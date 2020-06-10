Choosing a Major? 9 Things to Consider

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Choosing a major in college requires introspection, research and planning. You’ll want to consider your interests, abilities, future employment options and earning potential, among other factors. While some students enter freshman year with a major in mind, it’s OK to take more time to make a decision. You typically have until the end of sophomore year of college to choose a major, according to the College Board (but depending on your school, the deadline may be different).

If you’re still on the fence about what to study in college, here’s our guide for how to decide on a major, including:

How to choose a major: 9 questions to help you decide

Types of majors

FAQs on college majors

How to choose a major: 9 questions to help you decide

Here are nine basic questions to get an idea of what you might want to study:

1. What are you interested in?

2. What are you good at?

3. What’s your dream job?

4. Will you need additional schooling?

5. How easy will it be to find a job after graduation?

6. How much can you expect to earn after graduation?

7. How much student loan debt should you expect?

8. What majors are available at your college?

9. Have you started any major-specific coursework?

1. What are you interested in?

Your major is the field of study you’ll be focusing on throughout your college experience, so choose one that interests you. Keep in mind that your interests can change over time — just because your childhood dream was to become a teacher, for instance, doesn’t necessarily mean you’re still interested in studying education.

If you’re struggling to figure out your interests — or if you can’t narrow it down — try using the process of elimination by looking at a list of majors and crossing out ones that don’t interest you. Or, take a personality test to get a sense of which majors may be best-suited for you — more on that below. However, it’s also important to remember that not all passions lend themselves to careers.

2. What are you good at?

Find a major that overlaps with your interests and abilities. If your plan is to go to medical school but you can’t pass organic chemistry, for example, it’s going to be difficult to earn your bachelor’s degree in pre-med, let alone excel in medical school. It’s OK — and good — to challenge yourself within reason, but choosing a major that fits with your talents and skills will help you set yourself up for success.

3. What’s your dream job?

The purpose of college is ultimately to prepare for a career, so choose a major that complements your professional goals. For instance, if you want to be a museum curator, consider majoring in art history, studio arts or anthropology. If you want to be a dietitian, consider majoring in food science, nutrition or public health.

Use the College Board’s major and career search tool to browse career options and find related majors. Once you have an idea of a career you’re interested in, get some real-world experience through job shadowing or an internship. This could give you a better sense of what your future job could entail — and if it ends up being something you’re no longer interested in, move on to a different major and career plan.

4. Will you need additional schooling?

About 30% of college graduates go on to earn a graduate degree, but some majors are more likely to lead to a graduate degree than others, according to a 2015 report by Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce. For example, life and physical sciences, psychology and education majors are among the most likely students to earn graduate degrees, while communications, journalism, business and arts majors are among the least likely, according to the report.

Before choosing a major and career path that likely requires an advanced degree, make sure you’re prepared for that extra time and financial commitment. Use the The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Outlook Handbook to see the education requirements for various jobs.

5. How easy will it be to find a job after graduation?

After investing tens of thousands of dollars into your college degree, you want to make sure you’re going to be able to find employment in your chosen field. The BLS’s Occupational Outlook Handbook also shows you the projected number of jobs and the projected growth rate for each occupation within 10 years — use that data in order to inform your decision.

6. How much can you expect to earn after graduation?

Earning a bachelor’s degree increases your lifetime earnings by an average of $1 million compared to people who only earn a high school diploma, according to Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce. But your major plays a huge role in determining your actual earning potential — the difference in lifetime earnings between the highest-paying bachelor’s degree major (petroleum engineering) and the lowest-paying major (early childhood education) is $3.4 million.

You don’t necessarily need to choose the highest-paying major, but you should have a sense of the projected income for the major you do pick. If you choose a lower-paying major, aim to limit your student debt so that you’ll be able to afford your future monthly payments.

7. How much student loan debt should you expect?

Many students have to take on college debt, but some majors tend to borrow more than others. Use the Department of Education’s College Scorecard to look up the median total debt for different degree programs at your school.

Ideally, you want a major with a high earnings-to-debt ratio, or one that allows you to earn a lot more than you owe in student loans. According to a 2019 Student Loan Hero study about student debt across college majors, STEM-related majors (science, technology, engineering and math) have the highest earnings-to-debt ratios. Majors with the lowest earnings-to-debt ratios include law, pharmacy and education — particularly because they require advanced degrees.

