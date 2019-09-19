Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

If you’re anxious to pay off your student loans as soon as possible, refinancing your debt might be a smart option. Doing so could lower your interest and accelerate your repayment.

Refinancing your student loans with Citizens Bank might help you find a plan that works for you and your budget.

Citizens Bank student loan refinance review

If you have student loan debt, one option to consider is refinancing with Citizens Bank through its Education Refinance Loan program. It could help you lower your rate, extend your repayment term or reduce your monthly payment.

Citizens Bank will refinance federal and private loans, including parent PLUS and Stafford loans. Instead of managing multiple loans and making several separate payments, you have one consolidated loan, making your life simpler.

The company offers both variable and fixed interest rates. Variable rates can be much lower than fixed rates, but they can change over time. They can increase or decrease depending on the market, meaning your monthly payment can change, too.

When you have a fixed rate, your interest rate and monthly payment stay the same for your repayment term. While a fixed-rate loan may have a higher interest rate than a variable rate, you do not have to worry about fluctuations or changes to your payment amount.

With Citizens Bank, you can refinance up to $300,000 if you have a bachelor’s degree or less and $500,000 if you have a graduate degree. For professional degrees, such as loans for law or medical school, you can refinance up to $500,000. You’ll need at least $10,000 in student loans to be eligible for refinancing.

You can select repayment terms of five, seven, 10, 15 or 20 years.

Citizens Bank offers refinancing even if you left school, though you must make 12 qualifying payments once you’ve left to be eligible. Many people who leave school, either because of illness or family circumstances, feel like they’re out of options. But by refinancing through Citizens Bank, you can take charge of your debt with an associate degree or no degree.

You can add a cosigner to help you qualify, but they don’t always need to help for the full term. After the borrower makes 36 on-time, consecutive payments, Citizens Bank allows cosigners to apply for a release. That could help improve the cosigners’ debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, improve their credit score and make it possible to get more competitive offers for a mortgage or car loan.

Refinance with Citizens Bank

Interest rates and fees

Citizens Bank offers a broad range of refinancing options with APRs as low as 2.34%, depending on your loan amount and your selected repayment period.

For variable-rate loans, APRs are currently in the 2.34% – 9.33% range. For fixed-rate loans, your APR could be 3.45% – 9.49%.

The company offers incentives to lower your rate even more. If you or your cosigner have a qualifying Citizens Bank account, you can get a 0.25 percentage point reduction on your interest rate. If you sign up for automatic payments, you can get another 0.25 percentage point reduction.

To be on the low APR range, you would have to be a creditworthy borrower with a five-year repayment plan who qualified for both incentives.

Citizens Bank does not charge application, origination or disbursement fees. And there’s no prepayment penalty if you choose to pay off your Citizens Bank student loans early. The only fee you will need to contend with is one for late payments, which will be detailed in your agreement with the bank.

Eligibility requirements

To be eligible for Citizens Bank student loan refinance offers, you must no longer be attending school.

Citizens Bank grants loans to U.S. citizens, permanent residents or resident aliens with a Social Security number. However, resident aliens need to have a cosigner to complete the application.

If you do not have a lengthy credit history or do not have the best credit score, apply with a cosigner to increase your chances that Citizens Bank will approve you for a loan.

To be eligible, you or your cosigner need to make at least $24,000 annually. The bank doesn’t disclose minimum credit score requirements.

Federal loans on an income-driven repayment plan, such as income-based repayment or Pay As You Earn, are not eligible for Citizens Bank refinancing.

Get your quote from Citizens Bank

How to apply for Citizens Bank refinancing

If you want to get a refinancing rate quote, Citizens Bank can do that without affecting your credit score. Its “Get My Rate” tool triggers a soft credit pull. If you are satisfied with your rate and choose to complete your application, then it makes a hard inquiry.

You can get a personalized rate and savings quote in as little as two minutes. Click “Get My Rate” to start. The site will redirect you to the application form and prompt you to enter your information.

Once you have completed the form, which includes information such as how much you want to refinance, Citizens Bank will quote you an interest rate on a new loan and give you an estimate of how much you would save by refinancing.

Cosigners should also get a rate quote since the final rate will be set based on whomever has the higher credit score.

If satisfied with your quote (note that your offer could change if you don’t proceed), you can complete the full application. You will need your Social Security number, your gross monthly income, your employer’s name and phone number, your monthly rent or mortgage and the names of your current lenders.

Citizens Bank will try to verify all your information through an automated process. If it can’t find certain information, a representative may reach out to you.

Once approved, Citizens Bank will send a promissory note for your review and signature. You’ll receive a final disclosure form confirming your loan terms, which is your last chance to cancel. Then it will pay off your loans, and your new loan with Citizens Bank begins.

Your new payments will start 21 to 50 days after your loans have been refinanced.

Citizens Bank: Refinance today

How to contact Citizens Bank

Besides Citizens Bank student loans and student loan refinancing, it offers savings and checking accounts, business banking, credit cards and home equity products.

One of the largest retail banks in the U.S., Citizens Bank was founded in 1828. The bank offers online and mobile banking and a 24/7 contact center.

Those who have questions about refinancing can contact a student lending advisor at 1-888-411-0266. You can also contact the bank via its live chat.

You can also follow the bank on Twitter or Facebook.

Alternatives to Citizens Bank

Above is a brief rundown of what to expect from refinancing with Citizens Bank, but this lender won’t be right for everyone. Make sure you shop around — even if Citizens isn’t a good fit for you, or if you don’t qualify for their loan, there are other options. For example, consider some of of these lenders.

Also, be certain you’re OK if your federal student loans become private, since you’ll lose access to certain federal-only benefits. Some borrowers might struggle with repayment and could need these benefits. But if you feel confident you can keep up with your repayment and want to try for some potentially large savings, refinancing with Citizens Bank or another lender could be a wise decision.

Sarah Sharkey contributed to this report.