to free up some money. For example, set a budget, track your expenses and cut down on discretionary spending on non-essential items. Stick with it and you may be able to use the money you save toward paying down your student loans.
3. Accelerate your academic pace
If changing your major is an absolute must and the added loan costs are a necessary evil, there’s no better time to hit the books and aim for an early graduation. See how many extra classes you can take per semester without spreading yourself too academically thin. Can you manage to finish six years of classes in five?
Also consider whether the major you want to switch to will, in fact, credit some of your earlier major studies toward your final degree.
Finishing your studies early can mean lower overall costs and fewer student loans borrowed, saving you money now and in the long run — no matter how many times you’ve changed majors or transferred schools. And the faster you graduate, the faster you can start on your path to making an income, rather than spending money on schooling.
Steps to take to switch your major
Every school will have a slightly different process when it comes to changing your major. This may also depend on factors such as what you are changing your major to and your unique situation. For example, you may have to take additional classes just to qualify for entry into the new program, or you may have to have a certain grade point average.
In general, however, you should consider these steps to changing a major:
- Ensure you understand what the new major entails. Read the description fully in the course catalog.
- Have a discussion with your college advisor regarding your new plans, so you can hash out the pros and cons and get some guidance in making your decision. Your advisor should also be able to tell you what you need to do to apply for your new major.
- Talk to department advisors in your new potential major to discuss the specifics and further explore whether this choice may be right for you.
- Talk to your career services counselor about the career paths associated with your potential new major.
- Apply to switch majors based on your college’s specific guidelines.
Consider everything before switching your major
When considering switching your major, take the time to consider the pros and cons, and to think about whether it really is the right choice for you.
If you are starting to feel antsy in your current major, check out six reasons to consider making a change.
Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.99% – 6.65%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.99% – 6.44%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 7.10%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|1.99% – 6.43%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|3.20% – 6.08%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Mortgage lending is not offered in Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association.
ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE (“APR”)
FEE INFORMATION
There are no origination fees or prepayment penalties associated with the loan. Lender may assess a late fee if any part of a payment is not received within 15 days of the payment due date. Any late fee assessed shall not exceed 5% of the late payment or $28, whichever is less. A borrower may be charged $20 for any payment (including a check or an electronic payment) that is returned unpaid due to non-sufficient funds (NSF) or a closed account.
LOAN AMOUNT
For bachelor’s degrees and higher, up to 100% of outstanding private and federal student loans (minimum $5,000) are eligible for refinancing. If you are refinancing greater than $300,000 in student loan debt, Lender may refinance the loans into 2 or more new loans.
ELIGIBILITY & ELIGIBLE LOANS
Borrower, and Co-signer if applicable, must be a U.S. Citizen or Permanent Resident with a valid I-551 card (which must show a minimum of 10 years between “Resident Since” date and “Card Expires” date or has no expiration date); state that they are of at least borrowing age in the state of residence at the time of application; and meet Lender underwriting criteria (including, for example, employment, debt-to-income, disposable income, and credit history requirements).
Graduates may refinance any unsubsidized or subsidized Federal or private student loan that was used exclusively for qualified higher education expenses (as defined in 26 USC Section 221) at an accredited U.S. undergraduate or graduate school. Any federal loans refinanced with Lender are private loans and do not have the same repayment options that federal loan program offers such as Income Based Repayment or Income Contingent Repayment.
All loans must be in grace or repayment status and cannot be in default. Borrower must have graduated or be enrolled in good standing in the final term preceding graduation from an accredited Title IV U.S. school and must be employed, or have an eligible offer of employment. Parents looking to refinance loans taken out on behalf of a child should refer to https://www.laurelroad.com/refinance-student-loans/refinance-parent-plus-loans/ for applicable terms and conditions.
For Associates Degrees: Only associates degrees earned in one of the following are eligible for refinancing: Cardiovascular Technologist (CVT); Dental Hygiene; Diagnostic Medical Sonography; EMT/Paramedics; Nuclear Technician; Nursing; Occupational Therapy Assistant; Pharmacy Technician; Physical Therapy Assistant; Radiation Therapy; Radiologic/MRI Technologist; Respiratory Therapy; or Surgical Technologist. To refinance an Associates degree, a borrower must also either be currently enrolled and in the final term of an associate degree program at a Title IV eligible school with an offer of employment in the same field in which they will receive an eligible associate degree OR have graduated from a school that is Title IV eligible with an eligible associate and have been employed, for a minimum of 12 months, in the same field of study of the associate degree earned.
INTEREST RATES
The interest rate you are offered will depend on your credit profile, income, and total debt payments as well as your choice of fixed or variable and choice of term. For applicants who are currently medical or dental residents, your rate offer may also vary depending on whether you have secured employment for after residency.
