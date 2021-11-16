Cheapest Colleges Where Online-Only Students Can Study for Less Than $5,000 a Year

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

College students have had access to distance learning (a form of online education) at for-profit private schools for quite some time, but more traditional institutions are now offering it as an option. Removing room-and-board costs can cut expenses dramatically, especially at public colleges that already have lower tuition rates than their private counterparts.

To better understand how students can benefit financially from distance learning, Student Loan Hero analysts compiled a list of bachelor’s degree-granting schools where at least 1% of the student body is enrolled exclusively in distance learning. Researchers then ranked the cheapest schools with online-only options. In total, there are 81 online-only options where students can expect to spend less than $5,000 a year for a distance education.

Key findings

Students can expect to spend less than $5,000 a year for online-only learning at 81 degree-granting schools. However, all but four of these schools are public schools, where out-of-state students would typically have to pay more to attend.

However, all but four of these schools are public schools, where out-of-state students would typically have to pay more to attend. California offers residents the cheapest options for distance learning. The nine most affordable degree-granting colleges where at least 1% of the student body is enrolled exclusively for distance learning are public schools in California. North Dakota, Texas, Arizona, Florida and Colorado also have colleges among the top 25.

The nine most affordable degree-granting colleges where at least 1% of the student body is enrolled exclusively for distance learning are public schools in California. North Dakota, Texas, Arizona, Florida and Colorado also have colleges among the top 25. Schools that only offer online-only options toward a bachelor’s degree charge less than half, on average, for tuition and fees. The average tuition and fees for online-only schools is $9,295, compared with $21,233 for all degree-granting institutions.

The average tuition and fees for online-only schools is $9,295, compared with $21,233 for all degree-granting institutions. In the 2020-21 academic year, an average of 37.2% of students opted for or were limited to online-only classes at traditional public schools where distance programs and/or courses were available. Another 42.1% took at least some classes online.

Another 42.1% took at least some classes online. While 49.1% of students at public schools earn their bachelor’s degree within six years, that number drops to 33% for public schools with only online options. At private nonprofits, 53.7% graduate within six years, but only 32% at schools that only offer distance learning.

Cheapest schools for online-only college

There are 81 higher education institutions where online-only students can study for less than $5,000 a year, on average. These are degree-granting schools where at least 1% of the student body is enrolled exclusively for distance learning — which means community colleges and other similar institutions can make the list if they offer at least one bachelor’s degree option.

