5 Things to Look for in a Career Coach (and Whether You Need One)

When you graduate college, you may find yourself (ideally) in a good job that matches your degree. But as the years pass, you may decide to embark on a new career, whether out of desire or necessity. In such cases, a career coach could be of help.
Career coaches are usually certified individuals with experience in resume-building, interviewing, networking and career planning. Some even specialize within a specific industry.
Finding a career coach to fit both your budget and professional goals isn’t always easy. You may be asking yourself: What are the costs? Or how do I find a career coach near me? To help you on your search, let’s discuss the following:
- Five things to look for in a career coach
- How to decide if you really need a career coach?
- How to find a career coach near you
Five things to look for in a career coach
There may be all sorts of red flags to look for when you hire a career coach. You should be scared off, for example, if a coach promises that you’ll find your dream job within a certain timespan.
They might also say that a single one-on-one session is all you need, which is usually not the case. “Though some people will tell you you can have a breakthrough in one session, it usually takes about eight to 12 hours of coaching to begin to see the benefits and internalize changes,” said career coach Judy Garfinkel.
It is worth it to do your due diligence when it comes to career coaches. If you’re serious about making the investment of hiring a career coach, here are five things to look for:
1. Professional certification
2. Success stories
3. The right kind of motivation
4. Tangible resources
5. A personality that matches yours
1. Professional certification
A career coach should be accredited or approved by a professional coaching organization but there are coaches out there who haven’t received any such training and pass themselves off as experts.
Whether it’s the International Coach Federation (ICF), the National Career Development Association (NCDA), or a similar organization, check up on the coach’s credentials. It might also be wise to hire a coach who is a member of professional communities and keeps up with trends through research or teaching.
Having a master’s degree or Ph.D. in industrial or organizational psychology, counseling, or human resources might give them a head start. But make sure their knowledge isn’t out of date.
“Ask them which psychological and other instruments they use in helping you develop self-awareness and goals,” said executive resume writer Donna Svei. “Find out if they’re certified to use the instruments they mention. For example, many coaches use the Myers-Brigg Type Instrument (MBTI) without being certified.”
2. Success stories
Don’t be shy. Google your prospective career coach the way HR managers search your name before inviting you in for a job interview.
There are two kinds of experiences you should confirm: whether the coach had success as a professional (preferably in your industry) and whether they had success as a coach.
You’ll find coaches who specialize by experience level, catering to entry-level professionals or working exclusively with executives.
Whether a career coach excelled in your field, they should have experience guiding professionals of your caliber. Ask for references for clients they helped through a job search or a career transition. They should at least have testimonials and endorsements on their professional website.
3. The right kind of motivation
When you hire a career coach, they expect to be paid for their expertise. There’s nothing wrong with that. There is something wrong with being motivated only by that.
Find a career coach who offers you upfront pricing and explains when fees are charged and why. You don’t want to be surprised by hidden costs in the middle of a coaching session.
Be wary of coaches whose financial gains are tied to your own. It could affect whether they give career advice that should actually be ignored. For example, an entertainment-industry agent who is paid out of their client’s earnings might (in some cases) push the client to take as many jobs as possible, even when it might not be their best career move.
Find a coach who finds a non-financial reward in helping you achieve your goals. They should have an individualized plan for you to meet your goals, and metrics to measure your growth toward them.
There’s a good test you can conduct before hiring a coach. Meet up with each of your candidates and pepper them with questions about what you can expect. If the consultation is a so-so one, don’t expect to suddenly have great one-on-one coaching sessions with them.
“You’ll know they care because they will ask you very specific questions, listen intently to your answers, and ask relevant follow-up questions,” said Robyn Tingley, author, trainer and mentor to new grads and career starters.
“They’ll be taking notes, seeking clarification, and asking you a lot of deep questions about your past work choices, as well as your goals and dreams,” she added.
4. Tangible resources
Avoid career coaches who don’t do much more than check in over the phone. Good coaches have plenty of tools at their disposal.
Some of these tools are abstract. Beyond helping build out your LinkedIn profile, your coach should connect you with other professionals and possible mentors offline. It’s a good sign if your coach is active in the industry, on social media, and is quoted or referenced by news media.
Besides having a network of professionals for you to tap into, they should also have tangible resources to guide you through the process. Find a career coach who challenges you to think critically during each session and gives you homework afterward.
You should know what steps you need to take toward accomplishing your goal. If you’re transitioning fields, for example, your coach might point toward a continuing education program. But you don’t want someone to hand you template worksheets, go through the motions, and nod along as you do all the work on your own.
5. A personality that matches yours
When the time comes to hire a career coach, make sure you get along on a basic level. If you need some tough love, for example, a coach who treats you with kid gloves might not be a good fit.
In your pre-hiring consultation, see if you can talk about non-career topics with the coach. If you can’t have a normal conversation with them, that might be a warning.
To take it a step further, do an in-person (or virtual) whiteboard brainstorming session. Even if the coach is personable, you’ll want to see if they can come up with good ideas or tap into their expertise on the fly. You might also receive some free advice this way.
Do you really need a career coach?
These five things to look for in a career coach are just a start. You also need to look within yourself. Maybe you need help finding a new job, or could use a mentor or just a talented resume editor. Maybe you want a full inventory of your skills or need someone to push you to use them.
Whatever the case, make sure you’re willing to invest the time — not just the money. Hiring a career coach can be a big investment, and it’s not for everyone at every career stage. Some coaches recommend that millennials might be better off finding workplace mentors and studying new careers on their own.
So before paying for a coach, ask if you need to hire one at all.
How to find a career coach near you
When you begin your search for an affordable career coach, it’s okay to start looking for a career coach online with the usual suspects like LinkedIn and Yelp.
It may be helpful to revisit your college’s alumni office and tap into your alumni network to help find potential mentors and contacts to jumpstart your new career. Try investigating your local community college to see what it offers in the way of continuing education classes in the field of your choice, or online bootcamps or courses in your particular industry.
Not everyone will need a career coach and there are actions you can take on your own. For example, once you research your new career path, check to see if there are useful certifications for that field.
If you decide you need a coach, but if you can’t find anyone in-person that fits the bill, don’t necessarily rule out working with a coach in a virtual environment.
Maya Dollarhide contributed to this story.
