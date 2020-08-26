Open mobile menu Questions?

Questions to Ask After You Get a College Acceptance Letter

Laura Woods

Updated on August 26, 2020
Rebecca McCracken Xiomara Martinez White
College-Acceptance-Letter
Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others.

Before you start touring, deciding which questions to ask colleges on everything from academics to student life is a must. The school you choose can help shape your future, so when planning for college, you should consider every aspect of the student experience.

Immerse yourself in the visit, so you can decide if the school is a good fit. The more college questions you ask during your tour, the more equipped you’ll be to make the right choice.

Below are 85 great questions to ask on a college tour, so don’t be afraid to speak up and seek out answers to help you make your best decision.

Of course, you don’t have to get answers to all of these queries, but the list is worth a look to consider which ones you want to ask. We’ve divided it into the following categories:

Academics

1. How career-focused are academic programs?
2. What are the school’s top programs or departments?
3. Are most classes taught by professors or teaching assistants?
4. Do students typically get most of their first-choice classes?
5. What is the average class size?
6. Does the school offer study abroad programs?
7. Are classes more lectured-based or discussion-based?
8. What, if any, courses are required for freshmen?
9. Are professors required to hold office hours?
10. Is it easy to change your major?

Academic support

11. Is free tutoring available to students? If so, who are the tutors and how are they selected?
12. How are academic advisors assigned? Can students switch advisors if needed?
13. How involved are academic advisors?
14. Is there a writing center to help with essays, term papers and other writing projects?
15. How do students track their grades?
16. Are any services offered to help freshmen with the transition to college academia?
17. Does the school have many dedicated quiet spaces for studying?
18. What types of services are available to students with learning disabilities?
19. Are there computer labs? If so, how many and what are their hours?
20. Does the school offer IT assistance?

Campus life

21. Are freshmen required to live on campus?
22. What percentage of students live on campus?
23. What are the dorms like?
24. Is it easy to change roommates if needed?
25. Do residence halls have secured entry?
26. Are dorms all grouped together or spread out across campus?
27. What kind of food is served in the dining halls?
28. Does the dining hall cater to dietary restrictions?
29. What services are provided by the campus health center?
30. How does the college ensure students’ safety?
31. What is the campus crime rate?
32. Is it easy to get around campus?
33. Is there any type of shuttle service offered at night?

Career

34. Does the school have a career center that helps students with career planning, internships and job placement?
35. How does the career center engage students?
36. What services does the career center offer?
37. Do companies recruit on campus?
38. How does the school support students without a defined career path?
39. Are students able to earn college credits for internships?
40. Is a mentoring program offered?
41. What’s the job placement rate for last year’s graduating class?
42. How long does it typically take new graduates to find a job in their field?
43. How easy is it to find part-time and summer jobs on campus?

Financial aid

44. What types of financial aid are offered?
45. How much financial aid does the average student receive?
46. Is it possible to renegotiate an offer if it’s not as high as expected?
47. How much do students typically owe upon graduation?
48. What is the true cost to attend (including student fees, room and board, books, etc.)?
49. What is the deadline for financial aid applications?
50. When do students receive financial aid offers?
51. Is the school willing to match another college or university’s financial aid offer?
52. What kinds of work-study opportunities are available? Are they easy to secure?
53. How much have tuition and other expenses increased over the past three years?

Student life

54. What are some of the most popular extracurricular activities?
55. What percentage of students participate in Greek life?
56. How ethnically diverse is the campus?
57. What are some of the school’s biggest annual events?
58. How popular are campus sporting events among students?
59. What types of intramural sports teams and fitness classes are offered?
60. Is there a lot of school spirit?
61. What type of culture does the surrounding community offer (e.g. theaters, festivals, poetry readings)?
62. Are there any school traditions?
63. Do students have a voice at the school?
64. Do most students work — part-time or full-time — while taking classes?
65. What percentage of students are commuters?

Current students

66. What’s it like to be a first-year student here?
67. What do you do when you’re not in class?
68. Do you feel like you need a car to get around?
69. What’s a typical weekday like for you?
70. Do you like the food in the dining hall?
71. What is your favorite and least favorite thing about the school?
72. How challenging do you find your classes?
73. Do most students stay on campus for the weekend or go home?
74. What do students do for fun?
75. What’s your favorite spot on campus?

Alumni

76. Are career services benefits available to alumni?
77. Is there a supportive alumni network?
78. Who are some of the school’s most notable alumni?
79. What percentage of alumni are employed in their field?
80. Does the alumni association offer discounted memberships and programs for new grads?
81. What type of annual events are held by the alumni association?
82. How do alumni stay connected?
83. What types of continuing education programs are offered?
84. Is there an easy way for students to connect with alumni in their field?
85. Beyond monetary donations, what opportunities are available for alumni to give back?

Final thoughts on picking a college

Once you’ve answered whichever questions above seem relevant to your personal situation, you may want to compare the school to others you’re considering. A big piece of this is the financial aid available — you can compare your various school offer letters with this tool. You can also try a cost-benefit analysis.

Still, at the end of the day, your decision may factor in other considerations beyond money, such as the school environment or any special programs offered. Hopefully, the questions above will help inform this very important life choice.

Kat Tretina contributed to this report.

LenderVariable APREligibility 
1.24% – 11.98%1Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents

1.25% – 11.15%*,2Undergraduate and Graduate

1.24% – 12.49%3Undergraduate and Graduate

1.24% – 11.44%4Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents

1.90% – 11.66%5Undergraduate and Graduate

2.72% – 13.00%6Undergraduate and Graduate

3.52% – 9.50%7Undergraduate and Graduate

