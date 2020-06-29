How to Switch Majors Without Taking on More College Debt

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Many students in the midst of their college careers decide to switch majors for various reasons. Having this kind of flexibility can be an advantage. However, a change from one major to another can contribute to increased student loan debt.

Looking into other forms of educational financing or accelerating your pace to graduate earlier may help keep the debt load down. Here are some things to consider, including the pros and cons of switching majors, and more information on how to avoid an increased debt load if you choose this path:

Pros of switching majors

1. You may get closer to your professional goal

When you first enter college, especially if you’re coming straight from high school, you may not have clear career goals. Or you may think you do, but then you discover that, in fact, you want to do something entirely different than what when you graduated high school. Perhaps you entered college thinking you wanted to be an electrical engineer. Then you realize you’d rather work in early education and help shape young minds. There’s nothing wrong with that. Part of being in college is figuring out who you are and what you want.

2. You will broaden your knowledge

Education is never a waste of time. Even if you do decide to change majors, that doesn’t mean the classes you took before are now worthless, or that you should berate yourself for taking them. No matter what, you have likely learned new things from those classes, and you will learn even more as you explore your new degree path. You can consider this priceless.

3. You may have a better college experience

If you decide to change your major in the middle of your undergraduate experience, you may feel you’ve already come this far, so you might as well finish the degree you started. You might tell yourself it’s too late, and that you should just live with your original decision at this point.

However, going forward with a degree you no longer feel passionate about may make the remainder of your college years far more unhappy than they would have been otherwise. And paying for a degree you no longer want, especially one that may not further your professional goals, isn’t ideal — even if it means you spend less money overall than if you switched majors. It’s not just about the amount of money you spend, but the ultimate value of what you are spending that money on.

Cons of switching majors

1. Changing majors may delay your graduation date

Spending more than four years as an undergraduate isn’t unusual. In fact, a 2019 report by the National Center for Education Statistics said only 41% of undergraduates earned their degree in four years, while 56% took five years to get their bachelor’s.

Additional time in college doesn’t have to be a negative. As noted above, gaining more knowledge is a wonderful thing. However, the more time you spend in school, the longer you may delay your career dreams and earning capabilities.

At the very least, if you change your major and know that it will lead to additional time as an undergraduate, you should be truly sure that you want it. This should not be a decision made rashly or multiple times. It should be one made with the full understanding of all the implications.

2. Switching majors can create more college debt

If you’ve gone the federal route and taken out direct subsidized loans to pay for tuition, your maximum loan disbursal eligibility is 150% of the time you’re enrolled in school. For a four-year bachelor’s degree, that means you’re eligible to receive subsidized federal loans for up to six years. After that, you can only receive unsubsidized federal student loans, which can cost you more in the end. You might also consider private loans.

And, of course, the more years you go to school, the more debt you might incur. If you transition from one major to another that requires a lot of additional coursework, that may mean additional tuition and more college debt on top of what you already owe your lenders. Changing your major also generally means the subsidized loans you received in your previous program will count against your maximum eligibility period as you pursue the new program.

You can encounter a similar financial dilemma when trying to transfer college credits to a new school. If your new college or university doesn’t accept coursework from your alma mater, you may need to retake them (or the school’s equivalent curriculum), imposing more tuition costs to your balance owed.

Even if you do find taking on more debt makes sense, it’s important that you don’t over-borrow just because the money is available to you.

3. Changing your major may not be necessary, or even, advisable for your chosen career

Not only will it likely take you longer to graduate if you flip on your major, but it may not even be necessary for your ultimate career goals.

Your major may be more transferable to other careers than you think. For example, you don’t have to be a journalism major to have a career in journalism. Media outlets may hire people from all kinds of educational backgrounds in order to have a more diverse workforce whose skills can translate. So if you are going for a biology degree and decide you want to be a reporter instead of a scientist, think about whether you might want to be a science reporter. If so, that biology degree may be just as, or even more, useful than a degree in journalism, and switching majors will not be necessary.

Similarly, if you’re an education major but really want to switch to psychology, see if you can take on some psych courses (or even go for a minor) to get some academic experience in another discipline without fully abandoning one major for another.

How to switch your major without taking on too much additional debt

1. Exhaust other financial resources first

Qualifying for scholarships or grants reduces the amount of college debt you take on. And there are all kinds of scholarships out there, from needs-based to skills-based to those centered on a specific field of study.

First, of course, you can consider federal grants, mostly needs-based, such as the Pell Grant, the Federal Supplemental Education Opportunity Grant and the Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education Grant. You can receive one Pell Grant for each academic year, for up to six years. Just be sure to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for each year you are seeking assistance, for as long as you are eligible.

Learn more about ways to get money for college.

2. Seek out extra income

It could be a part-time job or an on-campus work study program subsidized by your school, but earning some side-hustle money can be a smart way to ease any financial burdens of attending college.

If your school schedule makes employment hard to fit in, get creative in the ways you can spend less to free up some money. For example, set a budget, track your expenses and cut down on discretionary spending on non-essential items. Stick with it and you may be able to use the money you save toward paying down your student loans.

3. Accelerate your academic pace

If changing your major is an absolute must and the added loan costs are a necessary evil, there’s no better time to hit the books and aim for an early graduation. See how many extra classes you can take per semester without spreading yourself too academically thin. Can you manage to finish six years of classes in five?

Also consider whether the major you want to switch to will, in fact, credit some of your earlier major studies toward your final degree.

Finishing your studies early can mean lower overall costs and fewer student loans borrowed, saving you money now and in the long run — no matter how many times you’ve changed majors or transferred schools. And the faster you graduate, the faster you can start on your path to making an income, rather than spending money on schooling.

Steps to take to switch your major

Every school will have a slightly different process when it comes to changing your major. This may also depend on factors such as what you are changing your major to and your unique situation. For example, you may have to take additional classes just to qualify for entry into the new program, or you may have to have a certain grade point average.

In general, however, you should consider these steps to changing a major:

Ensure you understand what the new major entails. Read the description fully in the course catalog. Have a discussion with your college advisor regarding your new plans, so you can hash out the pros and cons and get some guidance in making your decision. Your advisor should also be able to tell you what you need to do to apply for your new major. Talk to department advisors in your new potential major to discuss the specifics and further explore whether this choice may be right for you. Talk to your career services counselor about the career paths associated with your potential new major. Apply to switch majors based on your college’s specific guidelines.

Consider everything before switching your major

When considering switching your major, take the time to consider the pros and cons, and to think about whether it really is the right choice for you.

If you are starting to feel antsy in your current major, check out six reasons to consider making a change.

Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report

