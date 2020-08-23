Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

You might be hard-pressed to find the cheapest places to live in California, with the state’s median home value at $578,267 and the median one-bedroom rent at $2,657 per month.

That doesn’t mean, however, the entire Golden State is out of reach. As everywhere, there are affordable places to live in California, which can be paramount if you’re on the move and repaying student loans.

7 cheapest places to live in California (that are actually cool)

If you’re looking for the absolute cheapest place to live in California, you won’t find it on this list. That’s because the absolute cheapest cities aren’t all that desirable: They suffer from high crime rates, extreme heat, soaring unemployment — and in many cases, all three.

So, instead, this list offers up some of the cheapest places to live in California — that you might actually want to move to.

1. Eureka

The gold rush might be long over, but people are still heading to Eureka, located just a few hours south of the Oregon border. With a wonderful location on the coast and near several national forests, natural beauty is abundant here. In the center of the city, you’ll find “Old Town,” a historic neighborhood with hundreds of Victorian buildings.

Employment pickings are on the slim side, with most jobs in tourism or health care.

Population: 27,024

27,024 Median home value: $249,300

$249,300 Average one-bedroom rent: $725

$725 Median household income: $39,720

2. Oxnard

Want SoCal’s beaches without SoCal prices? Then try this city just about an hour north of Los Angeles. Located directly on the Pacific, it has 20 miles of coastline. The ocean is certainly the biggest draw, offering up activities like kayaking, surfing and whale watching.

Major industries here include commercial fishing and agriculture.

Population: 206,732

206,732 Median home value: $390,000

$390,000 Average one-bedroom rent: $1,793

$1,793 Median household income: $64,837

3. Redlands

Less than two hours from Los Angeles lies Redlands, the heart of what’s known as the “IE” (Inland Empire) — not generally an affectionate nickname. But Redland’s got some things going for it, including its outdoor amphitheater, killer brewery and easy access to parks and mountains.

With the local University of Redlands, much of the area’s job opportunities are in education.

Population: 70,765

70,765 Median home value: $350,900

$350,900 Average one-bedroom rent: $1,501

$1,501 Median household income: $68,956

4. Chico

Home to Chico State University, this college town is located nearly 90 miles north of Sacramento. The city boasts great weather, an attractive downtown and nearby hiking. You’re not too far from the ocean, either; definitely close enough for a weekend jaunt.

In addition to education, health care is a major industry. And don’t forget about Sierra Nevada, among the largest craft brewers in the country — it’s based here, too.

Population: 90,660

90,660 Median home value: $286,700

$286,700 Average one-bedroom rent: $865

$865 Median household income: $45,337

5. Temecula

Wine lovers, rejoice and head to this city between L.A. and San Diego. A paradise for leisure seekers, it has more than 40 wineries, multiple golf courses and the largest casino in California. For residents, there are also two weekly farmers markets and a historic downtown area.

In addition to tourism, major employers include the school district.

Population: 110,722

110,722 Median home value: $394,600

$394,600 Average one-bedroom rent: $1,692

$1,692 Median household income: $87,115

6. Clovis

Smack dab in the center of the state sits Clovis — which means it’s a short drive from everything: beaches, mountains, forest and other cities. Summers are hot, but residents appreciate its charming downtown, good schools, friendly population and low cost of living.

Population: 104,411

104,411 Median home value: $284,200

$284,200 Average one-bedroom rent: $1,078

$1,078 Median household income: $68,682

7. Vacaville

Just 55 miles from San Francisco lies the laid-back town of Vacaville. Although probably a little far to commute (hello, traffic), living here offers an affordable way to be close to the Bay. Shopping lovers will be happy; not only is there a historic downtown full of shops, there’s also an outlet mall with 120 premium stores.

The highest-paying industries here are in mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction.

Population: 96,918

96,918 Median home value: $354,600

$354,600 Average one-bedroom rent: $1,750

$1,750 Median household income: $77,807

Are you on the move while repaying student loans?

If you’ve always dreamt of moving west, these relatively affordable cities to live in California could help make your dreams come true. They could also help you wrangle your student loan debt.

Yes, moving while repaying education debt is possible. Before you zero in on one of the cities listed above, however, ensure that …

The city offers a lot more than just the cheapest rent in California

You’ve combed through your budget and know how to live cheaply in California

Moving expenses, as estimated by a calculator like Moving.com’s, won’t crater your potential savings

You’re a fit for the city’s job market (unless you’d bring your remote position with you)

Also, keep in mind that your location isn’t everything when it comes to student loans. You don’t have to move to change your federal student loan repayment plan, for instance, or refinance your private student loans to a lower interest rate. Don’t forget loan repayment strategies that won’t require a new address either.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

