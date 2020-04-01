Capital One Student Loans Don’t Exist — Try These 6 Options Instead

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Let’s say you’ve got a Capital One credit card in your wallet or your paychecks go to a Capital One checking account. When the time comes to borrow for college, you’re probably interested in applying for Capital One student loans, as well.

Unfortunately, Capital One does not offer student loans or any other type of college financing. With Capital One student loans off of the table, here are some other options for getting the money you need to pay for school.

Capital One student loans don’t exist: 6 alternatives you can check out

If you’re disappointed to learn that Capital One student loans don’t exist, don’t worry. Federal student loans might still be an option, and some of the best private student loans come from other national lenders.

Here are our top picks for alternatives to Capital One student loans.

1. Federal student loans

There are two main options for getting student loans: federal student loans and private student loans. Federal student loans are offered through the Department of Education, with the same rates and terms for each borrower each year.

To apply for federal student loans, students and their parents can complete and submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Once this application is processed, students and parents will be offered student aid, including federal student loans.

Here are the types of student loans the government offers:

Direct Subsidized and Unsubsidized Loans for undergraduate students

Direct Unsubsidized Loans for students in graduate or professional programs

Grad PLUS Loans for students in graduate or professional programs

Parent PLUS Loans available to parents of undergraduate students

Make sure you compare the terms and rates of each federal student loan option with private student loans, too. This will help you find the best student loan for your situation.

2. Citizens Bank student loans

As a private student lender, Citizens Bank offers undergraduate, graduate and parent student loans. Student loan borrowers can:

Borrow up to the cost of attendance or $150,000, whichever is lower. Certain graduate students can borrow up to $350,000.

Choose from loan terms of five, 10 or 15 years.

Apply for a student loan with a cosigner with the option to release the cosigner in repayment.

3. College Ave Student Loans

College Ave Student Loans also offers undergraduate, graduate and parent student loans. Applicants can:

Borrow up to the full cost of attendance.

Choose from student loan terms of 5, 8, 10 or 15 years.

Apply with a cosigner if you can’t qualify on your own.

Choose from several repayment options while enrolled in college, such as full deferment, interest-only or flat $25 monthly payments.

4. LendKey student loans

LendKey offers a single student loan application that it uses to generate offers from its network of credit unions and community banks.

These student loan quotes are customized to meet your financial situation, and can include a wide range of student loan terms and features.

5. Sallie Mae student loans

Sallie Mae offers a range of student loans, including undergraduate, graduate and parent student loans. Sallie Mae borrowers can:

Shop from specialized products such as MBA loans, parent student loans and career training loans.

Fund up to 100% of school-certified program costs with Sallie Mae student loans.

Choose from various repayment options that include full in-school deferment, as well as smaller in-school payments.

6. CommonBond student loans

CommonBond now offers private student loans to undergraduate, graduate and MBA students. With these student loan options borrowers can:

Choose to fully defer student loan payments while enrolled in college, or start making payments while still in school.

Apply with a cosigner, a requirement for all CommonBond undergraduate and graduate student loans. This is not required for CommonBond MBA, dental or medical school loans.

Take advantage of cosigner release in repayment.

Other Capital One products for students and parents

Although Capital One student loans are not available, the bank still offers a range of products that could benefit college students and their parents.

Overall, these products have low fees and benefits that make them a competitive option. Here are some options from Capital One to consider:

Journey® Student Rewards from Capital One® offers 1% Cash Back on all purchases; 0.25% Cash Back bonus on the cash back you earn each month you pay on time. Credit cards for college students like this one can also help young adults start building credit.

offers 1% Cash Back on all purchases; 0.25% Cash Back bonus on the cash back you earn each month you pay on time. Credit cards for college students like this one can also help young adults start building credit. Capital One 360 Checking has no fees and no minimum balance requirements. This checking account is perfect for the college student who’s unlikely to keep much cash on hand. Account holders also get free access to a network of 39,000 ATMs, a nice perk for college students living away from their home bank.

has no fees and no minimum balance requirements. This checking account is perfect for the college student who’s unlikely to keep much cash on hand. Account holders also get free access to a network of 39,000 ATMs, a nice perk for college students living away from their home bank. Capital One 360 Performance Savings offers a higher 1.50% annual percentage yield (APY) on any balance. With a higher return and easy access to funds, a 360 Performance Savings account can be a smart place for parents to stash college savings while their child is in school. Explore more options for high-yield savings accounts here.

Even though Capital One student loans are not among the bank’s offerings, there are still plenty of low-cost, smart tools to help college students manage their money and learn about personal finance. By utilizing these tools and researching various student loan options, students and parents can set themselves up for successfully funding a college education.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