DISBURSEMENT OPTIONS
The repayment of any refinanced student loan will commence (1) immediately after disbursement by us, or (2) after any grace or in-school deferment period, existing prior to refinancing and/or consolidation with us, has expired.
POSTPONING OR REDUCING PAYMENTS
After loan disbursement, if a borrower documents a qualifying economic hardship, we may agree in our discretion to allow for full or partial forbearance of payments for one or more 3-month time periods (not to exceed 12 months in the aggregate during the term of your loan), provided that we receive acceptable documentation (including updating documentation) of the nature and expected duration of the borrower’s economic hardship.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow a borrower to make $100/month payments for a period of time immediately after loan disbursement if the borrower is employed full-time as an intern, resident, or similar postgraduate trainee at the time of loan disbursement. These payments may not be enough to cover all of the interest that accrues on the loan. Unpaid accrued interest will be added to your loan and monthly payments of principal and interest will begin when the post-graduate training program ends.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow postponement (deferral) of monthly payments of principal and interest for a period of time immediately following loan disbursement (not to exceed 6 months after the borrower’s graduation with an eligible degree), if the borrower is an eligible student in the borrower’s final term at the time of loan disbursement or graduated less than 6 months before loan disbursement, and has accepted an offer of (or has already begun) full-time employment.
If Lender agrees (in its sole discretion) to postpone or reduce any monthly payment(s) for a period of time, interest on the loan will continue to accrue for each day principal is owed. Although the borrower might not be required to make payments during such a period, the borrower may continue to make payments during such a period. Making payments, or paying some of the interest, will reduce the total amount that will be required to be paid over the life of the loan. Interest not paid during any period when Lender has agreed to postpone or reduce any monthly payment will be added to the principal balance through capitalization (compounding) at the end of such a period, one month before the borrower is required to resume making regular monthly payments.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of June 23, 2020 and is subject to change.
2 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
3 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Splash Financial loans are available through arrangements with lending partners. Your loan application will be submitted to the lending partner and be evaluated at their sole discretion. For loans where a credit union is the lender, or a purchaser of the loan, in order to refinance your loans, you will need to become a credit union member.
The Splash Student Loan Refinance Program is not offered or endorsed by any college or university. Neither Splash Financial nor the lending partner are affiliated with or endorse any college or university listed on this website.
You should review the benefits of your federal student loan; it may offer specific benefits that a private refinance/consolidation loan may not offer. If you work in the public sector, are in the military or taking advantage of a federal department of relief program, such as income based repayment or public service forgiveness, you may not want to refinance, as these benefits do not transfer to private refinance/consolidation loans.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of May 1, 2020.
Fixed APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Fixed Rate options range from 2.88% (without autopay) to 7.27% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Rates are subject to change without notice. Fixed rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.88% per year to 6.21% per year for a 5-year term, 3.40% per year to 6.25% per year for a 7-year term, 3.45% to 5.08% for a 8-year term, 3.89% per year to 6.65% per year for a 10-year term, 4.18% per year to 5.11% per year for a 12-year term, 4.20% per year to 7.05% per year for a 15-year term, or 4.51% per year to 7.27% per year for a 20-year term, with no origination fees. The fixed interest rate will apply until the loan is paid in full (whether before or after default, and whether before or after the scheduled maturity date of the loan).
Variable APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Variable rate options range from 1.99% (with autopay) to 7.10% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Our lowest rate option is shown with a 0.25% autopay discount. Our highest rate option does not include an autopay discount. The variable rates are based on the Variable rate index, is based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of April 27, 2020, the one-month LIBOR rate is 0.43763%. The interest rate on a variable rate loan is comprised of an index and margin added together. The margin is a fixed amount (disclosed at the time of your loan application) added each month to the index to determine the next month’s variable rate. Variable rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.01% per year to 6.30% per year for a 5-year term, 4.00% per year to 6.35% per year for a 7-year term, 2.09% per year to 3.92% per year for a 8-year term, 4.25% per year to 6.40% per year for a 10-year term, 2.67% per year to 4.56% per year for a 12-year term, 3.44% per year to 6.65% per year for a 15-year term, 4.75% per year to 6.93% per year for a 20-year term, or 5.14% per year to 7.10% for a 25-year term, with no origination fees. APR is subject to increase after consummation. Variable interest rates will fluctuate over the term of the borrower’s loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. The maximum variable rate may be between 9.00% and 16.00%, depending on loan term. The floor rate may be between 0.54% and 4.21%, depending on loan term. These rates are subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change.
4 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 3.19% APR (with Auto Pay) to 6.43% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 6.43% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of June 15, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 6/15/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2020 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
5 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900). If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.2% effective May 10, 2020.