Student Loan Complaints Fall Amid Pandemic: CFPB

Borrower complaints about federal and private student loans decreased significantly in 2020 from the previous year — down 24% and 33%, respectively — according to the latest annual report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s student loan ombudsman.

The CFPB admitted that the decline in complaints for the year ending Aug. 31 (about five months into the coronavirus pandemic), could be reversed once pandemic-related relief measures end.

Among these aid programs, the CARES Act passed into law on March 27 gave federal loan borrowers an initial six-month reprieve from making their monthly payments, without interest accruing or negative effects to credit reports. The government has since extended the repayment suspension through Dec. 31.

And besides the possible end of COVID-19 aid measures from the Department of Education and private lenders, there could be additional confusion for federal loan borrowers if the Education Department accelerates its system of new loan servicers in 2021.