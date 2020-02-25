Running low on cash to cover extraneous activities may be frustrating, but if you find yourself saying, “I can’t afford college anymore,” because you are short for next semester’s tuition or unable to pay for basic necessities, like food and shelter, you may need some immediate assistance.
If this happens, first, take a deep breath and remember: you’re not alone. Unexpected expenses, a change in a family’s financial situation or simply uneven budgeting are not uncommon occurrences.
Whatever the reason, if you can’t afford college, you’ll need to act fast. These five steps below may help you in a financial emergency.
1. Speak with your financial aid office
If you realize halfway through the year that you won’t have enough funds for the following semester, head straight to your financial aid office. Assuming you have time on your side, there may be multiple ways to come up with the tuition in time.
“The college’s financial aid administrator can help you identify additional sources of funding,” said Mark Kantrowitz, vice president and publisher of Savingforcollege.com. “Some colleges even have emergency loan funds to help students who run into unanticipated problems.”
Plus, you might be able to negotiate for more financial aid. “If you have special circumstances that affect your ability to pay for college, appeal to the college financial aid office for a professional judgment review,” said Kantrowitz. “Provide documentation of changes in your financial circumstances.”
If it’s too late to adjust your financial aid package, the financial aid office can give you tips for filing next year’s FAFSA. By including the right information on your FAFSA, you could qualify for more federal grants or work-study funds.
At the very least, a financial aid officer can point you in the right direction for scholarships or potential job opportunities on campus.
2. Find emergency services for students
Students who go without basic meals or don’t have stable housing may struggle to keep up with classes and even be at risk of dropping out of college. It can be very hard to study and retain information when your stomach is empty or you are worried about your living situation.
Across college campuses, some students are finding themselves hungry and even homeless during their college years, according to a survey report by the Hope Center at Temple University.
Its research found that out of the 86,000 student respondents surveyed, 45% were food insecure within a 30-day period and 56% had been housing insecure in the year before the survey was taken.
If you need food or shelter, reach out immediately for help. Contact your student life office or speak to a trusted faculty advisor. If you live in on-campus housing, there probably are staffed senior residential assistants or advisors to help you in an emergency, so don’t be embarrassed to talk to them about your situation.
Food pantries for students may exist on campus. For example, according to the State University of New York (SUNY), all 64 of New York’s public universities, like City College of New York, for example, offer food pantries for hungry students to use, no questions asked.
In addition, don’t forget to check out local charitable resources that can help you find emergency housing, food banks and other social services.
3. Sell back your textbooks (and whatever else)
If you need money fast, you could consider selling your things online. College bookstores will usually buy back textbooks, or you could set up shop on sites like Chegg and TextbookRush.
Take a look inside your closet — you could also sell your used clothes online. It’s relatively easy to get started on sites like eBay and ThredUP.
If your financial situation has hit rock bottom, selling things may be an easy way to make fast cash — in a matter of a few hours to a few weeks, depending on your situation.
4. Find a high-paying part-time job
If your bank account is simply running low and you’re getting nervous, your next step may be to search for a part-time job. Although some jobs pay next to nothing, it’s possible to find high-paying, part-time jobs for college students. These positions probably won’t make much of a dent in tuition, but they could help cover your living expenses, like food, or pay for textbooks.
Academic tutors, for instance, can make upwards of $20-$40 per hour, depending on the situation and your location. If you cover material for an admissions test like the SAT, you could make closer to $50 or $100 an hour.
If you have computer programming skills, it may be possible to find an online job to offset the costs of college. Think about your skill set and look for work with a paycheck that’s worth your while.
Though earning money is important, make sure you can balance work with studying, and look into on-campus jobs (even if you don’t qualify for work-study programs) that don’t take you too far from your studies. Once you get a job, create a spending plan so you can track your expenses and stay out of the red.
5. Consider taking out a private student loan or apply for outside scholarships
If you have big college expenses that you can’t afford, consider taking out a private student loan. You might need a cosigner if you don’t have your own income or credit history, so be prepared to ask a family member, and borrow only what you need and no more.
Although a private student loan is necessary in some cases, proceed with caution. It’s important to remember that private student loans could come with high interest rates and these loans probably don’t offer flexible repayment options as compared to federal student loans. Private lenders, for instance, rarely offer income-driven repayment plans.
Before signing on the dotted line, read over the terms of the loan so you understand what you’re getting into.
Apply for outside scholarships
Or ditch the private loan idea, because it’s not too late to apply for scholarships if you’re already in college.
Student Loan Hero, for instance, awards two $5,000 and four $2,000 scholarships every semester to students 18 years and older.
In order to qualify, applicants are asked to submit essays about the financial challenges they’ve experienced growing up, and how these challenges shaped their goals and career inspirations.
It’s also simple to locate scholarship opportunities across the country using specific search engines. Some scholarships require an essay or recommendation, while others let you apply with just a few pieces of basic information.
Reach out to your school’s financial aid office if you have questions about applying for outside scholarships. Most financial aid officers will be happy to help enrolled students.
By casting a wide net, you could earn money that helps you pay for college.
If you can’t afford college, seek solutions and take control of your personal finances
There are student services, loan providers and scholarships all designed to help you cover the costs of your education and daily living expenses.
If running out of money in the middle of the semester is a concern, take control of your personal finances ahead of time. To protect your budget, identify all the costs of college, including tuition, books, food, housing and even social activities. Then, use a spreadsheet or budgeting app to track your spending.
Instead of being caught unaware, figure out exactly how much money you’ll need to get through each semester. And if your financial circumstances change, take one or more of these steps to help you get back on budget.
Maya Dollarhide contributed to this report.