Where online-only students can study for less than $5,000 a year Rank Institution name State Published in-district tuition and fees (2020-21) Cost of books and supplies (2020-21) Total 1 Antelope Valley College CA $1,124 $900 $2,024 2 San Diego Mesa College CA $1,144 $1,080 $2,224 3 MiraCosta College CA $1,152 $1,080 $2,232 4 Shasta College CA $1,187 $1,080 $2,267 5 West Los Angeles College CA $1,238 $1,080 $2,318 6 Modesto Junior College CA $1,270 $1,080 $2,350 7 Rio Hondo College CA $1,360 $1,080 $2,440 8 Bakersfield College CA $1,418 $1,080 $2,498 9 Feather River College CA $1,465 $1,080 $2,545 10 Turtle Mountain Community College* ND $2,250 $400 $2,650 11 Odessa College TX $2,280 $522 $2,802 12 Dallas College TX $2,370 $440 $2,810 12 Diné College AZ $1,410 $1,400 $2,810 14 Tallahassee Community College FL $2,026 $800 $2,826 15 Santa Monica College CA $1,148 $1,746 $2,894 16 Cypress College CA $1,146 $1,971 $3,117 17 Santa Ana College CA $1,160 $1,970 $3,130 18 Solano Community College CA $1,168 $1,970 $3,138 19 Colorado Mountain College CO $2,340 $840 $3,180 20 Pensacola State College FL $2,364 $900 $3,264 21 Santa Fe College FL $2,563 $783 $3,346 22 Collin College TX $1,624 $1,800 $3,424 23 Gulf Coast State College FL $2,370 $1,056 $3,426 24 Brazosport College TX $2,401 $1,125 $3,526 25 Foothill College CA $1,563 $1,971 $3,534 26 San Jacinto College TX $1,872 $1,668 $3,540 27 Grayson College TX $2,702 $1,000 $3,702 28 Valencia College FL $2,474 $1,266 $3,740 29 Austin Community College District TX $2,550 $1,200 $3,750 30 Indian River State College FL $2,764 $1,000 $3,764 31 Oglala Lakota College SD $2,684 $1,200 $3,884 32 Chipola College FL $3,120 $800 $3,920 33 Bay Mills Community College MI $3,320 $700 $4,020 34 Sinclair Community College OH $3,195 $840 $4,035 35 Eastern Florida State College FL $2,496 $1,600 $4,096 36 College of Central Florida FL $2,710 $1,400 $4,110 37 Truckee Meadows Community College NV $2,862 $1,318 $4,180 38 St. Johns River State College FL $2,830 $1,378 $4,208 39 Galveston College TX $2,290 $1,938 $4,228 40 Tyler Junior College TX $2,962 $1,300 $4,262 41 Florida State College at Jacksonville FL $2,878 $1,400 $4,278 42 St. Petersburg College FL $2,682 $1,600 $4,282 43 South Georgia State College GA $3,310 $978 $4,288 44 Grace Mission University* CA $3,120 $1,200 $4,320 45 Miami Dade College FL $2,838 $1,500 $4,338 46 College of Southern Idaho ID $3,360 $990 $4,350 47 Florida Gateway College FL $3,100 $1,271 $4,371 48 South Florida State College FL $3,165 $1,220 $4,385 49 North Florida College FL $3,054 $1,400 $4,454 50 Midland College TX $2,730 $1,729 $4,459 51 Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College GA $3,565 $900 $4,465 52 Elizabeth City State University NC $3,260 $1,240 $4,500 53 Lorain County Community College OH $3,745 $784 $4,529 54 Georgia Highlands College GA $3,344 $1,200 $4,544 55 Seminole State College of Florida FL $3,131 $1,430 $4,561 56 Northwest Florida State College FL $3,133 $1,440 $4,573 57 State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota FL $3,074 $1,500 $4,574 58 East Georgia State College GA $3,136 $1,440 $4,576 59 Pasco-Hernando State College FL $3,155 $1,440 $4,595 60 Sioux Falls Seminary* SD $3,600 $1,000 $4,600 61 University of Hawaii Maui College HI $3,278 $1,340 $4,618 62 The College of the Florida Keys FL $3,276 $1,413 $4,689 63 Brigham Young University-Idaho* ID $4,300 $400 $4,700 64 Lone Star College TX $2,160 $2,550 $4,710 65 University of Florida Online FL $3,876 $890 $4,766 66 Henry Ford College MI $3,208 $1,584 $4,792 67 Clark College WA $3,957 $870 $4,827 68 Bellingham Technical College WA $3,915 $930 $4,845 69 Spokane Community College WA $3,727 $1,134 $4,861 69 Spokane Falls Community College WA $3,727 $1,134 $4,861 71 Bellevue College WA $3,958 $930 $4,888 72 Western Carolina University NC $4,285 $616 $4,901 73 Daytona State College FL $3,106 $1,800 $4,906 74 Snow College UT $3,912 $1,000 $4,912 75 Great Basin College NV $3,248 $1,670 $4,918 75 Seattle Central College WA $4,053 $865 $4,918 77 Atlanta Metropolitan State College GA $3,505 $1,440 $4,945 78 Western Nevada College NV $3,548 $1,400 $4,948 79 Skagit Valley College WA $4,000 $960 $4,960 80 University of North Carolina at Pembroke NC $3,456 $1,505 $4,961 81 Lower Columbia College WA $4,068 $930 $4,998 A * signifies the school is a private nonprofit (the rest are public) Source: Student Loan Hero analysis of data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS). The list was limited to schools that reported tuition and other costs, that offer bachelor’s degrees and where at least 1% of the student body was enrolled in distance-only classes in the 2020-21 school year.

California offers residents the best variety of low-priced options for distance learning. The Golden State is home to the nine most affordable degree-granting schools (all public) where at least 1% of the student body is enrolled exclusively for distance learning. Let’s examine the three cheapest colleges for online-only students:

Antelope Valley College: This Lancaster-based community college offers a bachelor’s degree in airframe manufacturing technology. This program prepares students to produce the structural components of aircraft, both civilian and military.

This Lancaster-based community college offers a bachelor’s degree in airframe manufacturing technology. This program prepares students to produce the structural components of aircraft, both civilian and military. San Diego Mesa College: This San Diego community college offers a bachelor’s degree in health information management. Future career options range from coding management to data analysis to compliance coordination.

This San Diego community college offers a bachelor’s degree in health information management. Future career options range from coding management to data analysis to compliance coordination. MiraCosta College: This community college, which has campuses in Oceanside and Cardiff, offers one bachelor’s degree in biomanufacturing. The program is available to students who’ve received an associate degree in biomanufacturing at the college or completed equivalent coursework elsewhere.

These three colleges are part of a bachelor’s degree pilot program authorized by the California Community Colleges Board of Governors, which helps explain why the community colleges appear on the list of bachelor’s degree-granting schools. In fact, 14 of the 15 schools within the pilot program appear on the list, all within the top 25.

North Dakota, Texas, Arizona, Florida and Colorado also have colleges among the top 25 cheapest institutions where online-only students can study for less than $5,000 a year.

Online-only options = far cheaper

Colleges that solely offer online-only classes tend to charge less than half for tuition and fees than other schools that offer both distance learning and in-person instruction.

While the average tuition and fees for online-only schools is $9,295, the average for degree-granting institutions overall is $21,233 — which could require a decent amount of public and/or private student loans. However, if you choose to attend a public school, the average price difference between an online-only school and all public institutions isn’t substantial — $7,050 (online-only) versus $8,305 (public schools overall).

