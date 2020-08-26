Questions to Ask After You Get a College Acceptance Letter

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.
* * *
Before you start touring, deciding which questions to ask colleges on everything from academics to student life is a must. The school you choose can help shape your future, so when planning for college, you should consider every aspect of the student experience.
Immerse yourself in the visit, so you can decide if the school is a good fit. The more college questions you ask during your tour, the more equipped you’ll be to make the right choice.
Below are 85 great questions to ask on a college tour, so don’t be afraid to speak up and seek out answers to help you make your best decision.
Of course, you don’t have to get answers to all of these queries, but the list is worth a look to consider which ones you want to ask. We’ve divided it into the following categories:
- Academics
- Academic support
- Campus life
- Career
- Financial aid
- Student life
- Current students
- Alumni
- Plus: Final thoughts on picking a college
Academics
1. How career-focused are academic programs?
2. What are the school’s top programs or departments?
3. Are most classes taught by professors or teaching assistants?
4. Do students typically get most of their first-choice classes?
5. What is the average class size?
6. Does the school offer study abroad programs?
7. Are classes more lectured-based or discussion-based?
8. What, if any, courses are required for freshmen?
9. Are professors required to hold office hours?
10. Is it easy to change your major?
Academic support
11. Is free tutoring available to students? If so, who are the tutors and how are they selected?
12. How are academic advisors assigned? Can students switch advisors if needed?
13. How involved are academic advisors?
14. Is there a writing center to help with essays, term papers and other writing projects?
15. How do students track their grades?
16. Are any services offered to help freshmen with the transition to college academia?
17. Does the school have many dedicated quiet spaces for studying?
18. What types of services are available to students with learning disabilities?
19. Are there computer labs? If so, how many and what are their hours?
20. Does the school offer IT assistance?
Campus life
21. Are freshmen required to live on campus?
22. What percentage of students live on campus?
23. What are the dorms like?
24. Is it easy to change roommates if needed?
25. Do residence halls have secured entry?
26. Are dorms all grouped together or spread out across campus?
27. What kind of food is served in the dining halls?
28. Does the dining hall cater to dietary restrictions?
29. What services are provided by the campus health center?
30. How does the college ensure students’ safety?
31. What is the campus crime rate?
32. Is it easy to get around campus?
33. Is there any type of shuttle service offered at night?
Career
34. Does the school have a career center that helps students with career planning, internships and job placement?
35. How does the career center engage students?
36. What services does the career center offer?
37. Do companies recruit on campus?
38. How does the school support students without a defined career path?
39. Are students able to earn college credits for internships?
40. Is a mentoring program offered?
41. What’s the job placement rate for last year’s graduating class?
42. How long does it typically take new graduates to find a job in their field?
43. How easy is it to find part-time and summer jobs on campus?
Financial aid
44. What types of financial aid are offered?
45. How much financial aid does the average student receive?
46. Is it possible to renegotiate an offer if it’s not as high as expected?
47. How much do students typically owe upon graduation?
48. What is the true cost to attend (including student fees, room and board, books, etc.)?
49. What is the deadline for financial aid applications?
50. When do students receive financial aid offers?
51. Is the school willing to match another college or university’s financial aid offer?
52. What kinds of work-study opportunities are available? Are they easy to secure?
53. How much have tuition and other expenses increased over the past three years?
Student life
54. What are some of the most popular extracurricular activities?
55. What percentage of students participate in Greek life?
56. How ethnically diverse is the campus?
57. What are some of the school’s biggest annual events?
58. How popular are campus sporting events among students?
59. What types of intramural sports teams and fitness classes are offered?
60. Is there a lot of school spirit?
61. What type of culture does the surrounding community offer (e.g. theaters, festivals, poetry readings)?
62. Are there any school traditions?
63. Do students have a voice at the school?
64. Do most students work — part-time or full-time — while taking classes?
65. What percentage of students are commuters?
Current students
66. What’s it like to be a first-year student here?
67. What do you do when you’re not in class?
68. Do you feel like you need a car to get around?
69. What’s a typical weekday like for you?
70. Do you like the food in the dining hall?
71. What is your favorite and least favorite thing about the school?
72. How challenging do you find your classes?
73. Do most students stay on campus for the weekend or go home?
74. What do students do for fun?
75. What’s your favorite spot on campus?
Alumni
76. Are career services benefits available to alumni?
77. Is there a supportive alumni network?
78. Who are some of the school’s most notable alumni?
79. What percentage of alumni are employed in their field?
80. Does the alumni association offer discounted memberships and programs for new grads?
81. What type of annual events are held by the alumni association?
82. How do alumni stay connected?
83. What types of continuing education programs are offered?
84. Is there an easy way for students to connect with alumni in their field?
85. Beyond monetary donations, what opportunities are available for alumni to give back?
Final thoughts on picking a college
Once you’ve answered whichever questions above seem relevant to your personal situation, you may want to compare the school to others you’re considering. A big piece of this is the financial aid available — you can compare your various school offer letters with this tool. You can also try a cost-benefit analysis.
Still, at the end of the day, your decision may factor in other considerations beyond money, such as the school environment or any special programs offered. Hopefully, the questions above will help inform this very important life choice.
Kat Tretina contributed to this report.
Need a student loan?Here are our top student loan lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligibility
|1.24% – 11.98%1
|Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents
|1.25% – 11.15%*,2
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|1.24% – 12.49%3
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|1.24% – 11.44%4
|Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents
|1.90% – 11.66%5
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|2.72% – 13.00%6
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|3.52% – 9.50%7
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|* The Sallie Mae partner referenced is not the creditor for these loans and is compensated by Sallie Mae for the referral of Smart Option Student Loan customers.
1 Important Disclosures for College Ave.
CollegeAve Disclosures
College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.
Information advertised valid as of 8/12/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation. Lowest advertised rates require selection of full principal and interest payments with the shortest available loan term.
2 Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.
3 Important Disclosures for Discover.
Lowest APRs shown for Discover Student Loans are available for the most creditworthy applicants for undergraduate loans, and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.
Discover Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
5 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
sofiDisclosures
UNDERGRADUATE LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.23% to 11.76% annual percentage rate (“APR”) (with autopay), variable rates from 1.90% to 11.66% APR (with autopay). GRADUATE LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.13% to 11.83% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.80% to 11.73% APR (with autopay). MBA AND LAW SCHOOL LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.11% to 11.81% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.78% to 11.72% APR (with autopay). PARENT LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.23% to 11.26% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.90% to 11.16% APR (with autopay). For variable rate loans, the variable interest rate is derived from the one-month LIBOR rate plus a margin and your APR may increase after origination if the LIBOR increases. Changes in the one-month LIBOR rate may cause your monthly payment to increase or decrease. Interest rates for variable rate loans are capped at 13.95%, unless required to be lower to comply with applicable law. Lowest rates are reserved for the most creditworthy borrowers. If approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your creditworthiness, the repayment option you select, the term and amount of the loan and other factors, and will be within the ranges of rates listed above. The SoFi 0.25% autopay interest rate reduction requires you to agree to make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic monthly deduction from a savings or checking account. The benefit will discontinue and be lost for periods in which you do not pay by automatic deduction from a savings or checking account. Information current as of 07/10/2020. Enrolling in autopay is not required to receive a loan from SoFi. SoFi Lending Corp., licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Financing Law License No. 6054612. NMLS #1121636 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).
6 Important Disclosures for Ascent.
Ascent Disclosures
Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.
* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.
7 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).