8. What majors are available at your college?

Not every college offers every possible major. Check your school’s website for a list of major offerings, and discuss the options with your academic advisor. Also pay attention to the cost of different majors — some schools have differential tuition, where the price of a degree varies by program of study.

If you decide you want to pursue a major that your school doesn’t offer and you’d like to explore transferring, discuss it with your academic advisor first. But in some cases, transferring might not be necessary. For instance, if you decide you want to pursue journalism but your school doesn’t offer it as a major, consider majoring in English or communications and applying for journalism internships or freelance gigs in order to gain experience.

9. Have you started any major-specific coursework?

Even if you’ve declared a major and started major-specific coursework, it’s still possible to change your major. Thirty-three percent of students enrolled in bachelor’s degree programs changed majors at least once, and 9% have even changed majors two or more times, according to data published by the U.S. Department of Education in December 2017.

If you’ve already completed a lot of major-specific coursework, it could be more challenging to change majors and still graduate on time, depending on how different your new major is from your original one. For instance, switching from mathematics to statistics is likely easier than switching from math to English.

Types of majors

Colleges offer dozens — or even hundreds — of majors. According to the 2015 report from Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce, there are 15 main types of majors for undergraduates:

Agriculture and natural resources: Includes majors such as general agriculture, animal sciences, forestry and food science.

Includes majors such as general agriculture, animal sciences, forestry and food science. Architecture and engineering: Includes majors such as electrical, mechanical and civil engineering, as well as architecture and architectural engineering.

Includes majors such as electrical, mechanical and civil engineering, as well as architecture and architectural engineering. Arts: Includes majors such as fine arts, commercial art and graphic design and music, as well as visual and performing arts.

Includes majors such as fine arts, commercial art and graphic design and music, as well as visual and performing arts. Biology and life sciences: Includes majors such as biology, environmental science, microbiology, ecology, zoology and neuroscience.

Includes majors such as biology, environmental science, microbiology, ecology, zoology and neuroscience. Business: Includes majors such as business management and administration, accounting, finance and hospitality management.

Includes majors such as business management and administration, accounting, finance and hospitality management. Communications and journalism: Includes journalism, communications and mass media and advertising and public relations.

Includes journalism, communications and mass media and advertising and public relations. Computers, statistics and mathematics: Includes majors such as computer science, mathematics and statistics and decision science.

Includes majors such as computer science, mathematics and statistics and decision science. Education: Includes majors such as elementary education, early childhood education and special needs education.

Includes majors such as elementary education, early childhood education and special needs education. Health: Includes majors such as nursing, pharmaceutical sciences, treatment therapy professions and nutrition sciences.

Includes majors such as nursing, pharmaceutical sciences, treatment therapy professions and nutrition sciences. Humanities and liberal arts: Includes majors such as English language and literature, history, foreign language studies and philosophy and religious studies.

Includes majors such as English language and literature, history, foreign language studies and philosophy and religious studies. Industrial arts, consumer services and recreation: Includes majors such as family and consumer sciences and transportation science and technologies.

Includes majors such as family and consumer sciences and transportation science and technologies. Law and public policy: Includes criminal justice and fire protection, pre-law and legal studies, public administration, and public policy.

Includes criminal justice and fire protection, pre-law and legal studies, public administration, and public policy. Physical sciences: Includes majors such as chemistry, physics, geology and earth science, and atmospheric sciences and meteorology.

Includes majors such as chemistry, physics, geology and earth science, and atmospheric sciences and meteorology. Psychology and social work: Includes majors such as psychology and social work, as well as human services and community organization.

Includes majors such as psychology and social work, as well as human services and community organization. Social sciences: Includes majors such as economics, sociology, geography, political science and government and anthropology and archeology.

FAQs on college majors

Here are some additional questions focused more on the process of picking a major:

What are the most popular college majors?

Business management and administration, general business and accounting are the three most popular college majors for bachelor’s degree holders, according to the report from Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce.

Am I able to switch college majors once I choose?

Yes. If you’ve already chosen a college major but want to change your mind, talk to your academic advisor. However, keep in mind that changing your major can make it more difficult to graduate on time, which could increase the cost of your degree.

How many college majors can you have?

Colleges often allow you to double or even triple major, and you can typically add a minor or two. However, different colleges have slightly different policies on this — check with your academic advisor to be sure.

What’s the difference between a major and minor?

A major is your primary field of study in college — many of your courses will be related to it. A minor is an area of study that you pursue in addition to your major. Typically, you only need to take a handful of courses in order to earn a minor.

Kat Tretina contributed to this report.

