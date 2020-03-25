Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

The Department of Education said it will stop seeking to collect on defaulted student loans and will also refund recent garnishments of tax refunds and Social Security. At the same time, a longer halt to payments may be announced soon, but actual forgiveness seems less likely.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a March 25 statement that for “at least 60 days from March 13,” all collections and garnishments on federal student loans in default will come to a stop.

Anyone who recently had their income tax refund, Social Security check or other federal payments garnished due to defaulted loans will now get that money back. The move will result in a “refund [of] approximately $1.8 billion in offsets to more than 830,000 borrowers,” DeVos said.

Repayment pause may happen, but mass forgiveness less likely

Meanwhile, a wider plan for student loan relief was taking shape, with early reporting saying a longer pause in student loan repayment has been agreed upon, although direct forgiveness of student debt now appears less probable.

Inside Higher Ed said legislative summaries of the major stimulus package moving through Congress include a suspension of all federal student repayment for six months, interest-free, expanding the already-announced two-month repayment moratorium.

However, earlier Inside Higher Ed coverage quoted a Democratic Senate aide as saying the Republicans had rejected calls from the Democrats to offer a set dollar amount of student loan forgiveness. Previously, the Senate Democrats had proposed $10,000 in relief per borrower, while CNBC reported March 23 that House Democrats were shooting for $30,000 per borrower.

Situation still fluid

News reports on March 25 said the Senate had settled on language for the huge stimulus bill, meaning talks will now focus on working out a final draft with the House. Details large and small could still change.

In order to keep up to date, check in regularly to Student Loan Hero’s Coronavirus Information Center for the late-breaking developments and updated advice on what to do with your own student loans.

Note that some of the guidance offered in previous Student Loan Hero posts, while still valid, won’t be as relevant while the coronavirus pandemic continues, but we’ll inform you with fresh information and suggestions on how to deal with student debt during the current situation.