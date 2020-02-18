Should I Change My Major? 6 Reasons to Consider It

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

If you feel out of place at college, you might find yourself wondering: Should I change my major?

Neglect to answer that question and you could be stuck with an undergraduate degree in a field that ultimately doesn’t suit you.

Here are some telltale signs that you may have picked the wrong course of study, and how to know if changing majors is a smart decision.

Should I change my major? 6 signs you should consider it

1. You’re always bored in class

2. Your grades are suffering

3. You picked your major without much thought

4. You chose your major for the money

5. You can’t stand your professors

6. Other majors sound more appealing to you

1. You’re always bored in class

No college class is going to wow you all the time, but if the coursework in your major consistently fails to interest you, you may have picked the wrong major.

One simple explanation for being bored in class could be that you have a short attention span or aren’t concentrating enough. But you should have some level of interest or excitement for the classes and material you’re taking.

You should also be stressed out at least some of the time; it shows that you’re willing to embrace and tackle the challenges of your major without giving up. But if these elements are missing and you hate getting up every day to go to class, it might mean that you and your major aren’t a good match.

2. Your grades are suffering

Getting A’s and B’s across the board is a mean feat no matter what your major is. But if a pattern of C’s and D’s begins to emerge, there’s likely a direct reason why you’re not doing well.

Maybe you’re not studying hard enough come exam time or you’re phoning in your homework assignments. However, if you feel like you’re honestly giving it your best college try but your classes are just too challenging, your academic talents may be better expressed with a different major.

3. You picked your major without much thought

If you’re still undeclared while everyone else has got the ball rolling on their majors, you may feel the need to hurry up and pick something. Or maybe your parents, peers or a professor have talked you into majoring in what they think is best for you rather than what you want.

Whatever the case may be, if you can’t explain or justify why you chose your major, there’s a good chance you don’t have a real passion for what you’re studying.

4. You chose your major for the money

If you chose your major solely because it’ll help you land a well-paying job, you may need to adjust your priorities. While it’s always a wise decision to major in something that will provide you with plenty of career opportunities and a decent income, majoring in something only because it will pay well isn’t a recipe for success.

Chances are you’ll get exactly what you want after graduating — a high-paying job, albeit one you’re not interested in or passionate about. Instead, you might consider even the worst-paying majors — if choosing one could lead to a more fulfilling career.

5. You can’t stand your professors

No matter your major, you won’t get along with every single professor. Some teachers place different standards on their students and have unique instruction or lecture styles that might not align with yours.

But if you’re not on the same page with any of your profs in your major course of study — the very teachers you should have a good rapport with — then it may be a sign you’re in the wrong major. Your professors should be your mentors, and you should be communicating, rather than clashing, with them.

6. Other majors sound more appealing to you

When you don’t share the same enthusiasm for the subject matter that your classmates have, you might be in the wrong place. Moreover, if you find yourself envious of other students who are excited about what they’re majoring in, it might be time to think about changing paths, perhaps to majors that lead to student loan forgiveness.

If you can imagine yourself succeeding and excelling in another major — any major — different than yours, see it for what it is: a big clue that it’s time to start studying something else.

Should I change my major?

Changing majors depends on a lot of factors, not just the ones we’ve listed above.

First, consider your costs to attend college. How much tuition have you already paid? How many student loans have you already taken out? Switching majors can be relatively affordable in the right circumstances, but delay too long and you could incur more debt if you start your new curriculum from scratch. Majors that require more borrowing could cripple your future finances.

If you’re considering changing majors, arrange a time to meet and talk with your professors or your academic advisor. They can help you determine which course of study might be a better fit for you in the long run.

Paul Sisolak contributed to this report.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 8 lenders of 2020!