However, private nonprofits without in-person options charge 3.5 times less, on average, than all private nonprofits — $8,289 (exclusively distance learning) versus $29,277 (private nonprofits overall). At private for-profits, it’s $10,990 — on average — for online-exclusive institutions, compared with $17,126 for all such institutions.

Average published tuition and fees (in district) Public Private nonprofit Private for-profit Total No distance learning programs $5,000 $27,017 $19,501 $25,031 Exclusively distance learning $7,050 $8,289 $10,990 $9,295 All degree-granting institutions $8,305 $29,277 $17,126 $21,233

Student Loan Hero senior writer Andrew Pentis says these price differences come down to a few primary factors.

First, schools, both public and private, are businesses with overhead. While online-only programs have expenses that a brick-and-mortar school doesn’t — such as increased technological infrastructure to support a digital learning environment — they’ll generally have less overhead. Without a physical campus, as an example, there are a host of expenses that these online-only schools skip altogether.

A second factor to consider is competition. Online-only colleges — as well as web coding bootcamps and the like — are still competing against each other to stand out from the pack.

“Think of it this way,” says Pentis. “Is there a Harvard or a Yale of online-only colleges yet? Probably not, right? So these online-only schools are still competing for perception, reputation and the eventual mantle of being considered prestigious.”

Traditional schools increase online-only offerings amid pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has had a clear impact on traditional schools since the start of the crisis.

During the 2020-21 academic year, an average of 37.2% of students either chose to or were required to attend online-only classes at traditional public schools where distance programs and/or courses were available, with an additional 42.1% taking at least some classes online.

When it comes to private nonprofits with online programs and/or courses, 25% did all their classes online, while 35% did some of them online. At their for-profit counterparts, 42.9% enrolled online exclusively, while another 31.7% took some courses online.

It’s too soon to tell whether the schools that offered online-only coursework for the first time will continue to do so, as it’s unclear how the pandemic will affect colleges over the long term. However, a pleasant byproduct of that health crisis was that more traditional schools began to offer online-only options for students, which they’ll hopefully choose to continue in the future.

Still, some students have complained they were pushed to online classes because of COVID-19, but weren’t granted discounts for what they consider a subpar learning experience. Some opted — or were required — to live on campus during the school year, even as they did all or much of their work online.

“It’s certainly logical for students to feel shortchanged,” Pentis says.

He explains that students agreed to pay a cost per credit for in-person instruction and all of its advantages — more intimate one-on-one time with professors or collaboration with classmates, for instance — and now they were suddenly being asked to pay the same price for fewer of those benefits.

“I think it’s fair to expect that future students will have the option at colleges and universities to pay smaller amounts for online courses,” Pentis says. “Not all courses should be priced the same.”

Unfortunately, Pentis doesn’t think we’ll be seeing tuition drops anytime soon, which will only add to the U.S. student loan debt burden.

“Like all businesses during the pandemic, schools have seen their bottom line hurt,” Pentis says. “As for whether schools are interested in online education or charging less for it, I think they’re interested in whatever mutually benefits their school operations, as well as the learning experience of their students.”

Graduation rates far lower at online-only schools

The graduation data shows that price differences aren’t the only distinctions among the type of schools.

Almost half of students at public schools (49.1%) earn their bachelor’s degree within six years, but that number drops to 33% for public schools with only online options. When it comes to private nonprofits, 53.7% graduate within six years, but only 32% do so at schools that only offer distance learning.

These six-year graduation rates drop at private-for-profits schools (29.8%) and continue to decline at private for-profit schools with exclusively distance learning options (14.1%).

Percentage of students who earn a bachelor’s degree in 6 years Public Private Nonprofit Private for-profit Total No distance learning programs 38.7% 52.8% 37.1% 50.9% Exclusively distance learning 33.0% 32.0% 14.1% 22.0% All degree-granting institutions 49.1% 53.7% 29.8% 50.3%

While it’s clear that students at online-only institutions are far less likely to graduate in four years (or six), at least part of that is likely because people with barriers to college attendance and completion seek out those programs in a failed attempt to ameliorate them.

For example, someone working full time while supporting a family might opt for online schooling as the only way to squeeze classes into their schedule, but those scheduling pressures might still prevent them from finishing their schooling. Similarly, lower acceptance standards may mean a higher rate of students who aren’t properly equipped to complete a degree, even in a less rigorous environment.

Pentis feels that a lack of a personal connection may come into play here.

“I think students feel less connected and invested in online education than they do with in-person,” Pentis said. “If you’re studying exclusively online, it’s much harder to make friendships with peers and faculty that will further your learning experience and keep you on track toward earning a degree.”

He adds that this is a major question that schools will have to grapple with: How do they educate their students in an online fashion, keeping up with a newly evolving education industry, while still making them feel a part of the greater campus community? The resolution to this question could potentially alter the future of higher education.